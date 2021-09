College of Southern Nevada offers Conversational Spanish Classes

Class Dates: 9/28/2021 – 10/28/2021

Tuesday & Thursday

1:00pm-2:30pm

$70

Location: College of Southern Nevada – Mesquite Center

140 N. Yucca St.

MESQUITE, NV 89027

Call our friendly staff at 702-346-2485 or come by the campus for assistance with registration.

Visit their site at https://csn.augusoft.net/index.cfm?fuseaction=1010&&?srh=Conversational+Spanish