Virgin Valley Artists Association- Mesquite Fine Arts Center

 Virgin Valley Artists Association Invitational Open House

Saturday September 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Mesquite Fine Arts Center

Come see display works from six art groups, enjoy refreshments and see those who win one of three ribbons.

 

Framing and Matting Workshop 

Saturday, September 25, 2021  

Identical sessions at either 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon OR 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM $25/Members $35/Nonmembers 

Registration online at mesquitefineartscenter.com 

Virgin Valley High Sports

24 FRI
25 SAT

CasaBlanca Casino in Skydome Lounge

Terry Wayne Project

Fri Sep 24th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sat Sep 25th 8:00pm – 1:30am
Sun Sep 26th 8:30pm – 1:30am
Skydome Lounge950 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027, USA map 

Terry Wayne Project Jan 2021

Terry Wayne Project

One of Vegas’ top Variety Bands, TWP sings hits from Pink, Maron 5, Journey, Bruno Mars, Folsom Blues Boogie to Enrique Iglesias – R&B, funk, Dance, oldies, and Classic rock!

Free Admission – Must be 21 or older

*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.

Mesquite Senior Center Friday Exercise Classes

8-8:45 a.m.  Sweatin’ to Oldies  Betty King  

9:45 a.m. 10-10:45 a.m.  Fall Prevention  Class  Sue Loe  

11-11:45 a.m.  Chair Exercise  Jo Anne Smith  

Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes

Click on link to view movies and showtimes: https://www.megaplextheatres.com/mesquite

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. It is an amazing feeling to make something unique and creative, so join us for a fun experience. We will offer a different craft each month. All supplies included! Attendance limited to 18. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Kids Movie Matinee: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St.  Join movie matinee at the library. All kid’s movies are rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.