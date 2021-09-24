Terry Wayne Project

Fri Sep 24th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sat Sep 25th 8:00pm – 1:30am

Sun Sep 26th 8:30pm – 1:30am

Terry Wayne Project One of Vegas’ top Variety Bands, TWP sings hits from Pink, Maron 5, Journey, Bruno Mars, Folsom Blues Boogie to Enrique Iglesias – R&B, funk, Dance, oldies, and Classic rock! Free Admission – Must be 21 or older *Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts. _________________________________________________________________________________________ Mesquite Senior Center Friday Exercise Classes 8-8:45 a.m. Sweatin’ to Oldies Betty King

9:45 a.m. 10-10:45 a.m. Fall Prevention Class Sue Loe

11-11:45 a.m. Chair Exercise Jo Anne Smith

Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes

Click on link to view movies and showtimes: https://www.megaplextheatres.com/mesquite

Mesquite Library

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. It is an amazing feeling to make something unique and creative, so join us for a fun experience. We will offer a different craft each month. All supplies included! Attendance limited to 18. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Kids Movie Matinee: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join movie matinee at the library. All kid’s movies are rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.