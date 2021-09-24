Virgin Valley Artists Association- Mesquite Fine Arts Center
Virgin Valley Artists Association Invitational Open House
Saturday September 25, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Mesquite Fine Arts Center
Come see display works from six art groups, enjoy refreshments and see those who win one of three ribbons.
Framing and Matting Workshop
Saturday, September 25, 2021
Identical sessions at either 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon OR 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM $25/Members $35/Nonmembers
Registration online at mesquitefineartscenter.com
________________________________________________________________________________________
Virgin Valley High Sports
- 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
- 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM
- 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
- 7:00 PM – 9:00 PMUSA Out Football GameDress-up Game RW&B
- 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
- 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
- All DayYouth FootballRequested by Sheri Crandall7:00 AM til 11:00 PMper TJ
- 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
_________________________________________________________________________________________
CasaBlanca Casino in Skydome Lounge
Terry Wayne Project
Terry Wayne Project
One of Vegas’ top Variety Bands, TWP sings hits from Pink, Maron 5, Journey, Bruno Mars, Folsom Blues Boogie to Enrique Iglesias – R&B, funk, Dance, oldies, and Classic rock!
Free Admission – Must be 21 or older
*Band start times may be delayed due to sports or special event broadcasts.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Senior Center Friday Exercise Classes
8-8:45 a.m. Sweatin’ to Oldies Betty King
9:45 a.m. 10-10:45 a.m. Fall Prevention Class Sue Loe
11-11:45 a.m. Chair Exercise Jo Anne Smith
________________________________________________________________________________________
Megaplex Theatres Movies and Showtimes
Click on link to view movies and showtimes: https://www.megaplextheatres.com/mesquite
________________________________________________________________________________________
Mesquite Library
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.
D.I.Y. Craft for Adults, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. It is an amazing feeling to make something unique and creative, so join us for a fun experience. We will offer a different craft each month. All supplies included! Attendance limited to 18. Call 702-507-4080.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Kids Movie Matinee: 1-4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join movie matinee at the library. All kid’s movies are rated G or PG. Call 702-507-4080.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for a movie matinee at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.