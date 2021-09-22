By Jazmin Orozco Rodriguez/The Nevada Independent

Nevada is preparing to resettle 50 people evacuated from Afghanistan in Southern Nevada and 100 in Northern Nevada as part of the federal Afghan Placement and Assistance Program, the state’s Office for New Americans announced on Tuesday.

“Nevada is and will continue to be a welcoming state for all,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a press release. “I am proud of our long-standing tradition of resettling refugees and other eligible populations fleeing from persecution fearing for theirs and their families’ lives and safety, and we stand ready to support the resettlement efforts in our state and the Afghan families seeking refuge in Nevada.”

It is unclear when the Afghan refugees are expected to arrive. Nevada has received 10 immigrants from Afghanistan since the end of August, according to the State Department.

Refugees resettling in the U.S. must undergo background checks and tests for COVID-19 upon arrival. Afghanistan saw a mass exodus of people following the withdrawal of U.S. troops in late August, which led to a return of widespread rule by the Taliban.

Chaos and violence erupted at the Kabul airport last month as thousands of people desperately tried to flee the country. People who had aided the U.S. military in Afghanistan during the 20-year war were prioritized and granted special immigrant visas, or SIVs.