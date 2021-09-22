THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

Sunrise Rotary:7:30 a.m.CSN College.ROOM 1.(Door will be open at 7:20)150 N Yucca St, Mesquite, NV.Contact- MesquiteNVSunriseRotary@gmail.com.

Adult 3D Print & Design Club: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Work on 3D print projects using TinkerCAD, browse the internet for 3D designs and find new ways to incorporate crafts with 3D printing. Info: 702-507-4080.

STEAM Activities for Kids: 4-5 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Participate each week in fun, hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art or Math activity. Info: 702-507-4080.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. It is an amazing feeling to make something unique and creative, so join us for a fun experience. We will offer a different craft each month. All supplies included! Attendance limited to 18. Call 702-507-4080.