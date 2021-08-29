Recreation Center Closed for Annual Maintenance

MESQUITE, NV (Dept. of Athletics & Leisure Services) — The Mesquite Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance, repairs, cleaning and special project work, August 28 – September 7, 2021 and will not be available for public use. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said Zach Robison, Recreation Manager “these scheduled maintenance activities are essential and necessary to maintain a quality, clean and safe facility for our patrons.” The Mesquite Recreation Center will re-open Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 5:00AM.

Some of the areas of the facilities may take some longer for cure times, like the gym floors and dance rooms for the new surfacing we will be putting down, please be patience in these matters. Online registration will be available for most of our programs; we will be offering some classes at the Deuce facility for adult and youth programs. The Outdoor Pool will be open to the Public, Hours of operation on Labor Day weekend, Free to the public on the following days.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND HOURS:

Saturday, August 28 – 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Saturday, September 4 – 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Sunday, September 1 – CLOSED

Monday, September 6 – 10:00AM – 6:00PM

(Please enter at the back pool gate for Labor Day Weekend Hours)

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook Page is: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.