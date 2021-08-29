Nevada, P.S. I Love You Postcard Event

Nevadan’s ages 5 and up are invited to the Mesquite Fine Arts Classroom on Saturday, September 4th to create a handmade Nevada, P.S. I Love You Postcard for the Nevada Humanities Exhibition Series in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Book Festival.

The postcard project hopes to connect urban and rural communities and people all across our state sharing with each other the special things we love about Nevada. 35 postcards are available for designing. All supplies will be provided. The postcards will be collected and mailed to the Nevada Humanities Department. Four $100 awards will be given to works selected for special recognition, and two honorable mentions will receive a $25 gift certificate from Desert Art Supply.

Children are welcome to attend and create a postcard, however, parents must remain with them during the activity. The event will be drop-in from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m. or until all 35 postcards have been created and collected. No registration is required.