Heritage Museum Closed for Annual Maintenance

MESQUITE, NV (Dept. of Athletics & Leisure Services) — The City of Mesquite Heritage Museum will be closed for annual maintenance, repairs, cleaning and special project work, August 28 – September 7, 2021 and will not be available for public use. “We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” said Elspeth Kuta, Museum Curator “these scheduled maintenance activities are essential and necessary to maintain a quality, clean and safe facility for our patrons.” The City of Mesquite Heritage Museum will re-open Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 10:00AM.