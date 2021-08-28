By Kirk Kern

The Virgin Valley High football team scored another blowout win Friday, Aug. 27. This time the Bulldogs beat Eldorado, 46-0, at home after knocking off Del Sol by the same score on the road on Aug. 20.

In both games, the Bulldogs (2-0) jumped out early and often, and then cruised to victory with a running clock in the second half. The difference this time, however, was that Virgin Valley had to put up some offense to get those points.

In the opener, quarterback Gavin Brown threw for only 147 yards on 7-of-9 passing with two touchdowns. Against the SunDevils he completed 14 of 18 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns.

The leading rusher against Del Sol was Isiah Frieling with 27 yards rushing on two carries. Ethan Workman had 108 yards rushing with two touchdowns against Eldorado.

Benson Leavitt caught two passes for 101 yards against Eldorado, including two touchdowns one of which went for 70 yards. Jimmy Kelly added four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown and teammate Cameron Perkins had three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. All told, seven different receivers caught passes.

“We’re young up front, but we have older guys in the skill positions,” said coach Matt Woods. “But we’re gelling for sure.”

Workman seven tackles and a sack on defense, while Martin Jordan had five tackles.

Woods said Eldorado provided a challenge for his team, but his team was up to the task.

“Eldorado played hard, they brought a lot of pressure,” he said. “They have some good athletes. Our skilled position guys really made some big plays and our offensive line blocked well.”

Woods was also excited to have a home game with fans in the stands.

“It was a good crowd,” he said. “There were a ton of people there. It was great.”

The Bulldogs are off this week and come back to play on the road at Pahrump on Sept. 10. At least that’s the plan for now as the Trojans have yet to play a game so far due to games being cancelled due to COVID-19 or other concerns.

On Aug. 20, the Trojans home game against Sunrise Mountain was cancelled, as was their Aug. 27 game at Rancho.

“You never know what’s going to happen from week to week,” Woods said. “You don’t know if anyone on your team is going to get it, or anyone on the other team to get it.”

If the game does take place, Woods isn’t expecting another blowout.

“Pahrump is a hard place to play,” he said.