COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE SEPTEMBER

MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) – American Red Cross with the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will be hosting a blood drive on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 03, 2021 from 9:00AM – 2:00PM at The Jimmie Hughes Campus located at 150 North Yucca, Suite # 1, Mesquite Nevada , 89027.

To schedule your appointment or for more information log onto redcross.org and enter the Sponsor Code: “CITYOFMESQUITE” or contact the Mesquite Recreation Center. If you have questions regarding your eligibility to donate blood, please call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or 866-236-3276.

All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status, effective August 9.

Safety is our priority; this update is due to nearly two-thirds of U.S. counties having high or substantial transmission of COVID-19 and cases are increasing with the Delta variant.

The Red Cross recognizes that the current CDC guidance states that only areas of high or substantial transmission need to resume mask wearing. Transmission rates at the county level are constantly changing and our goal is to implement a single, organization-wide policy that is safe and consistent for our staff and members of the public who engage with our mission.

We understand that the resumption of mask wearing is frustrating and disappointing for many and appreciate your cooperation during this uncertain time.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov for more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.