By Sean Golonka/The Nevada Independent

From a Black-owned barbershop in Reno to a plant-based Mexican eatery in Las Vegas, thousands of Nevada small businesses and nonprofits have benefited from a state-run, ​​pandemic-related small business grant program that has allocated more than $100 million to thousands of businesses over the last 10 months.

Equipped with oversized checks and photographers in tow, prominent state officials including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Treasurer Zach Conine have been more than eager to tout the benefits of the federally funded Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program, which distributed a final $10,000 check last Tuesday.

But which businesses received grants, and did they go to the most needy?

Data obtained through a records request by The Nevada Independent from the state treasurer’s office revealed more information about the grants awarded as the $101 million program neared completion.

The data include the names and ZIP codes of 8,969 businesses and organizations across the state that received awards of either $10,000 or $20,000 from the program, totaling $92.2 million. (The records were received in mid-July when the treasurer’s office was still awaiting final compliance paperwork from some applicants, so approximately 400 organizations that were given grants are excluded from the data.)

