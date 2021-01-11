Sherman R. Frederick

I never thought I’d see a day when Americans would riot and storm the Capitol after a pep rally led by a president of the United States. The damage to the conservative approach to government is inestimable.

A week later many Trump supporters — even some friends of mine, I might add — have tried to push a narrative in which they say the trouble makers that day were really Antifa spies egging on the patriots.

That’s delusional.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, have pictures of the violent ones that day and they are all — all — Trump supporters. Fringe people, I grant you, but MAGA folk, not Antifa folk.

Also, there’s a concerted effort to sugarcoat President Trump’s speech that day, contending he only urged peace and in no way should be held accountable for his words. Again, that’s picking fly sh*t out of pepper. While I think you’d have a hard time making a case of sedition and treason from his speech, his words without any doubt egged on the crowd. As the nation’s leader, his behavior that day, and frankly every day post election, have been troubling and unwise in the extreme.

He’s left Nevada conservatives in a tough spot. Those who were trying to make the case that the state’s election procedures need a careful examination were cut off at the knees by the president and the mob. It’s a setback for better government in Nevada as control-freak Democrats now have the run of the state. Stand by for a tax-and-spend-a-thon in the Legislature.

Outside the county, lesser countries cite the riot to tear down our country. Consider these examples courtesy of the National Review: The president of Zimbabwe (a country one step out of cannibalism) said “the United States has no moral right to punish another nation under the guise of upholding democracy.” The Chi-com media compared the chaos on Capitol Hill to the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. And Russian politicians say “the celebration of democracy is over. America no longer forges that path, and consequently has lost its right to define it. Much less force it on others.”

Thanks for that parting gift, Donald Trump. Your vanity knows no bounds. You did a lot of great things for the county in only four years, but you squandered those accomplishments. Don’t let the door hit you on the arse on your way out.

ONE MORE THING

— Amazon drivers should be trained to give the COVID-19 vaccine to households at every delivery. Nevada would be immunized by Saturday next.

— With the advent of driverless cars, it’s only a matter of time before we hear a country-western song in which a cowboy’s truck leaves him.

— Those who complain about stepping on a Lego have never experienced Jacks.

— Road construction in Nevada sometimes feels like this.

And with that I’ll pick up my knitting and let myself. It’s great to be back with you. Thank you for reading. In the meanwhile, be kind. Be safe.

(Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, a newspaper company dedicated to the preservation of intensely local community newspapers. You can follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/sherm.frederick/. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)