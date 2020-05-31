By Sherman R. Frederick

A funny thing happened to Nevada’s Gov. Steve Sisolak on his way to a press conference.

He didn’t show.

This wasn’t just any press conference. This was probably the most important press conference to date in the governor’s tenure: He was set to announce the details of the next phase of the state’s reopening.

The the people waited. And waited.

Ninety minutes came and went when finally, and unceremoniously, word came the conference was off.

The governor’s office then said a video instead was to come. That didn’t happen, either. Finally, a written statement showed up. The long story short is that much of Nevada will be back up and running on June 4. Woo-hoo.

So why was the governor a no-show? Apparently, from the fear that he had been exposed to COVID-19 when he visited the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation call center in Carson City and it was subsequently discovered that an employee there had once tested positive for the virus.

Oddly, the infected employee was not in the building when the governor visited. Yet, the scare of infection was so great the governor kept Nevadans on pins and needles for hours waiting for word on the reopening.

The governor was subsequently tested for COVID-19, and you’ll be glad to know our fearless leader tested negative.

Look, there is no denying Gov. Sisolak drew a bad hand being the new governor during the pandemic. And, you can argue whether he’s done a good job managing the shutdown, but I don’t think anyone (save maybe his wife) who will say he’s been a good communicator during this mess. Spotty and uninspiring are the two most favorable words that come to my mind. This press conference bungle is the latest example.

If Nevada’s governor can fall into such a tizzy for being in the same building once inhabited by a COVID-19 person, maybe it would be best if he turned the state over to the lieutenant governor and climbed into a ventilator for the duration of this pandemic. Maybe get on a regime of that malaria drug he won’t let anyone else have.

You know, just to be on the safe side.

ONE MORE THING

— What’s the big advantage of being 102 years old? No peer pressure.

— I met a microbiologist today. She was much bigger than I imagined.

— Before Mt. Rushmore was carved it’s natural beauty was unpresidented.

Sorry for that last one, but I’m a sucker for a good pun. Bad ones, too. I’ll let myself out and until next time be safe, be good and do whatever it takes to avoid soreheads.

(Sherman R. Frederick is the founder of Battle Born Media, publisher of intensely local community newspapers in Sparks, Ely, Eureka, Hawthorne and Mesquite. He may be reached at shermfrederick@gmail.com.)