The Mesquite Police Department has resumed fingerprinting services with limited hours of operation and has implemented safety precautions related to COVID-19.

Livescan fingerprinting as well as fingerprint cards are available Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to Noon and on Thursdays from Noon until 2 p.m., and appointments are not required.

The department requests all personal items, except for identification, credit or debit card, and cell phone be left outside of the building. Only the person to be fingerprinted will be allowed to wait in the lobby. No cash will be accepted—credit cards and debit cards only.

A fillable pdf fingerprint application form is available on the department’s website at police.mesquitenv.gov. The form should be submitted 24 hours or more before coming in to be fingerprinted to minimize wait times.

For more information, please contact the records division at 702-346-5262 during regular business hours, which are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to Noon. Questions can also be sent by email to policerecords@mesquitenv.gov. The department reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.

In case of emergency, please dial 911 or dial 702-346-6911 for non-emergency officer assistance.

Mesquite Police Department Website:

http://www.police.mesquitenv.gov