



The city of Mesquite issues this statement regarding the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In light of the nationwide protests and current events, the City of Mesquite feels it is important to release an official statement regarding peacefully protesting and the city’s roles and responsibilities.



It is a fundamental human right written into the United States Constitution to peaceably assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances. The city whole-heartedly supports our community members’ right to peacefully protest.



“We want people to exercise their First Amendment rights using a voice of calm and peace, and promote their message within the limits of the law,” said Mayor Allan Litman. “The right to protest does not supersede the fundamental rights of others to feel safe and secure, not be injured, nor to have their property destroyed.”



The City of Mesquite is aware of an event planned on Thursday, June 4 in Mesquite.



Mesquite Chief of Police MaQuade Chesley added, “Members of the Mesquite Police Department have a fundamental duty to maintain order and keep residents safe. We appreciate the community supporting us in fulfilling our commitments as they exercise their rights by peacefully raising their voices.”



