Linda Eckersley (Harris)

Linda, age 75, was born July 21, 1944 in San Francisco CA and raised by William (Bill) and Valaine Harris. She grew up in Salt Lake City & Kaysville, Utah and attended Davis High school. She married Bryan Eckersley in 1966. Shortly after starting their family, they moved to sunny California. Linda LOVED the Golden State with all of it’s sunshine and the ocean and raised her family there. Linda and Bryan later divorced but remained lifelong friends

Linda later fell in love and married Allen Carlos Eckersley in 1985. They united their two families together under one roof. Linda with three daughters and Allen with three sons and a daughter. (aka, The Eckersley Bunch) There was never a dull moment in that household with a lot of teenagers, 1 bathroom and a lot mischief.

Linda worked as an insurance claims adjuster for most of her adult life. After retirement, she and Allen moved to Utah and started their own business. Not loving the snow and winter, they moved to Mesquite, NV where Linda again, got to enjoy the sunshine and weather that she loved and missed so dearly.

In Mesquite, Linda was employed at the Eureka Hotel and Casino, where she made many friends with her co-workers and customers. Linda was a kind hearted woman and would always have a smile on her face and something nice to say to someone.

Linda loved and enjoyed so many things in life: going to yard sales, shopping, finding the good bargains, playing cards, collecting wrought iron, family gatherings, cleaning, decorating and keeping a beautiful home and “glamping” at her home away from home at Glen Ivy in Corona, CA. She had a special love for her dogs, whom she spoiled and treated more human than most humans.

Linda loved her family more than anything. She was a great wife and caretaker to her husband when he fell ill and passed away from cancer. She was a wonderful “Grammy” to all of her grandchildren. She was a favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews, a great neighbor to her neighbors, a faithful friend to her friends and she was most definitely a wonderful Mother to all of her children.

Linda will always be remembered as a beautiful, kind, smart, intelligent, witty and strong willed woman with beautiful green eyes and she will be missed by all.

Linda is survived by her brother, Sam Harris (Kay); three daughters, Valeri Lyn James (Keith Lash), Chris Eckersley (Patrick Ellis), Raelyn Hazen (Laine), and her other beloved children, Debi Reynolds, Allen Eckersley JR, Danny (Gini) Eckersley and Donald Eckersley. She has 11 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband (Allen), her parents, brother (Robert) and grandchild (Austin).

Linda was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and moved back to Utah in 2019. She resided at Sunridge Assisted Living of Roy. A special thanks goes out to the staff at Sunridge Assisted living and to Atlas Hospice for treating our mother with compassion and dignity in the later progression of her disease. The family would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of the people that assisted in her care, including her caretakers, friends and neighbors.

A service and celebration of life will be held in Linda’s honor in July 2020, in Mesquite, Nevada. The exact date and time to be announced.

At Linda’s request, she was cremated under the direction of Lindquist’s Mortuary.

