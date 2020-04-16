In a press released issued today, Nevada’s Sen. Jacky Rosen announced that she has accepted an appointment by President Donald Trump to join the Congressional Task Force to Re-Open America.



“Nevada is one of the states whose economy has been hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis,” said Sen. Rosen. “We must work together, not only to overcome this pandemic, but to plan for what comes next. Our small business owners and workers are facing unprecedented challenges and we must work to alleviate the incredible financial strains they are experiencing. In the Senate, I have worked time and time again for commonsense, bipartisan solutions that put working families first. As a member of this Task Force, I will bring Nevada’s voice to the table as we work to protect the health and well-being of our country.”