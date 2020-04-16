Darrell Myron Waite, 84, passed away on April 13, 2020 in Springville, UT. Darrell was born June 24, 1935 in Overton, NV to Marvin Herbert Waite and Glenna Sylvia Leavitt. He married Arlene Foutz on October 4, 1958 in Mesa, AZ.

Darrell graduated M.V.H.S. in 1953 and was the student body Vice President. He attended UNR graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree. During college he was involved with the ROTC program. After college he joined the U.S. Army as an officer and was stationed to many posts around the world as a helicopter pilot. While stationed in Taiwan, Darrell did a long-distance education program and received his Master’s Degree. He served a tour of duty to Korea and two tours of duty to Vietnam during the war. He was the recipient of three Bronze Stars for valor in combat and other awards. After 20 years of service he retired as a Lt. Colonel and started a new career as the Middle School Reading teacher. Darrell enjoyed traveling, gardening and spending time at his cabin on Kanarra mountain. He and his wife, Arlene, taught English in China for a year, and served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One at the Liberty Jail in Missouri and one at the Polynesian Cultural Center in Hawaii. Darrell had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and cherished his family.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Arlene F. Waite; his children, Cynthia (James) Hardy of Logandale, NV, JoRene (Lindsey) Dalley of Logandale, NV, William (Theresa) Waite of Spanish Fork, UT, Angela Wallace of Henderson, NV, Andrea Eshenbaugh of Henderson, NV, and Cara (Sean) Nelson of Germany; his twenty-six grandchildren; nineteen and a half great-grandchildren; his sisters, Twila (Charles) Pulsipher, Karen Bauer, and Velma (Burnell) Hunt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Heather Wallace; and his brothers, Curt Waite, Vern Waite, and Ronnie Waite.

Funeral Services will be live-streamed from the Moapa Valley Mortuary on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the following link (that will be updated prior to services). The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.