Q: Are there any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus identified in Mesquite?

Answer: As of March 20, 2020 at 10:00am, there have been ZERO confirmed cases in Mesquite.

Q: How is the hospital protecting its patients, employees and visitors?

Answer: The hospital’s daily routine all the time is designed for protection against communicable diseases. In an abundance of caution, the hospital has temporarily implemented the following precautions:

Entry into the hospital is currently limited to the main Emergency Department door in the front of the hospital. Every person who enters the facility is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms. Visitors are limited to one designated visitor for each patient. Visiting hours are temporarily set for 9:00am to 7:00pm. The cafeteria is closed to the public until further notice.

City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:

There is a daily video update available on the City of Mesquite’s website: mesquitenv.gov.

Also there is a report on FM 95.1, which is on every ½

hour on the ½ hour!

Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital

702-346-8040