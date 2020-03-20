Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update:
Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District
Q: Are there any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus identified in Mesquite?
Answer: As of March 20, 2020 at 10:00am, there have been ZERO confirmed cases in Mesquite.
Q: How is the hospital protecting its patients, employees and visitors?
Answer: The hospital’s daily routine all the time is designed for protection against communicable diseases. In an abundance of caution, the hospital has temporarily implemented the following precautions:
- Entry into the hospital is currently limited to the main Emergency Department door in the front of the hospital.
- Every person who enters the facility is screened for fever and respiratory symptoms.
- Visitors are limited to one designated visitor for each patient.
- Visiting hours are temporarily set for 9:00am to 7:00pm.
- The cafeteria is closed to the public until further notice.
City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:
There is a daily video update available on the City of Mesquite’s website: mesquitenv.gov.
Also there is a report on FM 95.1, which is on every ½
hour on the ½ hour!
