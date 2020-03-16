Mendis Cooper, general manager of OPD5, issued the following statement today informing its customers about measures OPD5 is taking during this state of emergency:

“As a customer of Overton Power District #5 (OPD5), we want to assure you that the health and safety of our customers, staff members and neighbors here in the Virgin and Moapa Valleys are always our top priority.

Now that our state and federal governments have declared the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to be a state and national emergency, we want you to know that OPD5 is constantly monitoring this situation to make sure we’re doing everything in our power to minimize health risks for our customers, staff and the public.

During these trying times, we want to remind you that OPD5 offers a variety of payment options that don’t require you to visit one of our offices. For example, OPD5 customers can make payments online or through our app available through the Apple Store and the Google Play store. Of course, our customers can also make payments and interact with us by phone using our Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system or by speaking with one of our customer service representatives. Customers can also set up their accounts on autopay from a debit or credit card or checking or savings account.

We’re tracking and following the latest guidelines and recommendations of public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) and others.

We have also reviewed and enhanced our cleaning policies and programs at all our locations in compliance with the latest recommendations from the CDC and other public health authorities.

And we’re encouraging everyone we serve to do the same. If you’re feeling sick, stay home. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Wash your hands as recommended. Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, dispose of the tissue in the trash and then wash your hands. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, like your phone, keys and computer.

Meanwhile, the OPD5 Board of Trustees continues to monitor this situation and is committed to working with our local business and residential customers as needed during this crisis.

For more information, visit www.OPD5.com, email us at customerservice@opd5.com or call 702.397.2512 to reach our Overton office or 702.346.5710 for our Mesquite office.”