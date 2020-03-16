Mesa View Regional Hospital and City of Mesquite COVID-19 Update: Monday, March 16, 2020

Information from our local hospital the CDC, City of Mesquite and Southern Nevada Health District

Spread Facts not Germs – This post represents the most current information available at the time of publishing.

_____________________________________________________

Q: Is testing available in Mesquite?

Answer: Yes – Mesa View Regional Hospital is equipped to obtain specimen samples to be sent for testing.

At this point testing is only done on patients who are experiencing symptoms and meet certain criteria such as: Fever in conjunction with cough and respiratory illness.

We will have daily updates on testing in Mesquite and surrounding areas.

Q: Have there been any positive cases identified in Mesquite?

Answer: As of March 16, 2020, there have been ZERO positive cases in Mesquite.

Q: How does the virus spread?

Answer: The virus is most likely to spread through:

close contact with an infectious person (being within approximately 6 feet case for a prolonged period of time

respiratory droplets produced when an infectious person coughs or sneezes

touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes

Q: Who can get tested for the virus that causes COVID- 19 and why?

Answer: Not everyone needs to be tested. Testing decisions are made on a case-by-case basis depending upon symptoms and potential exposures. The decision to test is made by the health care provider.

Q: Q: How do I prevent contacting the Corona Virus?

Answer:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases

City of Mesquite Important COVID-19 News regarding the City of Mesquite and local services:

City of Mesquite Recreation Center will close March 17, 2020 until further notice.

Mesquite Senior Center will be closed from March 17, 2020 until further notice:

Meals on Wheels service will continue to operate as usual Arrangements are being developed for onsite foodservice- Information will be distributed as soon as available.

For more information visit:

– www.CDC.gov

– https://health.mesquitenv.gov/faq

Provided by: Mesa View Regional Hospital

702-346-8040