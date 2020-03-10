Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. There were 269 calls this week:
Agency assistance 4
Alarm 3
Animal pick up 4
Background investigation 3
Burglary 1
Citizen assist 6
Civil dispute 1
Controlled substance problem 3
Custody issue 1
Disorderly conduct 1
Domestic violence 1
DUI 1
Evidence release 1
Ex-Felon registration 1
Fingerprints 37
Found property 4
fraud 6
Hit & Run 1
Intoxicated person 1
K9 search 3
Keep the peace 2
Lost property 1
Mental person 3
Miscellaneous CAD call record 19
Noise disturbance 5
Non-LEO incident 5
Nuisance or minor disturbance 2
Parking problem 2
Person on foot 15
Petit larceny 2
Phone harassment 2
Private property accident 1
Reckless driver 4
Records dissemination 25
Robbery alarm 1
Sex offender registration 3
Sex offender verification 3
Special event detail 2
SRO related activity 1
Suspicious person 16
Suspicious vehicle 12
Theft 6
Threatening 1
TPO/Restraining order 2
Traffic accident w/injuries 1
Traffic accident w/o injury 7
Traffic problem 3
Traffic stop 10
Transport 1
Trespassing 7
Unknown problem 4
Verbal dispute 1
Verbal disturbance 1
VIN number inspection 6
Wanted person 2
Welfare check 7
269
March 1:
Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino for two individuals who refused to leave. After many failed attempts to get them to leave, the casino representatives signed a complaint on both individuals for trespassing who then were taken into custody and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a hotel and took a report of a private property vehicle
accident.
Found Property: Officer located a box of new hooded sweatshirts and T-shirts of various colors
and sizes at a park after a recent soccer tournament. The property was placed in safe keeping until claimed.
March 2:
Found Property: Officer met with a citizen who found a DRONE in a field and wanted to turn it in. Officer took possession of the DRONE and placed it in safe keeping.
Fraud: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department and took a report on a
fraud.
Fraud: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department and took a report of a fraud. This investigation is still ongoing.
Phone Harassment: An officer responded to the lobby of the Mesquite Police Department for a report
of harassment.
Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop and observed open containers of alcohol
inside the vehicle. One female was cited and released for an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
Suspicious vehicle: Officer observed a vehicle parked in a suspicious location. Upon investigation
there were two occupants in the vehicle. There was a strong smell of marijuana in which both were in possession of while being underage. They were both arrested for numerous offenses.
Person on Foot: Officer located a female with an active bench warrant. The female was taken into
custody on the warrant.
March 3:
Burglary: Officers responded to a S. Hafen Ln. residence reference a burglary. One male adult was
arrested for burglary, domestic violence and obstruction.
Private Property Accident: Officer took a report of damage to private property. One citation issued.
Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: One adult male was arrested for DUI and several traffic offenses.
Suspicious Person: Officer responded to a suspicious incident which occurred earlier in the day. I obtained information; a report was taken.
Found Property: Officer responded to a report of found property. Officer took possession of the item which was placed into safe keeping pending destruction.
Driving Under the Influence: An officer responded to the Mesquite Justice Facility for an intoxicated male who had driven himself there. The male was arrested for DUI after he insisted on continuing to drive March 4:
Suspicious person: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a suspicious person call. One adult male was later arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other
related offenses.
Wanted Person: Officers arrested an adult male for an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.
Traffic Stop: Officers arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Verbal Disturbance: Officers responded to a business in reference to a female causing a disturbance. One adult female was later arrested for obstruction of justice and a warrant out of the Mesquite Municipal Court.
Theft: Officers responded to a local business on a reported theft. One female was cited and released for petty larceny.
March 5:
Mental Person: Officers responded to a business in reference to a suspicious person. One adult female was later taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a single vehicle accident where the vehicle struck a building. A report was completed.
Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: Officer completed a property damage report.
Theft: Officers responded to a local gas station reference a theft call. Investigation is ongoing while evidence continues to be collected.
Welfare Check: Officers conducted a welfare check on a resident and determined she was in need of medical assistance. Mesquite Paramedics responded and cared for the woman.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers took a report of a minor traffic collision which occurred on a public roadway.
March 6:
Theft: Officers completed a report in reference to a theft.
Theft: Officers took a theft report from an out of state resident who had her wallet stolen from a local casino.
Suspicious Person: Officers observed a male urinating in public, one male was cited and released for public urination.
March 7:
Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a trespass violator. One male adult was cited and released for trespassing.
Special Event Detail: Officers conducted an off highway vehicle patrol, as well as a vin inspection event.
Suspicious vehicle: Officers located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. One adult female was later arrested for a felony warrant out of Las Vegas Justice Court.
Trespassing: Officers located a male trespassing at a casino. One adult male was issued a citation and released.
Traffic Stop: Officers cited an adult male for having an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside his vehicle.
Wanted Person: Officers arrested an adult female for a Felony Warrant out of Las Vegas.
Hit & Run: Officers completed a report in reference to a hit and run.
Controlled Substance Problem: Officers arrested an adult female for multiple drug related charges.
Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries. A report was completed.
Agency Assistance: Officers were dispatched to a local business, in reference to a theft. An adult male subject was cited and released for petit larceny.
Petit Larceny: Officers were dispatched to a local business, in reference to a theft. An adult male subject was cited and released for petit larceny.
Petit Larceny: Officers were dispatched to a local business, in reference to a theft. An adult male subject was cited and released for petit larceny.
Theft: Officers responded to a business and took a report of a past theft.
Theft: Officers responded to a business and took a report of a past theft.