Many calls that the Police Department receives are not always included in the blotter, as they are under investigation or a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our PD does do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. There were 269 calls this week:

Agency assistance 4

Alarm 3

Animal pick up 4

Background investigation 3

Burglary 1

Citizen assist 6

Civil dispute 1

Controlled substance problem 3

Custody issue 1

Disorderly conduct 1

Domestic violence 1

DUI 1

Evidence release 1

Ex-Felon registration 1

Fingerprints 37

Found property 4

fraud 6

Hit & Run 1

Intoxicated person 1

K9 search 3

Keep the peace 2

Lost property 1

Mental person 3

Miscellaneous CAD call record 19

Noise disturbance 5

Non-LEO incident 5

Nuisance or minor disturbance 2

Parking problem 2

Person on foot 15

Petit larceny 2

Phone harassment 2

Private property accident 1

Reckless driver 4

Records dissemination 25

Robbery alarm 1

Sex offender registration 3

Sex offender verification 3

Special event detail 2

SRO related activity 1

Suspicious person 16

Suspicious vehicle 12

Theft 6

Threatening 1

TPO/Restraining order 2

Traffic accident w/injuries 1

Traffic accident w/o injury 7

Traffic problem 3

Traffic stop 10

Transport 1

Trespassing 7

Unknown problem 4

Verbal dispute 1

Verbal disturbance 1

VIN number inspection 6

Wanted person 2

Welfare check 7

269

March 1:

Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino for two individuals who refused to leave. After many failed attempts to get them to leave, the casino representatives signed a complaint on both individuals for trespassing who then were taken into custody and transported to the Mesquite Detention Center.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a hotel and took a report of a private property vehicle

accident.

Found Property: Officer located a box of new hooded sweatshirts and T-shirts of various colors

and sizes at a park after a recent soccer tournament. The property was placed in safe keeping until claimed.

March 2:

Found Property: Officer met with a citizen who found a DRONE in a field and wanted to turn it in. Officer took possession of the DRONE and placed it in safe keeping.

Fraud: Officers responded to the Mesquite Police Department and took a report of a fraud. This investigation is still ongoing.

Traffic Stop: An officer conducted a traffic stop and observed open containers of alcohol

inside the vehicle. One female was cited and released for an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Suspicious vehicle: Officer observed a vehicle parked in a suspicious location. Upon investigation

there were two occupants in the vehicle. There was a strong smell of marijuana in which both were in possession of while being underage. They were both arrested for numerous offenses.

Person on Foot: Officer located a female with an active bench warrant. The female was taken into

custody on the warrant.

March 3:

Burglary: Officers responded to a S. Hafen Ln. residence reference a burglary. One male adult was

arrested for burglary, domestic violence and obstruction.

Private Property Accident: Officer took a report of damage to private property. One citation issued.

Traffic Accident w/ Injuries: One adult male was arrested for DUI and several traffic offenses.

Suspicious Person: Officer responded to a suspicious incident which occurred earlier in the day. I obtained information; a report was taken.

Found Property: Officer responded to a report of found property. Officer took possession of the item which was placed into safe keeping pending destruction.

Driving Under the Influence: An officer responded to the Mesquite Justice Facility for an intoxicated male who had driven himself there. The male was arrested for DUI after he insisted on continuing to drive March 4:

Suspicious person: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a suspicious person call. One adult male was later arrested for possession of a controlled substance and other

related offenses.

Wanted Person: Officers arrested an adult male for an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court.

Traffic Stop: Officers arrested an adult female for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Verbal Disturbance: Officers responded to a business in reference to a female causing a disturbance. One adult female was later arrested for obstruction of justice and a warrant out of the Mesquite Municipal Court.

Theft: Officers responded to a local business on a reported theft. One female was cited and released for petty larceny.

March 5:

Mental Person: Officers responded to a business in reference to a suspicious person. One adult female was later taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a single vehicle accident where the vehicle struck a building. A report was completed.

Property Damage, Non-Vandalism: Officer completed a property damage report.

Theft: Officers responded to a local gas station reference a theft call. Investigation is ongoing while evidence continues to be collected.

Welfare Check: Officers conducted a welfare check on a resident and determined she was in need of medical assistance. Mesquite Paramedics responded and cared for the woman.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers took a report of a minor traffic collision which occurred on a public roadway.

March 6:

Theft: Officers completed a report in reference to a theft.

Theft: Officers took a theft report from an out of state resident who had her wallet stolen from a local casino.

Suspicious Person: Officers observed a male urinating in public, one male was cited and released for public urination.

March 7:

Trespassing: Officers responded to a casino in reference to a trespass violator. One male adult was cited and released for trespassing.

Special Event Detail: Officers conducted an off highway vehicle patrol, as well as a vin inspection event.

Suspicious vehicle: Officers located a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot. One adult female was later arrested for a felony warrant out of Las Vegas Justice Court.

Trespassing: Officers located a male trespassing at a casino. One adult male was issued a citation and released.

Traffic Stop: Officers cited an adult male for having an open container of an alcoholic beverage inside his vehicle.

Wanted Person: Officers arrested an adult female for a Felony Warrant out of Las Vegas.

Hit & Run: Officers completed a report in reference to a hit and run.

Controlled Substance Problem: Officers arrested an adult female for multiple drug related charges.

Traffic accident W/O injury: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries. A report was completed.

Agency Assistance: Officers were dispatched to a local business, in reference to a theft. An adult male subject was cited and released for petit larceny.

Petit Larceny: Officers were dispatched to a local business, in reference to a theft. An adult male subject was cited and released for petit larceny.

Theft: Officers responded to a business and took a report of a past theft.

