Some calls that Mesquite Fire and Rescue receives are not always included in the report, as a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our Fire and Rescue workers do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. The Mesquite Fire Department received 60 calls this week.

Abdominal pain 1

Accident 1

Agency assistance 1

Breathing 4

Chest pain 4

Convulsions 2

Diabetic 2

Falls 16

Fire alarm 1

Fire investigation 1

Fuel spill 1

Hemorrhage 2

MVA w/injury 1

Overdose 1

Patient transport 9

Psychiatric 3

Sick person 5

Stroke (CVA) 1

Trauma 1

Unconscious 2

Unknown problem 1

March 1:

Chest Pain: Rescue 11 and Rescue 32 responded to the reports of a person having chest pain. Patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional for further medical

care.

Falls: Rescue 11 responded to a report of a fall. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 2:

Falls: Rescue 31 responded to a report of a fall. On scene no injuries were found or reported. Lift assist only.

Sick Person: Rescues 31 and 32 responded to a report of a sick person. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 3:

Fuel Spill: Engine 31 responded to a oil spill. Engine 31 crews placed dirt on the oil to reduce the hazard.

Chest Pain: Rescue 31 and Rescue 32 responded to a call for chest pain. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 4:

Fire Investigation: Engine 31 and Chief 2 investigated smoke in the area. Resident doing a controlled burn. All units available.

Hemorrhage: Rescue 11 and Rescue 32 responded to reports of a hemorrhage. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.

March 5:

Unconscious: Rescue 31 and 32 responded to an unconscious person. Rescue 32 assisted rescue 31 with patient care and rescue 31 transported patient to mesa view.

Convulsions: Rescue 31 and 32 dispatched to a seizure. Units cancelled by dispatch.

March 6:

Overdose: Rescue 11 responded to reports of a person who overdosed. Rescue 11 treated the

person who declined transport for further evaluation and transport.

Trauma: Rescue 11 was dispatched out for a person with a knee injury, patient was transported to Mesa View Reginal hospital.

March 7:

Convulsions: Rescues 11 and 32 responded to a report of a convulsion. One patient was assessed and advised to be evaluated by a physician. The patient refused transport to a hospital.

Unknown Problem: Rescue 31 responded to a report of an unknown problem. On scene there was no patient. It was an accidental medical alert activation.