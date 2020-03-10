Some calls that Mesquite Fire and Rescue receives are not always included in the report, as a synopsis is not received. To show the amount of work our Fire and Rescue workers do, we are including a weekly roster of stats. The Mesquite Fire Department received 60 calls this week.
Abdominal pain 1
Accident 1
Agency assistance 1
Breathing 4
Chest pain 4
Convulsions 2
Diabetic 2
Falls 16
Fire alarm 1
Fire investigation 1
Fuel spill 1
Hemorrhage 2
MVA w/injury 1
Overdose 1
Patient transport 9
Psychiatric 3
Sick person 5
Stroke (CVA) 1
Trauma 1
Unconscious 2
Unknown problem 1
March 1:
Chest Pain: Rescue 11 and Rescue 32 responded to the reports of a person having chest pain. Patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional for further medical
care.
Falls: Rescue 11 responded to a report of a fall. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 2:
Falls: Rescue 31 responded to a report of a fall. On scene no injuries were found or reported. Lift assist only.
Sick Person: Rescues 31 and 32 responded to a report of a sick person. One patient was treated and transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 3:
Fuel Spill: Engine 31 responded to a oil spill. Engine 31 crews placed dirt on the oil to reduce the hazard.
Chest Pain: Rescue 31 and Rescue 32 responded to a call for chest pain. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 4:
Fire Investigation: Engine 31 and Chief 2 investigated smoke in the area. Resident doing a controlled burn. All units available.
Hemorrhage: Rescue 11 and Rescue 32 responded to reports of a hemorrhage. 1 patient was transported to Mesa View Regional Hospital.
March 5:
Unconscious: Rescue 31 and 32 responded to an unconscious person. Rescue 32 assisted rescue 31 with patient care and rescue 31 transported patient to mesa view.
Convulsions: Rescue 31 and 32 dispatched to a seizure. Units cancelled by dispatch.
March 6:
Overdose: Rescue 11 responded to reports of a person who overdosed. Rescue 11 treated the
person who declined transport for further evaluation and transport.
Trauma: Rescue 11 was dispatched out for a person with a knee injury, patient was transported to Mesa View Reginal hospital.
March 7:
Convulsions: Rescues 11 and 32 responded to a report of a convulsion. One patient was assessed and advised to be evaluated by a physician. The patient refused transport to a hospital.
Unknown Problem: Rescue 31 responded to a report of an unknown problem. On scene there was no patient. It was an accidental medical alert activation.