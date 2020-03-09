The Virgin Valley High School baseball team got off to a great start for the 2020 baseball season defeating San Juan High School (Utah). Stevie Fuqua went the distance for a 6-0 no-hit win over the visitors to kick off pre tourney play prior to the Bulldogs annual Cactus Classic. Fuqua went the distance and struck out 14 San Juan players over six innings. Arden Woods and Daxon Toone had two hits each to lead the Dawgs offense. The Bulldogs opened tournament play with a 2-2 tie with Emery High School (Utah) on Friday morning. Booker Wakefield and Toone split pitching duties for the Dawgs. Wakefield and Toone helped themselves with two hits each to lead the offense. The Dawgs led 2-1 going into the final inning but gave up a run on a long drive over the Dawgs left fielder. The Bulldogs lost their first game of the season Friday afternoon to Emery High School (Utah) by a score of 6-1. The Bulldogs evened the score on Emery Saturday morning defeating Emery by a score of 8-1. Sudweeks went the distance for the win and struck out 7 players. Toone had two hits and Tanner Fielding, Frei and Toone had two RBI’s each. The Bulldogs led 2-1 after two innings and blew the game wide open with six runs in the fifth inning. The Bulldogs next home game will be on March 17 against Del Sol High School. The Dawgs open 3A League play on March 19 at Chaparral High School.