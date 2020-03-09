Spring is in the air at Virgin Valley High School as the Dawgs hosted their annual Sherman Bennett Memorial Softball Tournament and the boys hosted their annual Cactus Classic Baseball Tournament.

The Lady Dawgs went 3-0 in their first starts before falling to perennial champion St Aquinas High School (Cal) in the championship match up on Saturday March 7. The Dawgs began pre- tourney play on Thursday March 5 defeating Spring Creek (Elko) 8-4. The Dawgs used a big third inning to defeat the Elko squad. VV put up five runs in the inning plus three more in the fourth to win going away. Freshman Riley Price went the distance for the win. Price finished with 11 strikeouts. Ally Wright had two RBI.’s to lead the offense. The Lady Dawgs easily dispatched Indian Springs in their first tourney game 13-4 as three pitchers combined in a no-hit win. Pitching for the Dawgs were Melissa Vanorsdale, Riley Price and Alex Covarrubias. Ally Wright and Evia Toone led the Dawgs with two hits each. The Bulldogs put the game out of reach with 8 runs in the second inning. Vanorsdale got the win. The Bulldogs added their third win of the tourney defeating Beaver (Utah) Friday evening 7-5. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 lead after four innings of play and held off the Utah squad for the win. Beaver scored 4 runs in the fifth but Bulldog pitcher Riley Price held on for the win. Marli Wakefield and Kaysha Heath led the Dawgs with two hits and Brooklin Montoya added two RBI’s. Saturdays matchup with Aquinas was a double nightmare for the Lady Dogs as Aquinas’s pitcher through a no-hitter at the Dawgs while their offense took advantage of 10 errors to finish with a 16-0 win in the championship game, The Bulldogs are away for their next four games before hosting Del Sol on March 17. The Dawgs open 3A Sunrise League play on Thursday March 19 against Chaparral.