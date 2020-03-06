March is National Poison Prevention Awareness Month. Here are some tips on how you as a pet owner can provide a poison-safe pet environment. Courtesy of the ASPCA

Plants Be aware of the plants that are in your home and yard, as many of them are toxic to your pets if ingested. These include azalea, oleander, caster bean, sago palm, Easter Lily (in cats only), and yew plant.

Household Cleaning Agents Never allow your pet access to any household cleaning products. Many have ingredients that are toxic and can cause anything from mild stomach upset to severe burns of the mouth, tongue or stomach. Store all products in a secured area.

Medications Secure all prescription drugs and over the counter medicines out of reach of your pets. Many can be deadly to animals. Always consult your veterinarian before administering any medications intended for humans. Pain killers, cold medicines, anti-cancer drugs, antidepressants, vitamins and diet pills, among others, can be lethal to animals, even in small doses.

Common Household Items Many common household items are toxic and dangerous to animals, such as mothballs, potpourri, coffee grounds, fabric softener sheets, batteries, cigarettes and hand and foot warmers.

Automotive Products Gasoline, oil, and antifreeze should be stored in areas that are inaccessible to your pets. Less than one tablespoon of antifreeze can be deadly to a 20-pound dog. Propylene glycol is a safer form of antifreeze. Be sure to wipe up or hose away any spills or leaks.

Read Labels Before administering any product to your pet, such as flea medicine, always read labels and follow directions on the package. Never use products intended for cats on dogs or vice versa.

Pesticides and Rodenticides When using rat, mouse, snail or slug baits, or ant or roach traps, be sure they are placed in areas inaccessible to your pets. Most contain ingredients that can attract your pets. Many of these products could cause seizures, internal bleeding or kidney failure in dogs and cats. Do not allow your pets to enter rooms in which insecticidal foggers or sprays have been applied for the period of time indicated on the label.

Foods That are Hazardous Many human foods should never be given to animals as they could be toxic to them. The extensive list includes onions, onion powder, chocolate, alcoholic beverages, yeast dough, coffee, tea, salt, macadamia nuts, hops (used in beer brewing), raisins and grapes. Grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs.

Yard and Garden Chemicals Always store fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, ice and snow melt and other such products in areas that are inaccessible to your pets such as securely locked sheds or on high shelves out of reach. Do not allow your pets on lawns or in gardens treated with these products until completely dried. Be sure to read all labels carefully regarding product usage around pets. If your pet walks on ice or snow melt or lawns treated with chemicals, be sure to wipe off their feet immediately. They may ingest the products by licking their paws.

Secure Trash Cans The wide variety of household items and food in most trash cans can prove deadly for your pet. Use trash cans with lids that your pet can’t open or store in out of reach places such as cabinets.

What to do in Case of Poisoning you should always have phone numbers handy for your veterinarian, Pet Poison Helpline, or ASPCA National Animal Poison Control Center. You can use the links on this website. Contact them immediately if you suspect your pet has ingested something toxic

