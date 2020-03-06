The Governor’s proclamation celebrates the progress that has been made in the Silver State since the Office for a Safe and Respectful Learning Environment (OSRLE) was established at the Nevada Department of Education and highlights the rapid expansion of school social work services across the State over the past four years. Since 2016, the State has seen a more than 1200% increase in the number of social workers and other licensed mental health workers serving public school students.

“We have made tremendous strides in creating positive school environments where students feel safe and are able not only to learn, but to thrive,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “The Department recognizes the critical role that school social workers play alongside other Specialized Instructional Support Personnel, including our dedicated school counselors and school psychologists, whom together create a safety net of comprehensive student supports.”

The 2019 Legislative Session resulted in increased funding for the Social Workers in Schools (SWxS) State block grant, which was one of four components of a new School Safety account. The Legislature and Governor invested over $75 million to promote a comprehensive approach to school safety in Nevada.

Governor Sisolak’s proclamation coincides with National School Social Work Week.

With the theme of “Beacon of Hope,” school social workers across the country will shine a light on their fundamental role in helping students meet the academic, social, and emotional challenges on the road to becoming successful and productive young adults. Under the leadership of the School Social Work Association of America (SSWAA), the only national organization exclusively dedicated to the profession of school social work, this celebration will emphasize school social work contributions as a valuable voice on the school’s multi-disciplinary team, in linking families to community resources, and of focusing on the “whole child.”