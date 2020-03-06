The Mesquite Police Department Citizen’s Academy is a 10-week program designed to provide the citizens of Mesquite with a reasonable firsthand knowledge of the general operations of their police department.

The academy will be held every Wednesday night from 6 to 9 p.m. for the 10-week period from March 18 to May 20. The classes will be held at the Mesquite Police Department located at 695 Mayan Circle. The academy is designed to improve the understanding between the general public and the police officers who serve in Mesquite. Through education, we intend to provide an increased understanding of the tasks police officers and other members of the police department experience every day.

The Citizen’s Academy instructors will be officers and members of the Mesquite Police Department who are experienced in the fields they instruct. Each of the instructors has years of experience and training in their areas in addition to general law enforcement.

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age and have no felony, gross misdemeanor, or misdemeanor convictions; exceptions will be determined on a case by case basis. A background screening will be conducted on each applicant and must be approved by the Mesquite Police Department.

Applications are available at the Mesquite Police Department lobby or by contacting policerecords@mesquitenv.gov. The application deadline is March 6, at noon.