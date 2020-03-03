WCFA’S featured pet is Birdie. Birdie is a 9 month old Chihuahua blend. She is house trained, fully vaccinated, spayed (on Mar 6) & micro chipped. She weighs 5.3 lbs. She has loved all of the dogs, big and small, in her foster home! Birdie loves to chew on Nylabones and play with toys. She seems to like all people. She does have that wild puppy energy, so she needs someone willing to provide her with exercise and help her learn the basic commands and manners. She is not a quiet lap dog. She would do fine with well mannered children.

If you are interested in any of our pets, please go to www.wecareforanimals.org where you can see all of our adoptable pets and you can complete an adoption application. For more information call us at 702-346-3326 (voicemail), call Karen at 435-862-9574 or Linda at 702-376-1642. Next pet adoption is March 7, 2020, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm at Suite 1, 150 N. Yucca. Mesquite. If you are unable to make the pet adoption, please contact us to see any of our available pets at a mutually convenient time. Questions? Email us at wcfanv@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/wecareforanimalsmesquitenv.

Other Available Pets:

CATS:

Cal is a quiet, mild mannered 4 year old tabby cat. He lived with an elderly woman so would do best in a quieter home. Cal enjoys sitting on the cat tree and watching the world go by. He is a sweet boy and does not bother anyone. He just wants a space to sit back and enjoy the scenery. Once he becomes comfortable in a household he will want to hang around with you for a nice brushing or petting.

Bonnie is a beautiful 10 year young Siamese. She is very loving and easy going. Bonnie and Samantha lived together until their mom went to hospice care. Bonnie is current on vaccines, spayed and micro chipped. It would be nice if Bonnie and Samantha could go together but we will place them separately.

Samantha is a 10 year young Maine Coon. She is very sweet and gentle. Her mom is in hospice so Samantha is looking for a new loving home. Samantha is current on vaccines, spayed and micro chipped. She lived with another cat, Bonnie, who is also up for adoption to new loving home.

DOGS:

Theodore (Theo) is a 3 year old Chihuahua mix, a shy little guy initially, but once he warms up to new people and surroundings, he is a happy camper. Theodore came to us when one of his owners passed and the other person could no longer care for him. Theodore loves to be a cuddle buddy, is house trained, does not mark indoors, enjoys walks and rides well in a vehicle. Theodore came to us at just under 18 lbs and with daily walks and a diet, he is now down to 14.5 lbs. He appreciates a quiet home environment and is fine with other small compatible dogs. He is an easy going little dog. Theodore is neutered, current on vaccinations, microchipped and has received a dental.

Buddy is about 3 1/2 to 4 years old and weighs 47 lbs. He is an Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. He was found as a stray but has been someone’s pet as he is neutered. Buddy gets along fine with other dogs, is house trained and really would like an active family and one with a fenced yard. Buddy is a well behaved young man. He has been brought current on vaccines and is micro chipped. Buddy would make an excellent hiking companion.

Jessie is a senior black lab (12 yrs. old). He is a very mellow, gentle guy. His mom passed several months ago and his dad is going into a care facility. Jessie would love a home where he can enjoy a forever family. Jessie is house trained to a dog door and gets along well with other dogs. He is neutered and current on vaccines. Jessie has one foot that has been damaged from an old injury, however, he gets along just fine. If you would consider giving Jessie a loving home, please contact us to meet this wonderful senior.

Pepper is a Border Collie-Pom mix weighing in at 30 lbs, a nice medium size. Pepper walks well on leash, has a good recall, knows leave it, sit, wait and down. Pepper has a sweet demeanor, likes people and takes direction well from a confident leader. She is crate trained. Pepper loves and needs her daily walks. Once she bonds with you, she will worship you. She is calm in a calm environment. She will react to others dogs unless told to “leave it.” Pepper will not react if she knows you are in charge. Although Pepper currently lives with two other senior dogs, she would do best as the only dog in a home as she likes to have all of the attention and bonds to a leader.

Pepper is 7.5 years, spayed, current on her vaccines and will be micro chipped upon adoption. Some pre-paid training by a certified dog trainer who has been working with Pepper will be available for Pepper’s new owner to understand what her needs are.

SPAY/NEUTER

WCFA offers a wonderful low-cost/free opportunity to spay/neuter your pets to prevent accidental litters and keep your pet happy and healthy. We will always alter feral cats to be released back in their environment. Our target areas are Mesquite, Bunkerville and the Arizona Strip. Spay/Neuter Assistance Applications are available at Mesquite Veterinary Clinic located at 371 Riverside Road and Virgin Valley Veterinary Hospital at 660 Hardy Way. You may also call WCFA at 702-346-3326 to leave a message or visit wecareforanimals.org to contact us by email. Half of all litters born in the U.S. are accidents that overburden shelters and rescues. PLEASE CONTACT US IF YOU NEED HELP WITH SPAY/NEUTER.

FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED

Fostering is a commitment to save one life. Foster to save a cat or dog by providing a safe haven until adoption. It could be the most rewarding thing in your life—saving theirs. Contact WCFA if you are interested in fostering. You can complete our foster application at www.wecareforanimals.org.