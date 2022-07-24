(StatePoint)

It’s all-too-common for those embarking on a regular exercise routine to skip a planned workout for one reason or another. Here are some of the most common excuses that people make not to exercise, along with some solutions to overcome these challenges:

“I need low-impact exercises.” Many traditional workouts are tough on joints, which over time, can cause overuse injuries or exacerbate existing conditions. To achieve your fitness goals pain-free, consider low-impact exercises such as yoga, swimming and elliptical machines.

“I’m not seeing results.” If you’ve been working out for a little while and haven’t seen immediate results, don’t get discouraged. Whether your fitness goal centers around weight loss or getting toned, it’s important to remember that little changes add up over time.

“I’m just not motivated.” If keeping the exercise spark alive is difficult, consider turning to tech. New apps that connect to your equipment via Bluetooth, like the Cubii App, can send you reminders to get moving, as well as help you track your goals. They can also help you stay accountable by allowing you to connect with a fitness community and compete with friends, or join live and on-demand classes.

“I don’t have any time.” Between work, family and other commitments, finding the time to hit the gym for an hour or more isn’t always possible. But practicing self-care and prioritizing your own health and wellness is essential. What you may not realize is that a high-quality workout doesn’t need to happen in a specific place or require a lot of time. In fact, some forms of exercise can occur while you’re working or watching TV. What’s more, even a short burst of activity is very beneficial to getting you strong, boosting your metabolism and energy, and improving your mood. That’s where a great versatile piece of equipment for the home or office can come into play.

Creating a new exercise habit can be an uphill struggle, especially if you are short on time, space or motivation. Luckily, new tools are emerging that can help you work out without excuses.