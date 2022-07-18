MONDAY, JULY 18

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

VVAA General Meeting: 11 a.m. – noon. Mesquite Fine Arts Center Classroom, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd.

Blood Drive: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., 100 W. Mesquite Blvd. To schedule an appointment or more information, please log on to redcrossblood.org an enter code MesquiteLibNV or call 800-733-3276.

Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Lego Club: 3:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Kids ages 5-11 are invited to come and make super creations out of Legos. Call 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Android Phone – Basics: 10:15 – 11:15 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Get to know the ins and outs of your Android phone. Info: 702-507-4080.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Perler Bead Club: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a fun, summer-themed perler bead activity each week in July. All supplies provided. Call 702-507-4080.

Acoustic Americana Music Duo: 3-4 p.m., Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for a free concert featuring Americana music with local acoustic musicians Jan Dyer and Mac McPherson. Info: 702-507-4080.