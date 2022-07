07/13/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/11/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220711040 Minor Gambling Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 19:50 Time Completed : 20:19 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:46 Time Dispatched: 19:49 Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:09 Synopsis: Officer responded to the Casablanca casino for a minor gaming. 220711041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: 21:03 Time Arrived : 20:09 Time Completed : 20:20 Synopsis: 220711042 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : A Active Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:16 Time Dispatched: 20:19 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 20:46 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 20:16 Time Dispatched: 20:19 Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:41 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:16 Time Dispatched: 20:20 Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:36 Synopsis: Officers responded to a theft of a bicycle at Walmart. 220711043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:19 Time Dispatched: 21:04 Time Arrived : 20:20 Time Completed : 20:20 Synopsis: 220711044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:36 Time Completed : 21:02 Synopsis: 220711045 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:46 Time Completed : 21:15 Synopsis: 220711046 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 23:02 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:52 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:27 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:52 Synopsis: An Officer conducted a traffic stop for a traffic offense. The driver was issued a citation for the traffic offense and minor in possession of marijuana. 220711047 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:52 Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 22:59 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:52 Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:35 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:52 Time Arrived : 21:53 Time Completed : 22:33 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: 21:52 Time Arrived : 21:57 Time Completed : 22:31 Synopsis: 220711048 Person On Foot Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:49 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:45 Time Completed : 22:55 Synopsis: 220711049 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:54 Time Completed : 22:58 Synopsis: 220711050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:59 Time Dispatched: 23:13 Time Arrived : 22:59 Time Completed : 23:14 Synopsis: 220711051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:25 Time Completed : 23:28 Synopsis: 220711052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:39 Time Completed : 23:46 Synopsis: 220711053 Traffic Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:40 Time Completed : 23:45 Synopsis: 220712001 Welfare Check Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE Rd & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: 00:07 Time Arrived : 00:10 Time Completed : 00:12 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:07 Time Completed : 00:18 Synopsis: 220712002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 01:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:08 Time Completed : 01:13 Synopsis: 220712003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:09 Time Completed : 01:11 Synopsis: 220712004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 01:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:24 Time Completed : 01:46 Synopsis: 220712005 Traffic Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:15 Synopsis: 220712006 Person On Foot Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:27 Time Completed : 02:46 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 02:27 Time Dispatched: 02:27 Time Arrived : 02:34 Time Completed : 02:34 Synopsis: 220712007 Missing Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:03 Time Dispatched: 03:10 Time Arrived : 03:11 Time Completed : 03:24 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 03:03 Time Dispatched: 03:08 Time Arrived : 03:15 Time Completed : 05:29 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:03 Time Dispatched: 03:17 Time Arrived : 03:27 Time Completed : 04:29 Synopsis: 220712008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 05:55 Synopsis: 22ACO2143 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO2144 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22MCC2317 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2318 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Turtle Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched: 19:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07/13/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/11/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220711005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:33 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 220711006 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riversbend Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:30 Time Dispatched: 06:39 Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence reference an alleged stolen vehicle. The reporting party will contact the police department with the vehicle's information. 220711007 Welfare Check Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: 06:45 Time Arrived : 06:48 Time Completed : 06:48 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: 07:29 Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:51 Synopsis: 220711008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:46 Time Completed : 07:05 Synopsis: 220711009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:26 Time Completed : 08:36 Synopsis: 220711010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: 220711011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : BUFFALO Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:27 Time Completed : 08:31 Synopsis: 220711012 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : 08:34 Time Completed : 08:43 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:27 Time Dispatched: 08:32 Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:45 Synopsis: 220711013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:43 Time Completed : 09:00 Synopsis: 220711014 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:11 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:11 Time Arrived : 09:14 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 220711015 Animal Complain Incident Address : Deep Gorge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 220711016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:46 Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:06 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 220711017 Information Report Incident Address : Wagon Wheel Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:05 Synopsis: 220711018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: 10:18 Time Arrived : 10:18 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 220711019 Background Ivestigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 11:09 Synopsis: A Detective completed a business license background investigation for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division. 220711020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220711021 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Desert Dr # 50 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 10:55 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:47 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 220711022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220711023 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 11:22 Time Arrived : 11:25 Time Completed : 12:45 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 11:24 Time Arrived : 11:26 Time Completed : 11:42 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:19 Time Dispatched: 11:22 Time Arrived : 11:28 Time Completed : 11:29 Synopsis: 220711024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 220711025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:49 Time Completed : 11:51 Synopsis: 220711026 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:16 Unit: J3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: 220711027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:29 Time Completed : 12:33 Synopsis: 220711028 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:29 Time Completed : 13:30 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:28 Time Completed : 13:29 Synopsis: 220711029 Keep The Peace Incident Address : HACIENDA Way & CALLE DEL SOL Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 13:52 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:26 Time Dispatched: 13:35 Time Arrived : 13:36 Time Completed : 13:50 Synopsis: 220711030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Buteo Bnd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 14:02 Synopsis: 220711031 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220711032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:29 Synopsis: 220711033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 220711034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220711035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:32 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 220711036 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : ECV Clrd Adlt Victim/Uncooperative Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:42 Time Dispatched: 15:50 Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 17:14 Synopsis: An officer responded to a report of vandalism and the investigation is ongoing. 220711037 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:35 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 18:07 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:59 Time Dispatched: 17:06 Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:35 Synopsis: Officers responded to a store reference a theft. Arrived : 06:07 Time Completed : 06:10 Synopsis: 220712010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 220712011 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 220712012 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 220712014 Trespassing Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:08 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: 08:58 Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:27 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: 09:07 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:08 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: 09:00 Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:24 Synopsis: 220712015 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E OLD MILL Rd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, M Diaz, L Stewart Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:57 Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 11:24 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:29 Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:40 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: 09:29 Time Arrived : 09:33 Time Completed : 09:41 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:27 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: Officers cited an adult female for possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop. 220712016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:27 Time Dispatched: 10:47 Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 220712017 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero, M Diaz, L Stew Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:39 Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:44 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:16 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:47 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:05 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:05 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:39 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:59 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:39 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident. One female driver was given a verbal warning. 220712018 Trespassing Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:34 Time Dispatched: 09:53 Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 09:55 Synopsis: 220712019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Gean St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 220712021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712022 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712023 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712024 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712026 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712028 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:51 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: 220712029 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 13:48 Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 14:25 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries. A report was completed. 220712030 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712031 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712032 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712033 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: 12:20 Time Arrived : 12:25 Time Completed : 12:29 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:12 Time Completed : 12:29 Synopsis: 220712034 Parking Problem Incident Address : I15 NB 118 OFF-RAMP Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:36 Time Completed : 12:53 Synopsis: 220712035 Animal complaint Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # B9 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:24 Synopsis: 220712036 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712037 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712038 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712039 Trespassing Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:18 Time Dispatched: 13:21 Time Arrived : 13:29 Time Completed : 13:39 Synopsis: 220712040 Welfare Check Incident Address : Campfire Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Ruth, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 14:00 Time Arrived : 14:10 Time Completed : 14:33 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: 14:13 Time Arrived : 14:19 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: 220712041 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712042 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712043 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:43 Time Completed : 14:53 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:38 Time Dispatched: 14:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 220712044 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 14:59 Synopsis: 220712045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712046 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712047 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712048 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220712049 Person On Foot Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & SUMMIT Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 15:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 15:55 Synopsis: 220712050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:00 Time Completed : 16:10 Synopsis: 220712051 Person On Foot Incident Address : GEAN St & E MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:34 Time Completed : 16:37 Synopsis: 220712052 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:39 Time Dispatched: 16:49 Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 16:45 Synopsis: 220712053 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:45 Time Completed : 16:49 Synopsis: 220712054 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, L Stewart, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:48 Time Dispatched: 16:54 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:43 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:48 Time Dispatched: 16:54 Time Arrived : 17:00 Time Completed : 17:45 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 16:48 Time Dispatched: 16:54 Time Arrived : 16:57 Time Completed : 17:02 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 16:48 Time Dispatched: 18:04 Time Arrived : 16:50 Time Completed : 22:39 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was arrest on a parole and probation warrant, and two females were arrest for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia. 220712055 K9 Search Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:02 Time Completed : 19:17 Synopsis: 22ACO2129 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO2130 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO2131 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 06:59 Synopsis: 22ACO2132 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 22ACO2133 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 22ACO2134 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:04 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 22ACO2135 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:27 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 22ACO2136 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:07 Time Dispatched: 08:10 Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 22ACO2137 Animal Complain Incident Address : Deep Gorge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 22ACO2138 Animal Complain Incident Address : Hafen Ln Unit 5A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:30 Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 22ACO2139 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Larkspur Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 22ACO2140 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hafen Lane Park Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:18 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22ACO2141 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:47 Synopsis: 22ACO2142 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:51 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 22ACO2143 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 22ACO2144 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO2145 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2146 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 22ACO2147 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO2148 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:45 Synopsis: 22ACO2149 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:45 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO2150 Animal complaint Incident Address : Sun Valley Dr # B9 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 13:10 Time Dispatched: 13:10 Time Arrived : 13:19 Time Completed : 13:24 Synopsis: 22MCC2312 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 11:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:53 Time Completed : 13:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2313 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: 22MCC2314 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2315 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:16 Time Completed : 15:21 Synopsis: 22MCC2316 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:01 Time Dispatched: 17:04 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 22MCC2317 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2318 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Turtle Cv Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 19:45 Time Dispatched: 19:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2319 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22MCC2320 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:59 Time Completed : 07:58 Synopsis: 22MCC2321 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:18 Time Dispatched: 07:21 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:22 Synopsis: 22MCC2322 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:57 Time Completed : 08:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2323 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:59 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2324 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2325 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 09:31 Synopsis: 22MCC2326 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2327 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22MCC2328 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: 11:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22MCC2329 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:53 Time Completed : 14:54 Synopsis: 22MCC2330 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:10 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2331 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:40 Time Completed : 17:41 Synopsis: 22MCC2332 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:41 Time Completed : 18:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0980 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Crystal Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:26 Synopsis: 22MCE0981 Security Check Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: 08:23 Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 22MCE0982 Handicap Parking Warning Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:21 Time Completed : 08:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0983 Vacation Check Incident Address : Paseo Verde Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:37 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0984 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0985 Radar Trailer Deployment Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:48 Synopsis: 22MCE0986 Vacation Check Incident Address : Falcon Glenn Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 08:54 Synopsis: 22MCE0987 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 22MCE0988 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:09 Synopsis: 22MCE0989 Vacation Check Incident Address : CREST VIEW Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:08 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0990 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:08 Time Dispatched: 09:12 Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0991 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0992 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0993 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:26 Synopsis: 22MCE0994 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched: 09:30 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0995 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Amen Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0996 Vacation Check Incident Address : Babbling Brook Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:30 Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0997 Vacation Check Incident Address : CREST VIEW Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:47 Synopsis: 22MCE0998 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0999 Vacation Check Incident Address : Crest View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:51 Time Completed : 09:56 Synopsis: 22MCE1000 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: 10:06 Time Arrived : 10:06 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 22MCE1001 Vacation Check Incident Address : Long Iron Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:13 Time Completed : 10:17 Synopsis: 22MCE1002 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:22 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MCE1003 Vacation Check Incident Address : Rainbow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:28 Time Completed : 10:30 Synopsis: 22MCE1004 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harbour Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 22MCE1005 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sundial Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:36 Synopsis: 22MCE1006 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harbour Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 22MCE1007 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 10:44 Synopsis: 22MCE1008 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 22MCE1009 Vacation Check Incident Address : Desert Rose Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:51 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 22MCE1010 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bison Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:52 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 22MCE1011 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:59 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: 22MCE1012 Vacation Check Incident Address : Muscat Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:01 Synopsis: 22MCE1013 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:13 Synopsis: 22MCE1014 Vacation Check Incident Address : Grayce Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L. Wait, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:10 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 22MCE1015 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Wes Boger, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22MCE1016 Security Check Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 22MCE1017 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:47 Time Completed : 08:51 Synopsis: 22MCE1018 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:52 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 22MCE1019 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 22MCE1020 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE1021 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:46 Synopsis: 22MCE1022 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:46 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 22MCE1023 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S GRAPEVINE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero, M Diaz, L Stew Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6197 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:39 Time Arrived : 09:40 Time Completed : 09:44 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:16 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 10:47 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:05 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:41 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 10:05 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:39 Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:59 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:39 Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:35 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:52 Synopsis: 22MDC0366 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:44 Time Completed : 16:28 Synopsis: One adult male fulfilling community service hours at the Mesquite Detention Center facility. 22MDC0367 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: 12:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:16 Unit: J3 Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 19:04 Synopsis: 22MDC0368 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 06:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:12 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: An adult male turned himself in on an outstanding Bench Warrant. 22MDC0369 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 07:21 Synopsis: An adult male turned himself in on an outstanding Bench Warrant. 22MDC0370 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:21 Time Completed : 08:26 Synopsis: An officer moved a disruptive inmate to a safe holding cell. 22MDC0371 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J3 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:51 Synopsis: An adult male turned himself in on an outstanding Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0372 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J3 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 08:30 Synopsis: A male turned himself in for a Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0373 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: An adult male turned them self in on an outstanding Bench Warrant. 22MDC0374 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 22MDC0375 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: One adult male fulfilling community service hours at the Mesquite Detention Center facility. 22MDC0376 Court Bailiff Duty Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 10:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 12:26 Synopsis: 22MDC0377 Wanted Person Incident Address : HILLSIDE Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J3 Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: A female was taken into custody for a Mesquite Justice Court warrant. 22MDC0378 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 13:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:57 Time Completed : 18:27 Synopsis: An officer transported one adult female to Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0379 Court Bailiff Duty Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: 22MDC0380 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J5 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:44 Time Completed : 17:36 Synopsis: An adult female was placed under arrest for Contempt of Court. 