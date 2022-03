03/01/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 02/27/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220227034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:11 Synopsis: 220227035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 19:12 Synopsis: 220227036 Traffic Stop Incident Address : OASIS Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:46 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:45 Synopsis: 220227037 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:32 Time Completed : 19:46 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 19:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 20:12 Synopsis: A detective made contact with a female who had a local warrant. The female was placed under arrest for the warrant. 220227038 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 20:05 Synopsis: 220227039 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : Calais Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: 22:33 Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 23:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 22:28 Time Dispatched: 22:32 Time Arrived : 22:36 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: 220227040 Intoxicated Person Incident Address : Kelkim St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Stout, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 23:06 Time Arrived : 23:06 Time Completed : 23:13 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:36 Time Arrived : 22:39 Time Completed : 23:12 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:36 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:17 Synopsis: 220227041 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:06 Synopsis: 220228001 Suicidal Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: 01:51 Time Arrived : 01:51 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 02:32 Synopsis: 220228002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:43 Time Completed : 02:45 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:40 Time Completed : 02:43 Synopsis: 220228003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:15 Time Completed : 04:17 Synopsis: 220228004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:19 Time Completed : 04:20 Synopsis: 220228005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:09 Time Dispatched: 05:24 Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:16 Synopsis: 220228006 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:24 Synopsis: 220228007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: 06:09 Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:02 Synopsis: 220228008 Alarm Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:03 Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 06:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0634 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0635 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0636 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis:

Date: 02/27/22

220227012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:05 Time Completed : 06:16 Synopsis: 220227013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 220227014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 220227015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:47 Synopsis: 220227016 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:05 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 220227017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 07:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:08 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 220227019 Hit & Run Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 09:14 Time Dispatched: 09:26 Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: An officer responded to a hit and run accident that occurred on private property. This investigation is ongoing. 220227020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: 220227021 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:49 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:44 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:46 Synopsis: 220227022 Traffic Stop Incident Address : SMOKEY LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, J Rich, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: 13:41 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:30 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:24 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 12:26 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was impounded due to traffic violations. 220227023 Mental Person Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:31 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: 12:26 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: 12:26 Time Arrived : 12:28 Time Completed : 12:39 Synopsis: 220227024 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : Champions Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:19 Time Arrived : 14:24 Time Completed : 14:46 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:23 Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:52 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:19 Time Arrived : 14:30 Time Completed : 14:34 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: 14:23 Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 14:38 Unit: STA03 Time Reported: 14:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:21 Synopsis: An officer responded to a property damage accident that occurred on private property. 220227025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 14:28 Synopsis: 220227026 Suicidal Person Incident Address : Monaco Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth, R Hughes, J Stout, J Rich, D Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:46 Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:47 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:32 Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 15:57 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:33 Time Arrived : 14:40 Time Completed : 16:21 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:45 Time Arrived : 14:56 Time Completed : 16:18 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:34 Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 16:58 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 14:28 Time Dispatched: 14:32 Time Arrived : 14:37 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference to a suicidal person. 22:39 Time Completed : 23:12 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 22:30 Time Dispatched: 22:36 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:17 Synopsis: 220227041 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 23:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:42 Time Completed : 00:06 Synopsis: 220228001 Suicidal Person Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: 01:51 Time Arrived : 01:51 Time Completed : 02:33 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 01:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:53 Time Completed : 02:32 Synopsis: 220228002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:43 Time Completed : 02:45 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 02:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:40 Time Completed : 02:43 Synopsis: 220228003 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:15 Time Completed : 04:17 Synopsis: 220228004 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 04:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:19 Time Completed : 04:20 Synopsis: 220228005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:09 Time Dispatched: 05:24 Time Arrived : 05:09 Time Completed : 05:16 Synopsis: 220228006 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 05:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:24 Synopsis: 220228007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: 06:09 Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:02 Synopsis: 220228008 Alarm Incident Address : Pinnacle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 05:58 Time Dispatched: 06:03 Time Arrived : 06:08 Time Completed : 06:12 Synopsis: 220228009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:02 Time Completed : 06:09 Synopsis: 220228010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:24 Synopsis: 220228011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: 06:36 Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 220228012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 220228013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 220228014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: 06:52 Time Arrived : 06:41 Time Completed : 06:43 Synopsis: 220228015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:43 Time Completed : 06:44 Synopsis: 220228016 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:43 Time Dispatched: 06:49 Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 220228017 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: 07:06 Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 220228018 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & DESERT ROSE Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:54 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 220228019 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:01 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 220228020 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:02 Time Dispatched: 07:05 Time Arrived : 07:02 Time Completed : 07:03 Synopsis: 220228021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 220228022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 220228023 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:33 Synopsis: 220228024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: 07:45 Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:47 Synopsis: 220228025 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: 07:51 Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:48 Synopsis: 220228026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 07:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:48 Time Completed : 07:50 Synopsis: 220228027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Woodbury Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:04 Synopsis: 220228028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:16 Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 220228029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:14 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 220228030 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:24 Time Completed : 08:25 Synopsis: 220228031 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:10 Time Completed : 09:30 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: 09:10 Time Arrived : 09:13 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident with no injuries. ONe adult male was issued a citation for traffic offenses. 220228032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220228034 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 09:40 Time Dispatched: 09:44 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:49 Synopsis: 220228035 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 09:54 Time Arrived : 09:42 Time Completed : 09:47 Synopsis: 220228036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:47 Time Completed : 09:54 Synopsis: 220228037 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:21 Synopsis: 220228038 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Bannock St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: Officers took a report for a suspicious incident that occurred over night. 220228039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 220228040 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: 11:36 Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 220228041 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 12:22 Time Arrived : 12:34 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 220228042 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:18 Time Dispatched: 11:27 Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: 220228043 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:42 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:37 Synopsis: 220228044 Citizen Assist Incident Address : N ARROWHEAD Ln & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 11:35 Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:34 Synopsis: 220228045 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220228046 Stolen Vehicle Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : A Active Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:50 Time Dispatched: 12:01 Time Arrived : 12:18 Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: An officer took a report of a stolen side by side and utility trailer. This inve ongoing. 220228047 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220228048 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:32 Time Completed : 12:37 Synopsis: 220228049 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Shoshone Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:28 Time Dispatched: 12:37 Time Arrived : 12:42 Time Completed : 12:46 Synopsis: 220228050 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 13:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:16 Time Completed : 13:17 Synopsis: 220228051 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:28 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:29 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:20 Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: 220228052 K9 Search Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: 14:54 Time Arrived : 13:29 Time Completed : 13:39 Synopsis: 220228053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220228054 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : HARDY Way & HORIZON Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:33 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: 220228055 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P2 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 14:26 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:42 Synopsis: 220228056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 13:41 Synopsis: 220228057 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 13:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 13:51 Synopsis: 220228058 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:15 Time Completed : 14:18 Synopsis: 220228059 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:21 Synopsis: 220228060 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth, R Hughes, D Alejos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:29 Time Completed : 15:14 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:26 Time Completed : 16:34 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 14:26 Time Dispatched: 14:27 Time Arrived : 14:31 Time Completed : 14:41 Synopsis: Detectives arrested a female who had an outstanding warrant out of Mesquite Municipal Court. 220228061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W FIRST SOUTH St & S ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:32 Time Completed : 14:33 Synopsis: 220228062 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:36 Time Completed : 14:39 Synopsis: 220228063 Vandalism Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:40 Time Arrived : 14:46 Time Completed : 17:24 Synopsis: An officer took a report of property damage to a vehicle. This investigation is ongoing. 220228064 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:28 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:16 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 220228065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : TURTLEBACK Rd & W PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:33 Synopsis: 220228066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:40 Time Completed : 15:42 Synopsis: 220228067 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:44 Time Completed : 15:48 Synopsis: 220228068 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:44 Time Completed : 15:46 Synopsis: 220228069 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched: 15:52 Time Arrived : 16:11 Time Completed : 15:54 Synopsis: 220228070 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Desert Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: 15:53 Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:06 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 15:49 Time Dispatched: 15:54 Time Arrived : 15:57 Time Completed : 16:03 Synopsis: 220228071 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : A Active Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:34 Time Dispatched: 17:42 Time Arrived : 17:42 Time Completed : 17:43 Synopsis: Officers took a report of suspicious activity. 22ACO0621 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO0622 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:35 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0623 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0624 Animal Related Warning Incident Address : Desert Rose Park Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:26 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0625 Animal Complain Incident Address : Heather Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 22ACO0626 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:41 Time Completed : 10:42 Synopsis: 22ACO0627 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Heather Ct & Foxglove Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:53 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 22ACO0628 Animal Complain Incident Address : Fox Hills Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:07 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 22ACO0629 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:33 Synopsis: 22ACO0630 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:39 Time Completed : 13:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0631 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:53 Synopsis: 22ACO0632 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Eagle St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:59 Time Dispatched: 15:02 Time Arrived : 15:10 Time Completed : 15:11 Synopsis: 22ACO0633 Animal Turned Over to Owner Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:15 Time Completed : 15:16 Synopsis: 22ACO0634 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:34 Synopsis: 22ACO0635 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:46 Time Completed : 06:23 Synopsis: 22ACO0636 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:35 Synopsis: 22ACO0637 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 06:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:24 Time Completed : 06:31 Synopsis: 22ACO0638 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:34 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0639 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:36 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO0640 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 06:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:37 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO0641 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 07:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:34 Time Completed : 07:40 Synopsis: 22ACO0642 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Mimosa Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:36 Time Completed : 07:38 Synopsis: 22ACO0643 Animal Licensing Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:19 Time Completed : 10:21 Synopsis: 22ACO0644 Animal Complain Incident Address : Condor St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 14:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:23 Time Completed : 14:27 Synopsis: 22ACO0645 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 22ACO0646 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:47 Time Completed : 15:49 Synopsis: 22ACO0647 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 15:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:50 Time Completed : 15:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0731 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:55 Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: 22MCC0732 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched: 07:55 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: 22MCC0733 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:48 Time Completed : 09:50 Synopsis: 22MCC0734 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 22MCC0735 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:56 Time Completed : 11:26 Synopsis: 22MCC0736 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 12:11 Synopsis: 22MCC0737 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: 12:24 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:24 Synopsis: 22MCC0738 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:43 Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 22MCC0739 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:30 Time Completed : 13:51 Synopsis: 22MCC0740 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:54 Time Completed : 17:01 Synopsis: 22MCC0741 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:18 Time Dispatched: 17:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:20 Synopsis: 22MCC0742 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: 17:28 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:28 Synopsis: 22MCC0743 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:19 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 22MCC0744 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:41 Time Completed : 10:14 Synopsis: 22MCC0745 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:23 Time Completed : 09:29 Synopsis: 22MCC0746 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 13:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0747 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:48 Time Completed : 13:48 Synopsis: 22MCC0748 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 14:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:30 Time Completed : 14:32 Synopsis: 22MCC0749 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:39 Time Completed : 14:49 Synopsis: 22MCC0750 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:30 Time Completed : 15:31 Synopsis: 22MCC0751 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 15:33 Synopsis: 22MCC0752 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 15:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:34 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0753 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:46 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:46 Synopsis: 22MCC0754 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 15:46 Time Dispatched: 15:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:47 Synopsis: 22MCC0755 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 16:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:42 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: 22MCC0756 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 17:30 Synopsis: 22MCC0757 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 17:42 Time Dispatched: 10:35 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0181 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Dancing Sky Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: 08:20 Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0182 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:35 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 22MCE0183 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 22MCE0184 Special Event Detail Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Sandra Romberg, Phillip Capizzi, C Romberg Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V156 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 11:55 Unit: V164 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 11:55 Unit: V165 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:49 Time Completed : 11:55 Synopsis: 22MCE0185 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wild Horse Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:29 Time Completed : 10:32 Synopsis: