07/10/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/08/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220708032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:20 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 220708033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : LASCALA Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 19:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 19:58 Synopsis: 220708034 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:03 Synopsis: 220708035 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:12 Time Completed : 20:18 Synopsis: 220708036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:14 Time Completed : 20:16 Synopsis: 220708037 Animal complaint Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 2A Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: 20:22 Time Arrived : 20:37 Time Completed : 20:42 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: 20:59 Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:54 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 20:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:43 Synopsis: 220708038 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 21:57 Time Arrived : 20:24 Time Completed : 22:04 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:24 Time Completed : 20:55 Synopsis: 220708039 Person On Foot Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 20:58 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 20:54 Time Arrived : 20:54 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 220708040 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: 23:59 Time Arrived : 22:17 Time Completed : 22:20 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:13 Time Dispatched: 22:18 Time Arrived : 22:19 Time Completed : 22:20 Synopsis: 220708041 Civil Dispute Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: 22:20 Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 23:14 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: 23:54 Time Arrived : 22:20 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: 22:20 Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 23:20 Synopsis: 220708042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:14 Time Completed : 23:16 Synopsis: 220708043 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Condor St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Stringfellow, J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatche Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:23 Time Completed : 00:20 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:22 Time Completed : 23:54 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched: 23:21 Time Arrived : 23:22 Time Completed : 01:16 Unit: VA10 Time Reported: 23:19 Time Dispatched: 23:53 Time Arrived : 00:14 Time Completed : 01:33 Synopsis: Officers responded to the report of a domestic in progress. One male adult was arrested. 220708044 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 00:26 Time Arrived : 00:27 Time Completed : 00:46 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 00:27 Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:46 Synopsis: 220708045 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 00:20 Time Arrived : 00:21 Time Completed : 00:22 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:32 Time Dispatched: 00:08 Time Arrived : 00:11 Time Completed : 00:27 Synopsis: Officers respond to a business in regards to a trespass. One male was citied and released. 220708046 K9 Search Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 23:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:50 Time Completed : 01:18 Synopsis: 220708047 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: P2 Time Reported: 23:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:51 Time Completed : 02:39 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. While conducting an investigation, the K9 was deployed and gave a positive alert for illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were arrested on possession of narcotics. 220709001 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Palos Verdes Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: 00:46 Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 01:18 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: 00:46 Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 01:13 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: 00:37 Time Arrived : 00:46 Time Completed : 01:46 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: 00:41 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 01:46 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 00:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:35 Synopsis: 220709002 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Stringfellow, J Gleave, C Campos, A Thatche Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:18 Time Arrived : 01:22 Time Completed : 02:37 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:13 Time Arrived : 01:17 Time Completed : 04:17 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 01:16 Time Arrived : 01:20 Time Completed : 02:41 Unit: VA10 Time Reported: 01:11 Time Dispatched: 02:13 Time Arrived : 02:28 Time Completed : 04:12 Synopsis: Officers respond to a business in regards to a domestic violecne. one female adult was arrested. 220709003 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 01:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:02 Time Completed : 03:02 Synopsis: 220709004 Trespassing Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, A Thatcher, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:37 Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 03:39 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:39 Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 03:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:32 Time Dispatched: 02:58 Time Arrived : 02:41 Time Completed : 03:01 Synopsis: Police responded to a casino reference a trespass violator. One adult male was arrested for trespassing. 220709005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:39 Time Completed : 03:50 Synopsis: 220709006 Property Damage, Non Vandalism Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: 06:46 Time Arrived : 06:04 Time Completed : 08:15 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: 06:04 Time Arrived : 06:07 Time Completed : 06:39 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: 06:01 Time Arrived : 06:04 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: An officer responded to a property damage call. One male was issued a citation. 22ACO2098 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:49 Time Completed : 06:53 Synopsis: 22ACO2099 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 22ACO2100 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 06:00 Time Dispatched: 07:07 Time Arrived : 06:00 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22MCC2286 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:23 Time Completed : 19:23 Synopsis: 22MCC2287 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 19:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:39 Time Completed : 19:39 Synopsis: 22MCC2288 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 21:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:32 Synopsis: 22MCC2289 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:56 Time Completed : 00:17 Synopsis: 22MCC2290 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 23:55 Time Dispatched: 23:56 Time Arrived : 23:57 Time Completed : 00:17 Synopsis: 22MCC2291 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 00:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2292 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:42 Time Dispatched: 00:43 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: 22MCC2293 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 02:13 Time Dispatched: 02:14 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 02:14 Synopsis: 22MCC2294 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:15 Time Completed : 02:24 Synopsis: 22MCC2295 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 02:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:50 Time Completed : 03:00 Synopsis: 22MCC2296 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 05:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:34 Time Completed : 05:34 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/08/22` and `06:00:00 07/09/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

