11/19/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 11/17/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211117029 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 19:41 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: 211117031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 211117032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:04 Synopsis: 211117033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:15 Synopsis: 211117034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:24 Synopsis: 211117035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:19 Synopsis: 211117036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:34 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: 211117037 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:42 Synopsis: 211117038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:56 Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 21:59 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:58 Synopsis: 211117039 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:13 Synopsis: 211117040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:21 Synopsis: 211117041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:47 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:43 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:42 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43 Synopsis: 211117042 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:51 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:52 Synopsis: 211117043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: 211117044 Traffic Stop Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:36 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:34 Synopsis: 211118001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:32 Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: 211118002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:49 Synopsis: 211118003 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52 Synopsis: 211118004 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:52 Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 00:56 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:53 Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 01:01 Synopsis: 211118005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:37 Synopsis: 211118006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43 Synopsis: 211118007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:49 Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 211118008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:13 Time Completed : 02:24 Synopsis: 211118009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:19 Synopsis: 211118010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:31 Time Completed : 04:33 Synopsis: 211118011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : RODEO Ln & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:45 Time Completed : 04:47 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched: 04:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:45 Synopsis: 211118012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:01 Synopsis: 211118013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:03 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:02 Time Completed : 05:07 Synopsis: 21ACO3443 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 21ACO3444 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 21ACO3445 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 07:18 Synopsis: 21MCC4452 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4453 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 19:02 Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4454 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:10 Synopsis: 21MCC4455 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4456 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 20:58 Synopsis: 21MCC4457 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: 11/19/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 11/17/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211117005 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117006 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117007 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117008 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117009 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117010 Certified Prior Conviction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117011 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 211117012 Controlled Substance Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, A Castaneda Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:42 Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:53 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:41 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 15:01 Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 15:11 Unit: P5 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 10:34 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:22 Synopsis: An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino. One adult male was arrested and one female was cited for drug related charges. 211117014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : FLAGSTONE BLF & CHALLENGER BLF Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 211117015 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:56 Synopsis: 211117016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 11:18 Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:30 Synopsis: 211117017 Theft Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a theft at an RV park and a report was taken. 211117018 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Rowley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: L1 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 12:58 Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: 211117019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 12:32 Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:46 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken. 211117020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211117022 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:35 Synopsis: 211117023 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 14:00 Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:30 Synopsis: 211117024 Theft Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 16:41 Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:50 Synopsis: 211117025 Found Property Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE RD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:35 Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:42 Synopsis: An officer took a report for a found bicycle. 211117026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:40 Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: 211117027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: 16:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:51 Synopsis: 211117028 Civil Dispute Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:33 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:44 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: Officers responded to a verbal altercation and a report was taken. 211117029 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 19:41 Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:41 Synopsis: 211117031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:54 Synopsis: 211117032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:04 Synopsis: 211117033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:15 Synopsis: 211117034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:24 Synopsis: 211117035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:19 Synopsis: 211117036 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:34 Time Completed : 21:34 Synopsis: 211117037 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:42 Synopsis: 211117038 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:56 Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 21:59 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:58 Synopsis: 211117039 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:13 Synopsis: 211117040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:21 Synopsis: 211117041 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:47 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:43 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:42 Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43 Synopsis: 211117042 Person On Foot Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:51 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:52 Synopsis: 211117043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: 211117044 Traffic Stop Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:36 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:34 Synopsis: 211118001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29 Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:32 Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43 Synopsis: 211118002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:49 Synopsis: 211118003 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52 Synopsis: 211118004 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:52 Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 00:56 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:53 Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 01:01 Synopsis: 211118005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:37 Synopsis: 211118006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43 Synopsis: 211118007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:49 Time Completed : 01:53 Synopsis: 211118008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:13 Time Completed : 02:24 Synopsis: 211118009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:19 Synopsis: 211118010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:31 Time Completed : 04:33 Synopsis: 211118011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : RODEO Ln & SECOND SOUTH St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:45 Time Completed : 04:47 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched: 04:45 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:45 Synopsis: 211118012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:01 Synopsis: 211118013 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:03 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:02 Time Completed : 05:07 Synopsis: 211118014 Found Person Incident Address : Condor St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:10 Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:36 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:06 Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:34 Synopsis: 211118015 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118016 Threatening Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: 11:08 Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 08:37 Synopsis: 211118017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 11:00 Synopsis: 211118018 Domestic Violence IP Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich, J Gleave, I McOmie, C Rowley, Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: 6214 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 17:36 Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 10:20 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:20 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37 Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 10:46 Unit: D3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:38 Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 10:35 Unit: L1 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 09:29 Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:28 Synopsis: Officers responded to a residence in reference a domestic violence incident. 211118019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118020 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:20 Synopsis: 211118021 Welfare Check Incident Address : Harbour Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: 211118022 Fraud Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : A Active Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 11:11 Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: Officers responded to a call of wire fraud, the investigation is ongoing. 211118023 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: 10:35 Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 10:47 Synopsis: 211118024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: 11:05 Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:05 Synopsis: 211118025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: 11:00 Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 13:14 Synopsis: An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken. 211118026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : LONG IRON Ln & WEDGE Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 15:08 Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 211118027 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118029 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118034 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 13:14 Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:54 Synopsis: 211118035 Fraud Incident Address : Gypsum Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched: 15:51 Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 17:42 Synopsis: Police responded to a suspected fraud incident. Information was gathered for report. 211118036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118039 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118040 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118041 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118042 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118043 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118044 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 15:10 Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 211118046 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118048 Follow Up Investigation Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: 15:11 Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 211118049 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118050 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118051 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118052 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118053 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:51 Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:10 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:51 Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:08 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:51 Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:10 Synopsis: 211118054 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118055 Welfare Check Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 16:15 Time Arrived : 16:20 Time Completed : 16:43 Synopsis: 211118056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: 211118057 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118058 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:47 Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:37 Synopsis: 211118059 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 211118060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 16:52 Synopsis: 211118061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 16:57 Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 16:52 Synopsis: 211118062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 17:04 Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: 21ACO3435 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:05 Synopsis: 21ACO3436 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 21ACO3437 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:20 Synopsis: 21ACO3438 Animal Owner Surrender Incident Address : hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: 21ACO3439 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Cinco Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:48 Synopsis: 21ACO3440 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:24 Synopsis: 21ACO3441 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Lonesome Dove Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3442 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:17 Synopsis: 21ACO3443 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:25 Synopsis: 21ACO3444 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:39 Synopsis: 21ACO3445 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 07:18 Synopsis: 21ACO3446 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:19 Synopsis: 21ACO3447 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 21ACO3448 Animal Drug Burn Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:46 Synopsis: 21ACO3449 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Leavitt Ln & Falcon Ridge Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:53 Synopsis: 21ACO3450 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:05 Synopsis: 21ACO3451 Animal complaint Incident Address : E First North Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:34 Synopsis: 21ACO3452 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Aztec & Mesa Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:44 Synopsis: 21ACO3453 Animal Noise Incident Address : Chaparral Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 21ACO3454 Animal Adopt Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 21ACO3455 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:01 Synopsis: 21ACO3456 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3457 Vaccination of Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 21ACO3458 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 21MCC4447 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:13 Synopsis: 21MCC4448 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Bennett Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 17:46 Synopsis: 21MCC4449 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:43 Synopsis: 21MCC4450 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 17:53 Synopsis: 21MCC4451 Impounded Vehicle Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:01 Synopsis: 21MCC4452 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4453 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 19:02 Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:02 Synopsis: 21MCC4454 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:10 Synopsis: 21MCC4455 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:28 Synopsis: 21MCC4456 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 20:58 Synopsis: 21MCC4457 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14 Synopsis: 21MCC4458 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52 Synopsis: 21MCC4459 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: 06:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 21MCC4460 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:23 Synopsis: 21MCC4461 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:37 Synopsis: 21MCC4462 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 21MCC4463 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:33 Synopsis: 21MCC4464 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:17 Synopsis: 21MCC4465 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:32 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 21MCC4466 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: 10:51 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:51 Synopsis: 21MCC4467 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:17 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 21MCC4468 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:33 Synopsis: 21MCC4469 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:16 Synopsis: 21MCC4470 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:20 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:21 Synopsis: 21MCC4471 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:38 Synopsis: 21MCC4472 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 17:57 Synopsis: 21MCC4473 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Law Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:13 Synopsis: 21MCE1778 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:17 Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1779 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : W First North St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27 Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 21MCE1780 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:04 Synopsis: 21MCE1781 Vacation Check Incident Address : Campfire Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27 Synopsis: 21MCE1782 Vacation Check Incident Address : Verllonia St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:32 Synopsis: 21MCE1783 Vacation Check Incident Address : Appletree Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03 Synopsis: 21MCE1784 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:38 Synopsis: 21MCE1785 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Beech Wood Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:54 Synopsis: 21MCE1786 Special Event Detail Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Phillip Capizzi, Mike Robertson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V108 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V125 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V133 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V139 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V152 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V156 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V158 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Unit: V172 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55 Synopsis: 21MDC0619 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:05 Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 14:56 Synopsis: Officer transported two male subjects to the Clark County Detention Center. 21MDC0620 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:06 Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: 21MDC0621 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: 21MDC0622 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 13:53 Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 17:43 Synopsis: Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center. 