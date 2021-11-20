11/19/21                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
211117029     Reckless Driver
	Incident Address : I15 SB
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 18:23      Time Dispatched: 19:41
	                    Time Arrived : 19:41      Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:




211117031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 19:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:52      Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:




211117032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:02      Time Completed : 20:04
Synopsis:




211117033     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 20:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:13      Time Completed : 20:15
Synopsis:




211117034     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 20:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:18      Time Completed : 20:24
Synopsis:




211117035     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:15      Time Completed : 21:19
Synopsis:




211117036     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:32      Time Completed : 21:34

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:32      Time Dispatched: 21:32
	                    Time Arrived : 21:34      Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:




211117037     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 21:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:39      Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:




211117038     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 21:55      Time Dispatched: 21:56
	                    Time Arrived : 21:58      Time Completed : 21:59

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 21:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:56      Time Completed : 21:58
Synopsis:




211117039     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:11      Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:




211117040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:21      Time Completed : 22:21
Synopsis:




211117041     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:42      Time Completed : 22:47

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched: 22:43
	                    Time Arrived : 22:43      Time Completed : 22:43

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:42      Time Dispatched: 22:42
	                    Time Arrived : 22:43      Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:




211117042     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 22:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:47      Time Completed : 22:51

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 22:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:46      Time Completed : 22:52
Synopsis:




211117043     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 22:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:51      Time Completed : 23:00
Synopsis:




211117044     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:33

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:27      Time Completed : 23:36

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 23:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:28      Time Completed : 23:34
Synopsis:




211118001     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:22      Time Dispatched: 00:29
	                    Time Arrived : 00:34      Time Completed : 00:43

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:22      Time Dispatched: 00:29
	                    Time Arrived : 00:29      Time Completed : 00:52

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:22      Time Dispatched: 00:32
	                    Time Arrived : 00:34      Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:




211118002     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:48      Time Completed : 00:49
Synopsis:




211118003     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:52      Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:




211118004     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 00:52      Time Dispatched: 00:52
	                    Time Arrived : 00:54      Time Completed : 00:56

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 00:52      Time Dispatched: 00:53
	                    Time Arrived : 00:59      Time Completed : 00:59

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 00:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:52      Time Completed : 01:01
Synopsis:




211118005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:10      Time Completed : 01:37
Synopsis:




211118006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:37      Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:




211118007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 01:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 01:49      Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:




211118008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:13      Time Completed : 02:24
Synopsis:




211118009     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 02:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:55      Time Completed : 03:19
Synopsis:




211118010     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:31      Time Completed : 04:33
Synopsis:




211118011     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : RODEO Ln & SECOND SOUTH St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:45      Time Completed : 04:47

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 04:45      Time Dispatched: 04:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 04:45
Synopsis:




211118012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 04:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:57      Time Completed : 05:01
Synopsis:




211118013     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B4            Time Reported: 05:01      Time Dispatched: 05:02
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 05:03

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 05:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:02      Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:




21ACO3443     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:38      Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:




21ACO3444     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 05:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:47      Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:




21ACO3445     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:55      Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:




21MCC4452     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 18:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 18:01      Time Completed : 18:02
Synopsis:




21MCC4453     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 19:00      Time Dispatched: 19:02
	                    Time Arrived : 19:02      Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:




21MCC4454     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:10      Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:




21MCC4455     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:28      Time Completed : 20:28
Synopsis:




21MCC4456     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 20:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:58      Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:




21MCC4457     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 22:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 22:14      Time Completed : 22:14
Synopsis:




21MCC4458     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 00:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:52      Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:




211117005     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117006     Fingerprints
	Incident Address :
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117007     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117008     Certified Prior Conviction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117009     Certified Prior Conviction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117010     Certified Prior Conviction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 07:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117011     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : W First North St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:25      Time Dispatched: 08:27
	                    Time Arrived : 08:32      Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:




211117012     Controlled Substance Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, A Castaneda
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched: 09:42
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:53

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:39      Time Completed : 09:41

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched: 15:01
	                    Time Arrived : 09:41      Time Completed : 15:11

	Unit: P5            Time Reported: 09:38      Time Dispatched: 10:34
	                    Time Arrived : 10:38      Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:

An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino.  One
adult male was arrested and one female was cited for drug related charges.


211117014     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : FLAGSTONE BLF & CHALLENGER BLF
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:20      Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:




211117015     Traffic Problem
	Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:49      Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:




211117016     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:54      Time Dispatched: 11:18
	                    Time Arrived : 10:54      Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:




211117017     Theft
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : ADF  Active, Dead File


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:49      Time Dispatched: 11:41
	                    Time Arrived : 11:56      Time Completed : 14:31
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a theft at an RV park and a report was taken.


211117018     Follow Up Investigation
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Rowley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: L1            Time Reported: 11:17      Time Dispatched: 12:58
	                    Time Arrived : 12:58      Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:




211117019     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 11:31      Time Dispatched: 12:32
	                    Time Arrived : 12:49      Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken.


211117020     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117021     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211117022     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:12      Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:




211117023     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:09      Time Dispatched: 14:00
	                    Time Arrived : 14:00      Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:




211117024     Theft
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:48      Time Dispatched: 16:41
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:




211117025     Found Property
	Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE RD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 15:03      Time Dispatched: 15:35
	                    Time Arrived : 15:51      Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:

An officer took a report for a found bicycle.


211117026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched: 15:40
	                    Time Arrived : 15:41      Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:




211117027     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:02      Time Dispatched: 16:45
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:




211117028     Civil Dispute
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:51
	                    Time Arrived : 16:54      Time Completed : 17:33

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:51
	                    Time Arrived : 16:54      Time Completed : 17:44

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:51
	                    Time Arrived : 16:58      Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a verbal altercation and a report was taken.


211118014     Found Person
	Incident Address : Condor St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched: 08:10
	                    Time Arrived : 08:17      Time Completed : 08:36

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched: 08:06
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:34
Synopsis:




211118015     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118016     Threatening
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:15      Time Dispatched: 11:08
	                    Time Arrived : 10:46      Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:




211118017     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:27      Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:




211118018     Domestic Violence IP
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich, J Gleave, I McOmie, C Rowley,
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: 6214          Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:55      Time Completed : 17:36

	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 10:20

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 10:20

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:37
	                    Time Arrived : 08:46      Time Completed : 10:46

	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 08:38
	                    Time Arrived : 08:40      Time Completed : 10:35

	Unit: L1            Time Reported: 08:34      Time Dispatched: 09:29
	                    Time Arrived : 09:53      Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a residence in reference a domestic violence incident.


211118019     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:43      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118020     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 08:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:48      Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:




211118021     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Harbour Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched: 09:40
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:




211118022     Fraud
	Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched: 11:11
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a call of wire fraud, the investigation is ongoing.


211118023     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched: 10:35
	                    Time Arrived : 10:35      Time Completed : 10:47
Synopsis:




211118024     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Sage Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched: 11:05
	                    Time Arrived : 11:05      Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:




211118025     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:45      Time Dispatched: 11:00
	                    Time Arrived : 11:09      Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken.


211118026     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : LONG IRON Ln & WEDGE Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 11:54      Time Dispatched: 15:08
	                    Time Arrived : 15:08      Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:




211118027     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118029     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:27      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118034     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 12:38      Time Dispatched: 13:14
	                    Time Arrived : 13:21      Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:




211118035     Fraud
	Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 12:41      Time Dispatched: 15:51
	                    Time Arrived : 15:33      Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:

Police responded to a suspected fraud incident.  Information was gathered for
report.


211118036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:45      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118039     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118040     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118041     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118042     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118043     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118044     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118045     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:47      Time Dispatched: 15:10
	                    Time Arrived : 13:47      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




211118046     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118048     Follow Up Investigation
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 13:51      Time Dispatched: 15:11
	                    Time Arrived : 15:24      Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:




211118049     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 13:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118050     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118051     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118052     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 14:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118053     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 14:48      Time Dispatched: 14:51
	                    Time Arrived : 14:55      Time Completed : 15:10

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 14:48      Time Dispatched: 14:51
	                    Time Arrived : 14:59      Time Completed : 15:08

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 14:48      Time Dispatched: 14:51
	                    Time Arrived : 14:55      Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:




211118054     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118055     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 15:23      Time Dispatched: 16:15
	                    Time Arrived : 16:20      Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:




211118056     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:02      Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:




211118057     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 16:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118058     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:32      Time Dispatched: 16:47
	                    Time Arrived : 17:03      Time Completed : 17:37
Synopsis:




211118059     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 16:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




211118060     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:52      Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:




211118061     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:52      Time Dispatched: 16:57
	                    Time Arrived : 16:52      Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:




211118062     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Castaneda
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:52      Time Dispatched: 17:04
	                    Time Arrived : 16:52      Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:




21ACO3435     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:05
Synopsis:




21ACO3436     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




21ACO3437     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:08      Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:




21ACO3438     Animal Owner Surrender
	Incident Address : hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:31      Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:




21ACO3439     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Cinco Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:47      Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:




21ACO3440     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:




21ACO3441     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Lonesome Dove Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 16:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:01      Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3442     Animal Bailed Out
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 16:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:




21ACO3446     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:19      Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:




21ACO3447     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:




21ACO3448     Animal Drug Burn
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 07:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:39      Time Completed : 07:46
Synopsis:




21ACO3449     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Leavitt Ln & Falcon Ridge
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:51      Time Completed : 07:53
Synopsis:




21ACO3450     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Second South St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 08:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:02      Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:




21ACO3451     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : E First North
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:31      Time Completed : 08:34
Synopsis:




21ACO3452     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Aztec & Mesa
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:44      Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:




21ACO3453     Animal Noise
	Incident Address : Chaparral Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:




21ACO3454     Animal Adopt
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:




21ACO3455     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:00      Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:




21ACO3456     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:01      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3457     Vaccination of Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H2            Time Reported: 10:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:01      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




21ACO3458     Animal Medical Event
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:03      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




21MCC4447     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 11:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:52      Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:




21MCC4448     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Bennett
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6153          Time Reported: 17:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:26      Time Completed : 17:46
Synopsis:




21MCC4449     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:43      Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:




21MCC4450     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:51      Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:




21MCC4451     Impounded Vehicle
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:53      Time Completed : 18:01
Synopsis:




21MCC4459     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 06:53      Time Dispatched: 06:54
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:




21MCC4460     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:22      Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:




21MCC4461     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 07:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:23      Time Completed : 07:37
Synopsis:




21MCC4462     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:31      Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:




21MCC4463     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 08:33      Time Dispatched: 08:33
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:




21MCC4464     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 09:04      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:05      Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:




21MCC4465     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:28      Time Dispatched: 10:32
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:




21MCC4466     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 10:48      Time Dispatched: 10:51
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:51
Synopsis:




21MCC4467     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched: 11:17
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:




21MCC4468     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 12:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:10      Time Completed : 12:33
Synopsis:




21MCC4469     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 13:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:40      Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:




21MCC4470     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Roberts
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6195          Time Reported: 16:19      Time Dispatched: 16:20
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:




21MCC4471     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:37      Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:




21MCC4472     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Fawson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6208          Time Reported: 16:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:38      Time Completed : 17:57
Synopsis:




21MCC4473     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Law
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6203          Time Reported: 17:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:13      Time Completed : 20:13
Synopsis:




21MCE1778     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:00      Time Dispatched: 08:17
	                    Time Arrived : 08:18      Time Completed : 08:27
Synopsis:




21MCE1780     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:02      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:02      Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:




21MCE1781     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Campfire Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:24      Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:




21MCE1782     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Verllonia St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:29      Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:




21MCE1783     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Appletree Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:57      Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:




21MCE1784     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:38
Synopsis:




21MCE1785     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Beech Wood Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 12:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:26      Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:




21MCE1786     Special Event Detail
	Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Phillip Capizzi, Mike Robertson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V108          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V125          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V133          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V139          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V152          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V156          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V158          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55

	Unit: V172          Time Reported: 09:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:52      Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:




21MDC0619     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched: 10:05
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:

Officer transported two male subjects to the Clark County Detention Center.


21MDC0620     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 14:49      Time Dispatched: 15:06
	                    Time Arrived : 15:06      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:




21MDC0621     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 15:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:53      Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:




21MDC0622     Transport
	Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
	                   Las Vegas            NV
	Responding Officers: B Swanson
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J2            Time Reported: 13:47      Time Dispatched: 13:53
	                    Time Arrived : 15:02      Time Completed : 17:43
Synopsis:

Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.


