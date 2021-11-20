11/19/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 11/17/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211117029 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 19:41
Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:
211117031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:
211117032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:04
Synopsis:
211117033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:15
Synopsis:
211117034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:24
Synopsis:
211117035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:19
Synopsis:
211117036 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:32
Time Arrived : 21:34 Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:
211117037 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:
211117038 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:56
Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 21:59
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:58
Synopsis:
211117039 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:
211117040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:21
Synopsis:
211117041 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:47
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:43
Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:42
Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
211117042 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:51
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:52
Synopsis:
211117043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:00
Synopsis:
211117044 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:33
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:36
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:34
Synopsis:
211118001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29
Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29
Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:52
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:32
Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:
211118002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:49
Synopsis:
211118003 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:
211118004 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:52
Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 00:56
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:53
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 01:01
Synopsis:
211118005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:37
Synopsis:
211118006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:
211118007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:49 Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:
211118008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:13 Time Completed : 02:24
Synopsis:
211118009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:19
Synopsis:
211118010 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:31 Time Completed : 04:33
Synopsis:
211118011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : RODEO Ln & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:45 Time Completed : 04:47
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched: 04:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:45
Synopsis:
211118012 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:01
Synopsis:
211118013 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:02
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:03
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:02 Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:
21ACO3443 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:
21ACO3444 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:
21ACO3445 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:
21MCC4452 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:02
Synopsis:
21MCC4453 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 19:02
Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:
21MCC4454 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:
21MCC4455 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4456 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:
21MCC4457 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14
Synopsis:
21MCC4458 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 11/17/21` and `06:00:00 11/18/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
11/19/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 11/17/21
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
211117005 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117006 Fingerprints
Incident Address :
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117007 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117008 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117009 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117010 Certified Prior Conviction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 07:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117011 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
211117012 Controlled Substance Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, G Garcia, A Castaneda
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 09:42
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:53
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:39 Time Completed : 09:41
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 15:01
Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 15:11
Unit: P5 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: 10:34
Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 12:22
Synopsis:
An officer observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a casino. One
adult male was arrested and one female was cited for drug related charges.
211117014 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : FLAGSTONE BLF & CHALLENGER BLF
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:20 Time Completed : 10:26
Synopsis:
211117015 Traffic Problem
Incident Address : FALCON RIDGE Pkwy & BERTHA HOWE Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:56
Synopsis:
211117016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 11:18
Time Arrived : 10:54 Time Completed : 11:30
Synopsis:
211117017 Theft
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:49 Time Dispatched: 11:41
Time Arrived : 11:56 Time Completed : 14:31
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a theft at an RV park and a report was taken.
211117018 Follow Up Investigation
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Rowley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: L1 Time Reported: 11:17 Time Dispatched: 12:58
Time Arrived : 12:58 Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
211117019 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:31 Time Dispatched: 12:32
Time Arrived : 12:49 Time Completed : 13:46
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken.
211117020 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117021 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211117022 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:12 Time Completed : 15:35
Synopsis:
211117023 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:09 Time Dispatched: 14:00
Time Arrived : 14:00 Time Completed : 14:30
Synopsis:
211117024 Theft
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 16:41
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:50
Synopsis:
211117025 Found Property
Incident Address : S GRAPEVINE RD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 15:03 Time Dispatched: 15:35
Time Arrived : 15:51 Time Completed : 16:42
Synopsis:
An officer took a report for a found bicycle.
211117026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:40
Time Arrived : 15:41 Time Completed : 16:18
Synopsis:
211117027 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched: 16:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:51
Synopsis:
211117028 Civil Dispute
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:33
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:54 Time Completed : 17:44
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 16:58 Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a verbal altercation and a report was taken.
211117029 Reckless Driver
Incident Address : I15 SB
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:23 Time Dispatched: 19:41
Time Arrived : 19:41 Time Completed : 19:41
Synopsis:
211117031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:52 Time Completed : 19:54
Synopsis:
211117032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:02 Time Completed : 20:04
Synopsis:
211117033 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:15
Synopsis:
211117034 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln & S ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:18 Time Completed : 20:24
Synopsis:
211117035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:15 Time Completed : 21:19
Synopsis:
211117036 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:34
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: 21:32
Time Arrived : 21:34 Time Completed : 21:34
Synopsis:
211117037 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 21:42
Synopsis:
211117038 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched: 21:56
Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 21:59
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 21:56 Time Completed : 21:58
Synopsis:
211117039 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:11 Time Completed : 22:13
Synopsis:
211117040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:21 Time Completed : 22:21
Synopsis:
211117041 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:42 Time Completed : 22:47
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:43
Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:42
Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 22:43
Synopsis:
211117042 Person On Foot
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:51
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:46 Time Completed : 22:52
Synopsis:
211117043 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:00
Synopsis:
211117044 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:33
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:27 Time Completed : 23:36
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 23:28 Time Completed : 23:34
Synopsis:
211118001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29
Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:29
Time Arrived : 00:29 Time Completed : 00:52
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:22 Time Dispatched: 00:32
Time Arrived : 00:34 Time Completed : 00:43
Synopsis:
211118002 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:49
Synopsis:
211118003 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:
211118004 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:52
Time Arrived : 00:54 Time Completed : 00:56
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched: 00:53
Time Arrived : 00:59 Time Completed : 00:59
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 01:01
Synopsis:
211118005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:10 Time Completed : 01:37
Synopsis:
211118006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:43
Synopsis:
211118007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 01:49 Time Completed : 01:53
Synopsis:
211118008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:13 Time Completed : 02:24
Synopsis:
211118009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:55 Time Completed : 03:19
Synopsis:
211118010 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:31 Time Completed : 04:33
Synopsis:
211118011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : RODEO Ln & SECOND SOUTH St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich, E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:45 Time Completed : 04:47
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:45 Time Dispatched: 04:45
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 04:45
Synopsis:
211118012 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 04:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 04:57 Time Completed : 05:01
Synopsis:
211118013 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched: 05:02
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:03
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:02 Time Completed : 05:07
Synopsis:
211118014 Found Person
Incident Address : Condor St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: I McOmie, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:10
Time Arrived : 08:17 Time Completed : 08:36
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:06
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:34
Synopsis:
211118015 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118016 Threatening
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:15 Time Dispatched: 11:08
Time Arrived : 10:46 Time Completed : 08:37
Synopsis:
211118017 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:27 Time Completed : 11:00
Synopsis:
211118018 Domestic Violence IP
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Rich, J Gleave, I McOmie, C Rowley,
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: 6214 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:55 Time Completed : 17:36
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 10:20
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:20
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:37
Time Arrived : 08:46 Time Completed : 10:46
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 08:38
Time Arrived : 08:40 Time Completed : 10:35
Unit: L1 Time Reported: 08:34 Time Dispatched: 09:29
Time Arrived : 09:53 Time Completed : 10:28
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a residence in reference a domestic violence incident.
211118019 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:43 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118020 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 08:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:48 Time Completed : 10:20
Synopsis:
211118021 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Harbour Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 09:40
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:40
Synopsis:
211118022 Fraud
Incident Address : E Old Mill Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : A Active
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: 11:11
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a call of wire fraud, the investigation is ongoing.
211118023 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: 10:35
Time Arrived : 10:35 Time Completed : 10:47
Synopsis:
211118024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Sage Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: 11:05
Time Arrived : 11:05 Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:
211118025 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Kitty Hawk Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:45 Time Dispatched: 11:00
Time Arrived : 11:09 Time Completed : 13:14
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a suspicious call and a report was taken.
211118026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : LONG IRON Ln & WEDGE Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 15:08
Time Arrived : 15:08 Time Completed : 11:56
Synopsis:
211118027 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118029 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:27 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118034 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: 13:14
Time Arrived : 13:21 Time Completed : 13:54
Synopsis:
211118035 Fraud
Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 12:41 Time Dispatched: 15:51
Time Arrived : 15:33 Time Completed : 17:42
Synopsis:
Police responded to a suspected fraud incident. Information was gathered for
report.
211118036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118039 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118040 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118041 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118042 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118043 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118044 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118045 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 15:10
Time Arrived : 13:47 Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:
211118046 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118048 Follow Up Investigation
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 13:51 Time Dispatched: 15:11
Time Arrived : 15:24 Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:
211118049 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 13:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118050 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118051 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118052 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 14:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118053 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Gleave, A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:51
Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:10
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:51
Time Arrived : 14:59 Time Completed : 15:08
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 14:51
Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 15:10
Synopsis:
211118054 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118055 Welfare Check
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 15:23 Time Dispatched: 16:15
Time Arrived : 16:20 Time Completed : 16:43
Synopsis:
211118056 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:02 Time Completed : 16:14
Synopsis:
211118057 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118058 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:32 Time Dispatched: 16:47
Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:37
Synopsis:
211118059 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
211118060 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:
211118061 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 16:57
Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 16:52
Synopsis:
211118062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Castaneda
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 17:04
Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 16:57
Synopsis:
21ACO3435 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:05
Synopsis:
21ACO3436 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:
21ACO3437 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:20
Synopsis:
21ACO3438 Animal Owner Surrender
Incident Address : hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:31 Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:
21ACO3439 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Cinco Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:47 Time Completed : 14:48
Synopsis:
21ACO3440 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:24
Synopsis:
21ACO3441 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : Lonesome Dove Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:01 Time Completed : 16:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3442 Animal Bailed Out
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:17
Synopsis:
21ACO3443 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:38 Time Completed : 07:25
Synopsis:
21ACO3444 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 07:39
Synopsis:
21ACO3445 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 07:18
Synopsis:
21ACO3446 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:19 Time Completed : 07:19
Synopsis:
21ACO3447 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:26
Synopsis:
21ACO3448 Animal Drug Burn
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 07:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:39 Time Completed : 07:46
Synopsis:
21ACO3449 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Leavitt Ln & Falcon Ridge
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:51 Time Completed : 07:53
Synopsis:
21ACO3450 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd & Second South St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 08:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:02 Time Completed : 08:05
Synopsis:
21ACO3451 Animal complaint
Incident Address : E First North
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:34
Synopsis:
21ACO3452 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Aztec & Mesa
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:44 Time Completed : 08:44
Synopsis:
21ACO3453 Animal Noise
Incident Address : Chaparral Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:52
Synopsis:
21ACO3454 Animal Adopt
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:
21ACO3455 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:00 Time Completed : 10:01
Synopsis:
21ACO3456 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3457 Vaccination of Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Walter Dalton
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H2 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:01 Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:
21ACO3458 Animal Medical Event
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
21MCC4447 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 11:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:52 Time Completed : 12:13
Synopsis:
21MCC4448 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Bennett
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6153 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:26 Time Completed : 17:46
Synopsis:
21MCC4449 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:43 Time Completed : 09:43
Synopsis:
21MCC4450 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 17:53
Synopsis:
21MCC4451 Impounded Vehicle
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:53 Time Completed : 18:01
Synopsis:
21MCC4452 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 18:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 18:01 Time Completed : 18:02
Synopsis:
21MCC4453 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:00 Time Dispatched: 19:02
Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:02
Synopsis:
21MCC4454 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:10 Time Completed : 20:10
Synopsis:
21MCC4455 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:28 Time Completed : 20:28
Synopsis:
21MCC4456 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 20:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:58 Time Completed : 20:58
Synopsis:
21MCC4457 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Villa La Paz Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 22:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:14
Synopsis:
21MCC4458 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 00:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:52 Time Completed : 00:52
Synopsis:
21MCC4459 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: 06:54
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:55
Synopsis:
21MCC4460 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:22 Time Completed : 07:23
Synopsis:
21MCC4461 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:23 Time Completed : 07:37
Synopsis:
21MCC4462 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:31 Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:
21MCC4463 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:33 Time Dispatched: 08:33
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:33
Synopsis:
21MCC4464 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:05 Time Completed : 09:17
Synopsis:
21MCC4465 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:28 Time Dispatched: 10:32
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:
21MCC4466 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:48 Time Dispatched: 10:51
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:51
Synopsis:
21MCC4467 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: 11:17
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:
21MCC4468 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:10 Time Completed : 12:33
Synopsis:
21MCC4469 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:40 Time Completed : 14:16
Synopsis:
21MCC4470 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Roberts
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:19 Time Dispatched: 16:20
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:21
Synopsis:
21MCC4471 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:38
Synopsis:
21MCC4472 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Fawson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 17:57
Synopsis:
21MCC4473 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Law
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6203 Time Reported: 17:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:13 Time Completed : 20:13
Synopsis:
21MCE1778 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:00 Time Dispatched: 08:17
Time Arrived : 08:18 Time Completed : 08:27
Synopsis:
21MCE1779 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : W First North St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: 08:27
Time Arrived : 08:32 Time Completed : 09:01
Synopsis:
21MCE1780 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:02 Time Completed : 09:04
Synopsis:
21MCE1781 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Campfire Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:24 Time Completed : 09:27
Synopsis:
21MCE1782 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Verllonia St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:29 Time Completed : 09:32
Synopsis:
21MCE1783 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Appletree Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:57 Time Completed : 10:03
Synopsis:
21MCE1784 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: W Marsh, R Butler
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:38
Synopsis:
21MCE1785 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Beech Wood Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 12:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:26 Time Completed : 12:54
Synopsis:
21MCE1786 Special Event Detail
Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, Phillip Capizzi, Mike Robertson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V108 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V125 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V133 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V139 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V152 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V156 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V158 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Unit: V172 Time Reported: 09:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:52 Time Completed : 13:55
Synopsis:
21MDC0619 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: 10:05
Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 14:56
Synopsis:
Officer transported two male subjects to the Clark County Detention Center.
21MDC0620 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 14:49 Time Dispatched: 15:06
Time Arrived : 15:06 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
21MDC0621 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 15:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:53 Time Completed : 15:27
Synopsis:
21MDC0622 Transport
Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd
Las Vegas NV
Responding Officers: B Swanson
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J2 Time Reported: 13:47 Time Dispatched: 13:53
Time Arrived : 15:02 Time Completed : 17:43
Synopsis:
Transported one adult male to the Clark County Detention Center.
For more information please contact our Public Information
Officer at (702) 346-5262
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 11/17/21` and `18:00:00 11/18/21`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***