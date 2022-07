SATURDAY, JULY 9

Family Craft: 11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for an artful craft or project that incorporates dexterity, imagination and fun. Call 702-507-4080.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie “Licorice Pizza” at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.