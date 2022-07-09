2022 YOUTH FALL FLAG FOOTBALL REGISTRATION

MESQUITE, NV (Leisure Services Dept.) — Youth Fall Flag Football registration has started and is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for BOYS and GIRLS ages 4 – 8 years old. The deadline to register is Friday, September 9, 2022 @ 8:00pm. Registrations are being taken now. The season will include 10 scheduled games.

If spots are available after the registration deadline, those wanting to fill the available positions will be charged a late sign-up fee per spot. Spots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

pose of youth programs in the City of Mesquite Athletics & Leisure Services Department is to guide boys and girls through an organized program. Youth can learn the fundamentals of a sport and learn sportsmanship through participation. The ultimate goal is to encourage skill development and foster a positive attitude.” said Zach Robison, Recreation Manager.

For more information about this event and other programs please down load the app, it’s available for iOS or Android devices at http://tour.mesquitenv.gov/. Download it today and discover more of Mesquite!

For more information on this and other programs please contact the Department of Athletics & Leisure Services at (702) 346-8732. Register for youth and adult programs online at: www.mesquitenv.gov or scan the QR Code provided. For more information and to stay connected via social media, our Facebook: www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRecreation or at the Administrative Offices located at 100 W. Old Mill Road.

To view the flyer click on the link: 22 Fall Youth Flag Football