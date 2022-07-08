07/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/05/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220705058 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Moonlight Terrace Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:26 Time Dispatched: 20:22 Time Arrived : 20:25 Time Completed : 19:39 Synopsis: 220705059 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:51 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:16 Synopsis: 220705060 Theft Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched: 19:39 Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 20:22 Unit: B1 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched: 19:39 Time Arrived : 19:43 Time Completed : 20:23 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 19:36 Time Dispatched: 19:39 Time Arrived : 19:42 Time Completed : 23:02 Synopsis: Officers responded to Walmart refernce retail theft. 220705061 Civil Matter Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 23:03 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:55 Time Completed : 21:08 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:47 Time Dispatched: 20:51 Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:03 Synopsis: Officers responded to assist Mesquite Fire and Rescue with a palm tree on fire caused by a firework. 220705062 Trespassing Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Stout, A Thatcher Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: 21:01 Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 22:25 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: 21:03 Time Arrived : 21:07 Time Completed : 21:56 Synopsis: An officer repsonded to a casino in reference to a male trespassing. 07/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/05/22 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220705011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:42 Synopsis: 220705012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:52 Synopsis: 220705013 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:15 Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 220705014 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:28 Time Completed : 07:38 Synopsis: 220705015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:55 Synopsis: 220705016 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705017 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705018 Trespassing Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:07 Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:20 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:06 Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 220705019 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705020 Alarm Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: 08:10 Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:19 Synopsis: 220705021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:24 Synopsis: 220705022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & S ARROWHEAD Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:26 Synopsis: 220705023 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: 220705024 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705025 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705026 Sex Offender Registration Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705027 Theft Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Smith Disposition : A Active Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09: A report was completed. 220705028 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705029 Abandoned Vehicle Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: 10:13 Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:54 Synopsis: 220705030 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705031 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705032 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705033 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705034 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: 10:46 Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:49 Synopsis: 220705036 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705037 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705038 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 11:32 Synopsis: 220705040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:41 Synopsis: 220705041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 220705042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 220705043 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220705044 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: 12:23 Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: 220705045 Fraud Incident Address : Great Divide Trl Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Ruth Disposition : A Active Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 12:57 Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 14:39 Synopsis: Officers took information of an alleged fraud that occurred between an employer and an employee. Investigation is ongoing. 220705046 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:04 Synopsis: 220705047 Traffic Accident w/ Damage Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 13:16 Time Completed : 13:53 Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:16 Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:33 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 16:24 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:16 Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:32 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: Officers responded to a two vehicle accident in a parking lot. 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:02 Synopsis: 220706012 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:09 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 220706013 Person On Foot Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 220706014 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Sagebrush St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:02 Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:25 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:02 Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:21 Synopsis: 220706015 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:02 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 220706016 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 220706017 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 220706018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : La Paz Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 220706019 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:45 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 220706020 Welfare Check Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 10:31 Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 220706021 Unknown Problem Incident Address : Oakmont Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: 10:32 Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:40 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: 10:25 Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:39 Synopsis: 220706022 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706023 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 220706024 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706025 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: I McOmie Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 14:31 Synopsis: 220706026 Fraud Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : A Active Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: 11:04 Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 12:59 Synopsis: An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220706027 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Vineyard Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:17 Synopsis: 220706028 Fraud Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # 234 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : A Active Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: 11:20 Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 12:12 Synopsis: An officer was dispatched to a fraud and a report was taken. 220706029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 220706030 Lost Property Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 12:49 Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 15:06 Synopsis: Officers responded to a report of lost property and a report was taken. 220706031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:11 Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:32 Synopsis: 220706032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: 220706033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Yucca St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:37 Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 13:56 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:56 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 14:07 Synopsis: 220706034 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: 14:19 Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:51 Synopsis: 220706035 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:12 Synopsis: 220706036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:20 Synopsis: 220706037 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706038 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220706039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:31 Synopsis: 220706040 Citizen Dispute Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 1104 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:39 Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:06 Synopsis: 220706041 Welfare Check Incident Address : Lisa Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 16:51 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:29 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26 Synopsis: 220706042 Parking Problem Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:48 Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:05 Synopsis: 220706043 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched: 17:25 Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 220706044 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:31 Time Completed : 18:13 Synopsis: 220706045 Welfare Check Incident Address : COLLEEN Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6205 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:54 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:59 Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:52 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:38 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 18:22 Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:25 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:52 Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: 22ACO2054 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:00 Time Completed : 07:00 Synopsis: 22ACO2055 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04 Synopsis: 22ACO2056 Animal Pickup Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:15 Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:27 Synopsis: 22ACO2057 Animal Turned Over to Owner Incident Address : Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29 Synopsis: 22ACO2058 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22ACO2059 Animal complaint Incident Address : Freedom Terrace Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:38 Synopsis: 22ACO2060 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2061 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : Exit 122 South I15 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:44 Time Completed : 15:46 Synopsis: 22ACO2062 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:41 Time Completed : 07:13 Synopsis: 22ACO2063 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:08 Synopsis: 22ACO2064 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO2065 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2066 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 07:54 Synopsis: 22ACO2067 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2068 Dead animal pick up Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:19 Synopsis: 22ACO2069 Vet appt drop off Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:24 Synopsis: 22ACO2070 Vet appt pick up Incident Address : Riverside Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:55 Synopsis: 22MCC2222 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 10:11 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2223 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:47 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:47 Synopsis: 22MCC2224 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2225 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:04 Time Completed : 12:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2226 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: 12:06 Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 13:34 Synopsis: 22MCC2227 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:34 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:35 Synopsis: 22MCC2228 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 13:57 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:58 Synopsis: 22MCC2229 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:10 Synopsis: 22MCC2230 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 16:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:37 Synopsis: 22MCC2231 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Todd Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:20 Synopsis: 22MCC2232 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : MESA BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:30 Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 18:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2233 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2234 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2235 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Gypsum Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: 06:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22MCC2236 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : La Paz Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2237 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 22MCC2238 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:15 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2239 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: 13:17 Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2240 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Turtleback Rd # 2F Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 15:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00 Synopsis: 22MCC2241 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: 15:03 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:03 Synopsis: 22MCC2242 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 17:13 Synopsis: 22MCC2243 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 17:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2244 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657 Responding Officers: K Davis Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 17:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0920 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0921 Parking Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:46 Synopsis: 22MCE0922 Parking Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:01 Synopsis: 22MCE0923 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 22MCE0924 Parking Problem Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0925 Parking Problem Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0926 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Grotto Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:28 Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:41 Synopsis: 22MCE0927 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:50 Synopsis: 22MCE0928 Vacation Check Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0929 Vacation Check Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 08:57 Synopsis: 22MCE0930 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bison Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0931 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:02 Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0932 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0933 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0934 Vacation Check Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:25 Synopsis: 22MCE0935 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:30 Synopsis: 22MCE0936 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0937 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0938 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 10:13 Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:33 Synopsis: 22MCE0939 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:45 Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:06 Synopsis: 22MCE0940 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0941 Vacation Check Incident Address : Babbling Brook Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0942 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0943 Vacation Check Incident Address : Sunshine Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0944 Vacation Check Incident Address : Rainbow Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0945 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08 Synopsis: 22MCE0946 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:09 Synopsis: 22MCE0947 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0948 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:13 Synopsis: 22MCE0949 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:34 Time Completed : 10:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0950 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Gypsum Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:37 Synopsis: 22MCE0951 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:05 Synopsis: 22MCE0952 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:08 Synopsis: 22MCE0953 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:09 Synopsis: 22MCE0954 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:12 Synopsis: 22MCE0955 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:14 Synopsis: 22MCE0956 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18 Synopsis: 22MCE0957 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:20 Synopsis: 22MCE0958 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0959 Vacation Check Incident Address : Timber Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:28 Synopsis: 22MCE0960 Vacation Check Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35 Synopsis: 22MCE0961 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 22MCE0962 Vacation Check Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0963 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:43 Synopsis: 22MDC0353 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith, C Thornley Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 10:48 Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Synopsis: Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded by the court. 22MDC0354 Transport Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: 09:52 Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:47 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 22MDC0355 Citizen Assist Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: 09:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:46 Synopsis: 22MDC0356 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:43 Synopsis: Officer assisted a female with court infortmation. 22MDC0357 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, D Shumway, C Empey Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J4 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 05:54 Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 12:51 Unit: J9 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 11:25 Synopsis: One adult male placed in safecell holding for observation. 22MDC0358 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 10:48 Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:22 Synopsis: 22MDC0359 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J7 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 14:39 Synopsis: One adult male being held on an outside agency warrant. 22MDC0360 Inmate Rule Violation Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:53 Synopsis: Inmate received notice for Jail Rule Violation. 