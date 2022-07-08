07/07/22                   Mesquite Police Department                       6202
220705058     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Moonlight Terrace Run
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:26      Time Dispatched: 20:22
	                    Time Arrived : 20:25      Time Completed : 19:39
Synopsis:




220705059     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : Tucson St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 20:51

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 21:14      Time Completed : 21:16
Synopsis:




220705060     Theft
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, M Diaz, D Woods
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 19:36      Time Dispatched: 19:39
	                    Time Arrived : 19:42      Time Completed : 20:22

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 19:36      Time Dispatched: 19:39
	                    Time Arrived : 19:43      Time Completed : 20:23

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 19:36      Time Dispatched: 19:39
	                    Time Arrived : 19:42      Time Completed : 23:02
Synopsis:

Officers responded to Walmart refernce retail theft.


220705061     Civil Matter
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout, D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 20:47      Time Dispatched: 20:51
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 23:03

	Unit: ENG31         Time Reported: 20:47      Time Dispatched: 20:51
	                    Time Arrived : 20:55      Time Completed : 21:08

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 20:47      Time Dispatched: 20:51
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 21:03
Synopsis:

Officers responded to assist Mesquite Fire and Rescue with a palm tree on fire
caused by a firework.


220705062     Trespassing
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Stout, A Thatcher
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched: 21:01
	                    Time Arrived : 21:14      Time Completed : 22:25

	Unit: S2            Time Reported: 20:57      Time Dispatched: 21:03
	                    Time Arrived : 21:07      Time Completed : 21:56
Synopsis:

An officer repsonded to a casino in reference to a male trespassing. One male
adult was issued a citation.


220705063     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & S GRAPEVINE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 23:35      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 23:35      Time Completed : 23:44
Synopsis:




220706001     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:06      Time Completed : 00:16
Synopsis:




220706002     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 01:03
	                    Time Arrived : 01:04      Time Completed : 02:00

	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 00:56
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 02:00

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 00:53      Time Dispatched: 00:56
	                    Time Arrived : 01:07      Time Completed : 01:52
Synopsis:




220706003     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:12      Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:




220706004     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods, A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 02:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:40      Time Completed : 02:51

	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 02:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 02:40      Time Completed : 02:54
Synopsis:




220706005     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 03:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 03:01      Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:




220706006     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W PIONEER BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: D Woods
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A2            Time Reported: 04:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 04:30      Time Completed : 04:34
Synopsis:




220706007     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : CANYON CREST Blvd & HORIZON Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Thatcher
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R2            Time Reported: 05:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:08      Time Completed : 05:10
Synopsis:




220706008     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Magadan
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C2            Time Reported: 05:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:40      Time Completed : 05:42
Synopsis:




22ACO2062     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:41      Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:




22ACO2063     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




22MCC2233     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 20:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:17      Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2234     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 00:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:48      Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:




22MCE0924     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 19:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:21      Time Completed : 19:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0925     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:31      Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:




220705011     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 06:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:39      Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:




220705012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 06:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:47      Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:




220705013     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched: 07:15
	                    Time Arrived : 07:18      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




220705014     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:28      Time Completed : 07:38
Synopsis:




220705015     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 07:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:54      Time Completed : 07:55
Synopsis:




220705016     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705017     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705018     Trespassing
	Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched: 08:07
	                    Time Arrived : 08:08      Time Completed : 08:20

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 08:01      Time Dispatched: 08:06
	                    Time Arrived : 08:08      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




220705019     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 08:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705020     Alarm
	Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:06      Time Dispatched: 08:10
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:




220705021     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 08:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:23      Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:




220705022     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & S ARROWHEAD Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 08:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:25      Time Completed : 08:26
Synopsis:




220705023     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched: 10:48
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:




220705024     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705025     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705026     Sex Offender Registration
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705027     Theft
	Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Smith
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched: 09:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of a theft from a construction site. A report was
completed.


220705028     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705029     Abandoned Vehicle
	Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 10:04      Time Dispatched: 10:13
	                    Time Arrived : 10:16      Time Completed : 10:54
Synopsis:




220705030     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705031     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705032     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705033     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705034     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705035     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 10:39      Time Dispatched: 10:46
	                    Time Arrived : 10:49      Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:




220705036     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705037     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705038     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 11:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:29      Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:




220705040     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 11:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:




220705041     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 11:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:42      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




220705042     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:01      Time Completed : 12:05
Synopsis:




220705043     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 12:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705044     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:17      Time Dispatched: 12:23
	                    Time Arrived : 12:23      Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:




220705045     Fraud
	Incident Address : Great Divide Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Ruth
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: C1            Time Reported: 12:40      Time Dispatched: 12:57
	                    Time Arrived : 12:57      Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:

Officers took information of an alleged fraud that occurred between an employer
and an employee. Investigation is ongoing.


220705046     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:01      Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:




220705047     Traffic Accident w/ Damage
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived : 13:16      Time Completed : 13:53

	Unit: ENG11         Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:16
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:33

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived : 13:15      Time Completed : 16:24

	Unit: RES11         Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched: 13:16
	                    Time Arrived : 13:22      Time Completed : 13:32

	Unit: STA01         Time Reported: 13:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident in a parking lot. A report was
completed.


220705048     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:54      Time Completed : 13:57
Synopsis:




220705049     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : HIGHLAND HILLS Dr & BIRDIE Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 14:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:08      Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:




220705050     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




220705051     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Plateau Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 15:26      Time Dispatched: 15:31
	                    Time Arrived : 15:31      Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:




220705052     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 15:38      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:39      Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:




220705053     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:55      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705054     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705055     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 16:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220705056     Keep The Peace
	Incident Address : Emmarene St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A1            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched: 17:03
	                    Time Arrived : 17:11      Time Completed : 17:27

	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched: 17:03
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:52

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 16:56      Time Dispatched: 17:10
	                    Time Arrived : 17:16      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:




220705057     Lost Property
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 2D
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Diaz
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B1            Time Reported: 17:31      Time Dispatched: 20:48
	                    Time Arrived : 20:48      Time Completed : 21:11
Synopsis:

Officers took a report of lost property.


220706010     Fingerprints
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 06:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706011     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 06:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 06:58      Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:




220706012     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:09

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:




220706013     Person On Foot
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:26      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




220706014     Verbal Disturbance IP
	Incident Address : Sagebrush St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched: 08:02
	                    Time Arrived : 08:05      Time Completed : 08:25

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 07:58      Time Dispatched: 08:02
	                    Time Arrived : 08:06      Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:




220706015     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched: 09:02
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




220706016     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




220706017     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




220706018     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : La Paz Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




220706019     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:45
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




220706020     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Vineyard Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 09:51      Time Dispatched: 10:31
	                    Time Arrived : 10:37      Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:




220706021     Unknown Problem
	Incident Address : Oakmont Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched: 10:32
	                    Time Arrived : 10:32      Time Completed : 10:40

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 10:17      Time Dispatched: 10:25
	                    Time Arrived : 10:39      Time Completed : 10:39
Synopsis:




220706022     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706023     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 10:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:31      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




220706024     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706025     Agency Assistance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: I McOmie
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: D3            Time Reported: 10:54      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 10:55      Time Completed : 14:31
Synopsis:




220706026     Fraud
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 10:56      Time Dispatched: 11:04
	                    Time Arrived : 11:04      Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:

An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.


220706027     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : Vineyard Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:11      Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:




220706028     Fraud
	Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # 234
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : A    Active


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 11:13      Time Dispatched: 11:20
	                    Time Arrived : 11:29      Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:

An officer was dispatched to a fraud and a report was taken.


220706029     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 11:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:32      Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:




220706030     Lost Property
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 12:44      Time Dispatched: 12:49
	                    Time Arrived : 13:07      Time Completed : 15:06
Synopsis:

Officers responded to a report of lost property and a report was taken.


220706031     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:05      Time Dispatched: 13:11
	                    Time Arrived : 13:13      Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:




220706032     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 13:32      Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:




220706033     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : N Yucca St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:37
	                    Time Arrived : 13:43      Time Completed : 13:56

	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:44      Time Completed : 13:56

	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 13:31      Time Dispatched: 13:36
	                    Time Arrived : 13:41      Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:




220706034     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 14:04      Time Dispatched: 14:19
	                    Time Arrived : 14:49      Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:




220706035     Suspicious/Veh
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:09      Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:




220706036     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 15:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:19      Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:




220706037     Records Dissemination
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706038     Evidence Destruction
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 15:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




220706039     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:29      Time Completed : 16:31
Synopsis:




220706040     Citizen Dispute
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 1104
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Bruehl
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: R3            Time Reported: 16:26      Time Dispatched: 16:39
	                    Time Arrived : 16:39      Time Completed : 17:06
Synopsis:




220706041     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : Lisa Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: A3            Time Reported: 16:38      Time Dispatched: 16:51
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:29

	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:38      Time Dispatched: 17:05
	                    Time Arrived : 17:12      Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:




220706042     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Z Wood
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: B3            Time Reported: 16:44      Time Dispatched: 16:48
	                    Time Arrived : 17:01      Time Completed : 17:05
Synopsis:




220706043     Suspicious/Pers
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Cheney
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: C3            Time Reported: 17:14      Time Dispatched: 17:25
	                    Time Arrived : 17:28      Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:




220706044     Traffic Stop
	Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Hughes
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: P1            Time Reported: 17:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:31      Time Completed : 18:13
Synopsis:




220706045     Welfare Check
	Incident Address : COLLEEN Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6205          Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 17:54
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:59

	Unit: A4            Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 17:52
	                    Time Arrived : 17:56      Time Completed : 18:38

	Unit: C4            Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 18:22
	                    Time Arrived : 17:59      Time Completed : 18:25

	Unit: R4            Time Reported: 17:35      Time Dispatched: 17:52
	                    Time Arrived : 17:56      Time Completed : 18:40
Synopsis:




22ACO2054     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:00      Time Completed : 07:00
Synopsis:




22ACO2055     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:03      Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:




22ACO2056     Animal Pickup
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:12      Time Dispatched: 07:15
	                    Time Arrived : 07:18      Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:




22ACO2057     Animal Turned Over to Owner
	Incident Address : Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:29      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:29      Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:




22ACO2058     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 08:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:12      Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:




22ACO2059     Animal complaint
	Incident Address : Freedom Terrace Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 10:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:37      Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:




22ACO2060     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:18      Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2061     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : Exit 122 South I15
	
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 15:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 15:44      Time Completed : 15:46
Synopsis:




22ACO2062     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 05:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:41      Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:




22ACO2063     Animal Shelter Cleaning
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 05:56      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:56      Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:




22ACO2064     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:10      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:10      Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:




22ACO2065     Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H1            Time Reported: 07:13      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:13      Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:




22ACO2066     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 07:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 07:50      Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:




22ACO2067     Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:18      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:18      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2068     Dead animal pick up
	Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:




22ACO2069     Vet appt drop off
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 09:25      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:25      Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:




22ACO2070     Vet appt pick up
	Incident Address : Riverside Rd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Andrade
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: H3            Time Reported: 14:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:52      Time Completed : 14:55
Synopsis:




22MCC2222     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 10:44      Time Dispatched: 10:11
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




22MCC2223     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 11:44      Time Dispatched: 11:47
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 11:47
Synopsis:




22MCC2224     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 12:00      Time Dispatched: 12:03
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 12:03
Synopsis:




22MCC2225     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:04      Time Completed : 12:05
Synopsis:




22MCC2226     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 12:01      Time Dispatched: 12:06
	                    Time Arrived : 12:06      Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:




22MCC2227     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 13:29      Time Dispatched: 13:34
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:




22MCC2228     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 13:54      Time Dispatched: 13:57
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:




22MCC2229     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 13:52      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 14:09      Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:




22MCC2230     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 16:28      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:37      Time Completed : 16:37
Synopsis:




22MCC2231     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: L Todd
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6150          Time Reported: 17:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:06      Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:




22MCC2232     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : MESA BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: E Mejia
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6218          Time Reported: 17:26      Time Dispatched: 17:30
	                    Time Arrived : 17:30      Time Completed : 18:09
Synopsis:




22MCC2233     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: A Chacon
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6173          Time Reported: 20:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:17      Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2234     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: M Jensen
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6166          Time Reported: 00:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 00:48      Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:




22MCC2235     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 06:54      Time Dispatched: 06:56
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:




22MCC2236     Suspicious Person/Circumstance
	Incident Address : La Paz Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: CANCELLED     Time Reported: 09:17      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:




22MCC2237     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers:
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit:               Time Reported: 10:46      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed :
Synopsis:




22MCC2238     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 13:03      Time Dispatched: 13:15
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:




22MCC2239     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 13:14      Time Dispatched: 13:17
	                    Time Arrived : 13:17      Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:




22MCC2240     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Turtleback Rd # 2F
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 14:44      Time Dispatched: 15:00
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:




22MCC2241     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 15:00      Time Dispatched: 15:03
	                    Time Arrived : 15:03      Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:




22MCC2242     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Frias
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6194          Time Reported: 16:15      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:16      Time Completed : 17:13
Synopsis:




22MCC2243     None LEO Incident
	Incident Address : Mayan Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 16:20      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:21      Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:




22MCC2244     Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
	Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
	
	Responding Officers: K Davis
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: 6223          Time Reported: 17:45      Time Dispatched: 17:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 17:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0920     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 16:23      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:23      Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:




22MCE0921     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 16:41      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 16:41      Time Completed : 16:46
Synopsis:




22MCE0922     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:00      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:01      Time Completed : 17:01
Synopsis:




22MCE0923     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 17:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 17:22      Time Completed : 19:21
Synopsis:




22MCE0924     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 19:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:21      Time Completed : 19:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0925     Parking Problem
	Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 19:31      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 19:31      Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0926     VIN OHV Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Grotto Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:26      Time Dispatched: 08:28
	                    Time Arrived : 08:35      Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:




22MCE0927     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:48      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:48      Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:




22MCE0928     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:51      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:51      Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0929     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 08:54      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:54      Time Completed : 08:57
Synopsis:




22MCE0930     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bison Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:58      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 08:58      Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0931     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 08:55      Time Dispatched: 09:02
	                    Time Arrived : 09:11      Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:




22MCE0932     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:03      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:03      Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0933     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:19      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:19      Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:




22MCE0934     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:22      Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:




22MCE0935     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:26      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:26      Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:




22MCE0936     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0937     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:32      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:32      Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0938     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 10:13
	                    Time Arrived : 10:21      Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:




22MCE0939     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:33      Time Dispatched: 09:45
	                    Time Arrived : 09:56      Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:




22MCE0940     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0941     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Babbling Brook Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:44      Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:




22MCE0942     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Prominence Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:49      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:50      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




22MCE0943     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 09:59      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:59      Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:




22MCE0944     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Rainbow Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0945     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:07      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:07      Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:




22MCE0946     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:09      Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:




22MCE0947     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:09      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:10      Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:




22MCE0948     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Hardy Way
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:11      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:




22MCE0949     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:34      Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0950     VIN Number Inspection
	Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:36      Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:




22MCE0951     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 10:57      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:57      Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:




22MCE0952     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:01      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:01      Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:




22MCE0953     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Majestic Vw
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:06      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:06      Time Completed : 11:09
Synopsis:




22MCE0954     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:08      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:08      Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:




22MCE0955     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:12      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:12      Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:




22MCE0956     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:




22MCE0957     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:16      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:16      Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:




22MCE0958     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:21      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:21      Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:




22MCE0959     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Timber Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:24      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:24      Time Completed : 11:28
Synopsis:




22MCE0960     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:33      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:33      Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:




22MCE0961     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:34      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:34      Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:




22MCE0962     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V1            Time Reported: 11:39      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:39      Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:




22MCE0963     Vacation Check
	Incident Address : Heritage Trl
	                   Mesquite             NV 89034
	Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: V2            Time Reported: 11:40      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:40      Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:




22MDC0353     Court Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith, C Thornley
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:36      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:37      Time Completed : 10:48

	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:36      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:

Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded by the court.


22MDC0354     Transport
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched: 09:52
	                    Time Arrived : 09:54      Time Completed : 10:47

	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 09:37      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 09:38      Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:




22MDC0355     Citizen Assist
	Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: S Vent, J Smith
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J5            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched: 09:50
	                    Time Arrived :            Time Completed : 09:52

	Unit: R1            Time Reported: 09:44      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:11      Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:




22MDC0356     Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 10:05      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:05      Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:

Officer assisted a female with court infortmation.


22MDC0357     Safe Cell Hold Jail
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, D Shumway, C Empey
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J4            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 20:57      Time Completed : 05:54

	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 10:43      Time Completed : 12:51

	Unit: J9            Time Reported: 10:42      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 05:54      Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:

One adult male placed in safecell holding for observation.


22MDC0358     TPO/Restraining Order
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: C Thornley
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J3            Time Reported: 09:22      Time Dispatched: 10:48
	                    Time Arrived : 11:03      Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:




22MDC0359     Wanted Person
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
	Disposition : E    Cleared by Adult Arrest


	Unit: J7            Time Reported: 12:50      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 12:51      Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:

One adult male being held on an outside agency warrant.


22MDC0360     Inmate Rule Violation
	Incident Address : Hillside Dr
	                   Mesquite             NV 89027
	Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway
	Disposition : Z    Non-Criminal Incidents


	Unit: J8            Time Reported: 11:47      Time Dispatched:
	                    Time Arrived : 11:47      Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:

Inmate received notice for Jail Rule Violation.



