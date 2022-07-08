07/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 07/05/22
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
220706003 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:
220706005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:
220706007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : CANYON CREST Blvd & HORIZON Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:10
Synopsis:
22ACO2062 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:41 Time Completed : 07:13
Synopsis:
22ACO2063 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
22MCC2233 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Chacon
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 20:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 20:18
Synopsis:
22MCC2234 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:
22MCE0924 Parking Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:21 Time Completed : 19:28
Synopsis:
22MCE0925 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/05/22` and `06:00:00 07/06/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***
07/07/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202
18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1
Date: 07/05/22
220705011 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:42
Synopsis:
220705012 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:52
Synopsis:
220705013 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:15
Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
220705014 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:28 Time Completed : 07:38
Synopsis:
220705015 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 07:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:54 Time Completed : 07:55
Synopsis:
220705016 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705017 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705018 Trespassing
Incident Address : Mesquite Springs Dr # 101
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:07
Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:20
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:01 Time Dispatched: 08:06
Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
220705019 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705020 Alarm
Incident Address : W Hafen Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:06 Time Dispatched: 08:10
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:19
Synopsis:
220705021 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:23 Time Completed : 08:24
Synopsis:
220705022 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : SECOND SOUTH St & S ARROWHEAD Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:25 Time Completed : 08:26
Synopsis:
220705023 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 10:48
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:
220705024 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705025 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705026 Sex Offender Registration
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705027 Theft
Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Smith
Disposition : A Active
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: 09:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of a theft from a construction site. A report was
completed.
220705028 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705029 Abandoned Vehicle
Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:04 Time Dispatched: 10:13
Time Arrived : 10:16 Time Completed : 10:54
Synopsis:
220705030 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705031 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705032 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705033 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705034 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705035 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 10:39 Time Dispatched: 10:46
Time Arrived : 10:49 Time Completed : 10:49
Synopsis:
220705036 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705037 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705038 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 11:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 11:32
Synopsis:
220705040 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:41
Synopsis:
220705041 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 11:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
220705042 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : El Dorado Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:01 Time Completed : 12:05
Synopsis:
220705043 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 12:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705044 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : W HAFEN Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:17 Time Dispatched: 12:23
Time Arrived : 12:23 Time Completed : 12:48
Synopsis:
220705045 Fraud
Incident Address : Great Divide Trl
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Ruth
Disposition : A Active
Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: 12:57
Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:
Officers took information of an alleged fraud that occurred between an employer
and an employee. Investigation is ongoing.
220705046 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:01 Time Completed : 13:04
Synopsis:
220705047 Traffic Accident w/ Damage
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : 13:16 Time Completed : 13:53
Unit: ENG11 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:16
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:33
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : 13:15 Time Completed : 16:24
Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: 13:16
Time Arrived : 13:22 Time Completed : 13:32
Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a two vehicle accident in a parking lot. A report was
completed.
220705048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:54 Time Completed : 13:57
Synopsis:
220705049 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : HIGHLAND HILLS Dr & BIRDIE Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 14:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:08 Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:
220705050 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
220705051 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Plateau Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 15:26 Time Dispatched: 15:31
Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 16:11
Synopsis:
220705052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 15:38 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:39 Time Completed : 16:06
Synopsis:
220705053 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:55 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705054 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705055 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 16:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220705056 Keep The Peace
Incident Address : Emmarene St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz, J Rich
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A1 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:03
Time Arrived : 17:11 Time Completed : 17:27
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:03
Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:52
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:56 Time Dispatched: 17:10
Time Arrived : 17:16 Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:
220705057 Lost Property
Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 2D
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Diaz
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B1 Time Reported: 17:31 Time Dispatched: 20:48
Time Arrived : 20:48 Time Completed : 21:11
Synopsis:
Officers took a report of lost property.
220706002 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods, A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 01:03
Time Arrived : 01:04 Time Completed : 02:00
Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:56
Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 02:00
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:53 Time Dispatched: 00:56
Time Arrived : 01:07 Time Completed : 01:52
Synopsis:
220706003 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: D Woods
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A2 Time Reported: 02:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 02:12 Time Completed : 02:18
Synopsis:
220706005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 03:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 03:01 Time Completed : 03:18
Synopsis:
220706007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : CANYON CREST Blvd & HORIZON Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: A Thatcher
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R2 Time Reported: 05:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:08 Time Completed : 05:10
Synopsis:
220706010 Fingerprints
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 06:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220706011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 07:02
Synopsis:
220706012 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:09
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:07
Synopsis:
220706013 Person On Foot
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
220706014 Verbal Disturbance IP
Incident Address : Sagebrush St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:02
Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:25
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 07:58 Time Dispatched: 08:02
Time Arrived : 08:06 Time Completed : 08:21
Synopsis:
220706015 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:02
Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
220706016 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
220706017 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
220706018 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : La Paz Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
220706019 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:45
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:
220706020 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Vineyard Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 09:51 Time Dispatched: 10:31
Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 11:11
Synopsis:
220706021 Unknown Problem
Incident Address : Oakmont Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: 10:32
Time Arrived : 10:32 Time Completed : 10:40
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: 10:25
Time Arrived : 10:39 Time Completed : 10:39
Synopsis:
220706022 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220706023 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:31 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
220706024 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220706025 Agency Assistance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: I McOmie
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: D3 Time Reported: 10:54 Time Dispatched: 12:49
Time Arrived : 10:55 Time Completed : 14:31
Synopsis:
220706026 Fraud
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : A Active
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: 11:04
Time Arrived : 11:04 Time Completed : 12:59
Synopsis:
An officer responded to a fraud call and a report was taken.
220706027 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : Vineyard Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:17
Synopsis:
220706028 Fraud
Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd # 234
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : A Active
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:13 Time Dispatched: 11:20
Time Arrived : 11:29 Time Completed : 12:12
Synopsis:
An officer was dispatched to a fraud and a report was taken.
220706029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 11:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:32 Time Completed : 11:39
Synopsis:
220706030 Lost Property
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 12:44 Time Dispatched: 12:49
Time Arrived : 13:07 Time Completed : 15:06
Synopsis:
Officers responded to a report of lost property and a report was taken.
220706031 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:05 Time Dispatched: 13:11
Time Arrived : 13:13 Time Completed : 13:32
Synopsis:
220706032 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 13:32 Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:
220706033 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : N Yucca St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl, R Longman, J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:37
Time Arrived : 13:43 Time Completed : 13:56
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 13:44 Time Completed : 13:56
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:31 Time Dispatched: 13:36
Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 14:07
Synopsis:
220706034 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:04 Time Dispatched: 14:19
Time Arrived : 14:49 Time Completed : 14:51
Synopsis:
220706035 Suspicious/Veh
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:09 Time Completed : 15:12
Synopsis:
220706036 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:19 Time Completed : 15:20
Synopsis:
220706037 Records Dissemination
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220706038 Evidence Destruction
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 15:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
220706039 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : MESA Blvd & MESA Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:29 Time Completed : 16:31
Synopsis:
220706040 Citizen Dispute
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 1104
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Bruehl
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: R3 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: 16:39
Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:06
Synopsis:
220706041 Welfare Check
Incident Address : Lisa Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: A3 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 16:51
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:29
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: 17:05
Time Arrived : 17:12 Time Completed : 17:26
Synopsis:
220706042 Parking Problem
Incident Address : N Grapevine Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Z Wood
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: B3 Time Reported: 16:44 Time Dispatched: 16:48
Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:05
Synopsis:
220706043 Suspicious/Pers
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Cheney
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: C3 Time Reported: 17:14 Time Dispatched: 17:25
Time Arrived : 17:28 Time Completed : 17:31
Synopsis:
220706044 Traffic Stop
Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Hughes
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: P1 Time Reported: 17:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:31 Time Completed : 18:13
Synopsis:
220706045 Welfare Check
Incident Address : COLLEEN Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Gleave, E Baron, C Campos
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6205 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:54
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:59
Unit: A4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:52
Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:38
Unit: C4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 18:22
Time Arrived : 17:59 Time Completed : 18:25
Unit: R4 Time Reported: 17:35 Time Dispatched: 17:52
Time Arrived : 17:56 Time Completed : 18:40
Synopsis:
22ACO2055 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:03 Time Completed : 07:04
Synopsis:
22ACO2056 Animal Pickup
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:12 Time Dispatched: 07:15
Time Arrived : 07:18 Time Completed : 07:27
Synopsis:
22ACO2057 Animal Turned Over to Owner
Incident Address : Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:29 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:29 Time Completed : 07:29
Synopsis:
22ACO2058 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:12 Time Completed : 08:14
Synopsis:
22ACO2059 Animal complaint
Incident Address : Freedom Terrace Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:37 Time Completed : 10:38
Synopsis:
22ACO2060 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:18 Time Completed : 14:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2061 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : Exit 122 South I15
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 15:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 15:44 Time Completed : 15:46
Synopsis:
22ACO2063 Animal Shelter Cleaning
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:56 Time Completed : 07:08
Synopsis:
22ACO2064 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:10 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:10 Time Completed : 07:11
Synopsis:
22ACO2065 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Jose L Macias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:13 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:13 Time Completed : 07:15
Synopsis:
22ACO2066 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 07:54
Synopsis:
22ACO2067 Trap, Neuter, Release; Animal
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:18 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:18 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2068 Dead animal pick up
Incident Address : E MESQUITE Blvd & N YUCCA St
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:19
Synopsis:
22ACO2069 Vet appt drop off
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:25 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:25 Time Completed : 10:24
Synopsis:
22ACO2070 Vet appt pick up
Incident Address : Riverside Rd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Andrade
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: H3 Time Reported: 14:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:52 Time Completed : 14:55
Synopsis:
22MCC2222 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 10:44 Time Dispatched: 10:11
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:
22MCC2223 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: 11:47
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 11:47
Synopsis:
22MCC2224 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : N SANDHILL Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 12:00 Time Dispatched: 12:03
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 12:03
Synopsis:
22MCC2225 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:04 Time Completed : 12:05
Synopsis:
22MCC2226 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: 12:06
Time Arrived : 12:06 Time Completed : 13:34
Synopsis:
22MCC2227 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:29 Time Dispatched: 13:34
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:35
Synopsis:
22MCC2228 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 13:54 Time Dispatched: 13:57
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:58
Synopsis:
22MCC2229 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 14:09 Time Completed : 14:10
Synopsis:
22MCC2230 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 16:28 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:37 Time Completed : 16:37
Synopsis:
22MCC2231 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: L Todd
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6150 Time Reported: 17:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:06 Time Completed : 17:20
Synopsis:
22MCC2232 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : MESA BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: E Mejia
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:26 Time Dispatched: 17:30
Time Arrived : 17:30 Time Completed : 18:09
Synopsis:
22MCC2234 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: M Jensen
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 00:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 00:48 Time Completed : 00:48
Synopsis:
22MCC2235 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Gypsum Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 06:54 Time Dispatched: 06:56
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 06:56
Synopsis:
22MCC2236 Suspicious Person/Circumstance
Incident Address : La Paz Ct
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias, CANCELLED
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 09:17 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
22MCC2237 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : LAVENDER Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers:
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : Time Completed :
Synopsis:
22MCC2238 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 13:03 Time Dispatched: 13:15
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 13:15
Synopsis:
22MCC2239 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 13:14 Time Dispatched: 13:17
Time Arrived : 13:17 Time Completed : 13:18
Synopsis:
22MCC2240 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Turtleback Rd # 2F
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: 15:00
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 15:00
Synopsis:
22MCC2241 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 15:00 Time Dispatched: 15:03
Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 15:03
Synopsis:
22MCC2242 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Frias
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:15 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 17:13
Synopsis:
22MCC2243 None LEO Incident
Incident Address : Mayan Cir
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 16:20 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:21 Time Completed : 17:40
Synopsis:
22MCC2244 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident
Incident Address : X:-114.064950 Y:36.815657
Responding Officers: K Davis
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: 6223 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 17:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:50
Synopsis:
22MCE0920 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:23 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:23 Time Completed : 16:27
Synopsis:
22MCE0921 Parking Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:41 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 16:41 Time Completed : 16:46
Synopsis:
22MCE0922 Parking Problem
Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:00 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:01 Time Completed : 17:01
Synopsis:
22MCE0923 Parking Problem
Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 17:22 Time Completed : 19:21
Synopsis:
22MCE0925 Parking Problem
Incident Address : Mesa Blvd
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 19:31 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 19:31 Time Completed : 19:50
Synopsis:
22MCE0926 VIN OHV Number Inspection
Incident Address : Grotto Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:26 Time Dispatched: 08:28
Time Arrived : 08:35 Time Completed : 08:41
Synopsis:
22MCE0927 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:48 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:48 Time Completed : 08:50
Synopsis:
22MCE0928 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Angels Landing Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:51 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:51 Time Completed : 08:53
Synopsis:
22MCE0929 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Conestoga Camp Pt
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 08:54 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:54 Time Completed : 08:57
Synopsis:
22MCE0930 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bison Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:58 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 08:58 Time Completed : 09:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0931 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Cool Springs Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: 09:02
Time Arrived : 09:11 Time Completed : 09:15
Synopsis:
22MCE0932 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prairie Schooner Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:03 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:03 Time Completed : 09:11
Synopsis:
22MCE0933 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:19 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:19 Time Completed : 09:22
Synopsis:
22MCE0934 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Harvest Moon Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:22 Time Completed : 09:25
Synopsis:
22MCE0935 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:26 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:26 Time Completed : 09:30
Synopsis:
22MCE0936 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bridle Path Cir
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:35
Synopsis:
22MCE0937 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:32 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:32 Time Completed : 09:37
Synopsis:
22MCE0938 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 10:13
Time Arrived : 10:21 Time Completed : 10:33
Synopsis:
22MCE0939 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:33 Time Dispatched: 09:45
Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:06
Synopsis:
22MCE0940 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCE0941 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Babbling Brook Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:44 Time Completed : 09:44
Synopsis:
22MCE0942 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Prominence Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:49 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
22MCE0943 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Sunshine Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 09:59 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:59 Time Completed : 10:02
Synopsis:
22MCE0944 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Rainbow Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:
22MCE0945 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:07 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:07 Time Completed : 10:08
Synopsis:
22MCE0946 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:09 Time Completed : 10:09
Synopsis:
22MCE0947 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:09 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:10 Time Completed : 10:11
Synopsis:
22MCE0948 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Hardy Way
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:13
Synopsis:
22MCE0949 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:34 Time Completed : 10:35
Synopsis:
22MCE0950 VIN Number Inspection
Incident Address : Gypsum Ln
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:36 Time Completed : 10:37
Synopsis:
22MCE0951 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Majestic Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:05
Synopsis:
22MCE0952 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:01 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:08
Synopsis:
22MCE0953 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Majestic Vw
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:06 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:06 Time Completed : 11:09
Synopsis:
22MCE0954 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:12
Synopsis:
22MCE0955 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:14
Synopsis:
22MCE0956 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:18
Synopsis:
22MCE0957 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:16 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:16 Time Completed : 11:20
Synopsis:
22MCE0958 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:21 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:21 Time Completed : 11:27
Synopsis:
22MCE0959 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Timber Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:24 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:24 Time Completed : 11:28
Synopsis:
22MCE0960 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Bridle Path Ln
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:33 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:33 Time Completed : 11:35
Synopsis:
22MCE0961 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Heritage Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:34 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:34 Time Completed : 11:36
Synopsis:
22MCE0962 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Trickling Brook Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:39 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:39 Time Completed : 11:42
Synopsis:
22MCE0963 Vacation Check
Incident Address : Heritage Trl
Mesquite NV 89034
Responding Officers: W Marsh, G Lott
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: V2 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:40 Time Completed : 11:43
Synopsis:
22MDC0353 Court Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith, C Thornley
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:37 Time Completed : 10:48
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:36 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Synopsis:
Officer took one male subject into custody who was remanded by the court.
22MDC0354 Transport
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Smith, H Rodriguez
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched: 09:52
Time Arrived : 09:54 Time Completed : 10:47
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 09:37 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 09:53
Synopsis:
22MDC0355 Citizen Assist
Incident Address : CANYON CREST BLVD
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: S Vent, J Smith
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J5 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched: 09:50
Time Arrived : Time Completed : 09:52
Unit: R1 Time Reported: 09:44 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:46
Synopsis:
22MDC0356 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:05 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:05 Time Completed : 10:43
Synopsis:
Officer assisted a female with court infortmation.
22MDC0357 Safe Cell Hold Jail
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez, D Shumway, C Empey
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J4 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 05:54
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 10:43 Time Completed : 12:51
Unit: J9 Time Reported: 10:42 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 11:25
Synopsis:
One adult male placed in safecell holding for observation.
22MDC0358 TPO/Restraining Order
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: C Thornley
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J3 Time Reported: 09:22 Time Dispatched: 10:48
Time Arrived : 11:03 Time Completed : 11:22
Synopsis:
22MDC0359 Wanted Person
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: H Rodriguez
Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest
Unit: J7 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 14:39
Synopsis:
One adult male being held on an outside agency warrant.
22MDC0360 Inmate Rule Violation
Incident Address : Hillside Dr
Mesquite NV 89027
Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway
Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents
Unit: J8 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched:
Time Arrived : 11:47 Time Completed : 11:53
Synopsis:
Inmate received notice for Jail Rule Violation.
Report Includes:
All reported dates between `06:00:00 07/05/22` and `18:00:00 07/06/22`
All natures
All responsible officers
All received by officers
All dispositions
All locations
All cities
All agencies
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***