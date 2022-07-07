By Sherman Frederick/Properly Subversive

There is more than a bit of irony in the unfolding story of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who sits in a Russian jail after being detained for allegedly transporting hashish oil in her luggage.

Don’t get me wrong. This is not a condemnation of Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year. She’s as much a political prisoner as anyone in the post U.S./Russia tension over the war in Ukraine.

But the WNBA as a sports league has for years used the freedoms cherished in this county to roast the United States for being a racist country filled with institutional aggression against people of color. Many of the WNBA players and fans use the sport to denounce the ‘evil’ American status quo and for just about every liberal cause the sports leaders can think of.

Free speech exercised by the WNBA is, of course, wonderful. But it is ironic that the country that allows such tolerance is now the country the WNBA is begging to “do something” to get Ms. Griner back on U.S. soil.

Weird, right? America is such an awful country that it takes an episode like this to show what a real “evil” country is like. The irony is compounded when you know that Griner appealed to the liberal Biden Administration for help, and no help came for months.

Griner’s wife told Good Morning America that she reached out to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow 11 times and received zero response. Zero, she said.

It wasn’t until the case reached national attention did the Embassy get involved. And, so far, the Embassy has failed to get the job done.

Griner needs help. And, Biden should pull out the stops to get her released and returned to America. Whatever it takes, do it.

And, if it is not too much to ask, the WNBA might want to take an introspective moment and consider ending the nightly ritual of calling America an evil, racist country.

Just a thought.

Brittany Griner, above, is still in a Russian jail, begging to get back to America, the country the WNBA loves to hate.

IT’S HAPPENING

A few weeks back I took some ribbing from some political types who said I was way, way off base predicting California Gov. Gavin Newsom would be the Democrat standard bearer in the 2024 race for president.

Biden’s not going anywhere, they said.

Well, ahem, may I point out that this week a raft of political TV ads began running in Florida touting the 2024 presidential race. Oh, and by the way, they were not for Biden/Harris. They were for Gavin Newsom.

ONE MORE THING

– I will make no more Great Lakes jokes from Huron out.

– Men keep secrets better than women because they weren’t really listening anyway.

Thanks for reading. We appreciate it. Until next week, avoid soreheads, laugh a little and always question authority.

“Properly Subversive” is commentary written by Sherman R. Frederick, a Nevada Hall of Fame journalist and co-founder of Battle Born Media, a news organization dedicated to the preservation of community newspapers. Mr. Frederick loves feedback. You can reach him by email at shermfrederick@gmail. com.