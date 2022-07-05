TUESDAY, JULY 5

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Book Club: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in a fun and exciting discussion of the monthly reading selection. Ask for the current Book Club selection at the Customer Service Desk and read it prior to the meeting. Call 702-507-4080.

Brown Bag Lecture: noon-1 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Artists of all media are invited to give a presentation. Members of the community are also welcome to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the lecture. Call 702-346-1338.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Arts Council Meeting: 5:30 0 6:30 p.m., Mesquite Arts Council Office, The public is welcome and anyone wishing to volunteer is encouraged to attend. 702-346-2787.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

Preschool Storytime: 10-11 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy. For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.