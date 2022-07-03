‘Rockets Over the Red Mesa’ fireworks show set for Eureka on July 4th

The annual “Rockets Over the Red Mesa” tradition continues at Eureka Casino Resort with the best fireworks show around. The show will be held on Monday, July 4, at 9 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the mesa behind the casino. A patriotic playlist will accompany the fireworks and be broadcast on 88.1FM.

“Rockets over the Red Mesa,” produced by Las Vegas Display Firework Inc., is always a spectacular show and this year will be no exception. The show will be formatted for great viewing from across the city as well as the Eureka parking lots. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and tailgate.

For those who want to come early, you’re invited to enjoy an All-American buffet in Town Square featuring BBQ classics. The buffet runs from 4 – 8 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information please visit EurekaMesquite.com or follow us on Facebook.