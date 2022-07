06/23/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/21/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220621044 Lost Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:46 Synopsis: Officers took a report of lst property. 220621045 Threatening Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:50 Time Completed : 19:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:57 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:51 Synopsis: 220621046 Keep The Peace Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd #232 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:53 Synopsis: 220621047 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:03 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:05 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:28 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 20:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:00 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:05 Synopsis: 220621048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:35 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 220621049 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:03 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:06 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:03 Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 220621050 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:30 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: 21:15 Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220621051 Civil Matter Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, D Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:30 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:30 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:39 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:33 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220621052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:17 Synopsis: 220621053 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:58 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:59 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: 220622001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:01 Time Completed : 00:07 Synopsis: 220622002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:44 Synopsis: 220622003 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 01:28 Synopsis: 220622004 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 01:31 Synopsis: 220622005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:57 Synopsis: 22ACO1929 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1930 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22MCC2090 Keep The Peace Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd #232 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:53 Synopsis: 22MCC2091 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:05 Time Completed : 22:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2093 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 23:30 Synopsis: 06/23/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 18:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 06/21/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220621005 Verbal Disturbance IP Incident Address : Buffalo Run Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 09:03 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 10:27 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 08:40 Time Dispatched: 08:43 Time Arrived : 08:49 Time Completed : 09:05 Synopsis: 220621006 Evidence Destruction Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 08:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621007 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621008 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621009 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621010 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621011 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & PULSIPHER Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 10:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:50 Time Completed : 10:55 Synopsis: 220621012 Traffic Problem Incident Address : FLAT TOP MESA Dr & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:02 Time Dispatched: 11:11 Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:39 Synopsis: 220621013 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E FIRST NORTH St & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 11:10 Time Dispatched: 11:30 Time Arrived : 11:11 Time Completed : 11:13 Synopsis: 220621014 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621015 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:23 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : FLAT TOP MESA Dr & FALCON RIDGE Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 11:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:44 Time Completed : 11:56 Synopsis: 220621017 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621018 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621019 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621020 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621021 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621022 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 12:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621023 Agency Assistance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: 13:05 Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:48 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:29 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:30 Time Completed : 12:45 Synopsis: 220621024 Person On Foot Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:48 Time Completed : 12:51 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 12:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:45 Time Completed : 13:36 Synopsis: Officers located and arrested an adult male for a Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 220621025 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:51 Time Completed : 13:05 Unit: C1 Time Reported: 12:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:57 Time Completed : 13:03 Synopsis: 220621026 Civil Matter Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 13:30 Time Dispatched: 13:36 Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 14:00 Synopsis: 220621027 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Highland Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 13:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:52 Time Completed : 14:08 Synopsis: 220621028 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : E PIONEER Blvd & N SANDHILL Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 14:20 Time Dispatched: 15:04 Time Arrived : 15:04 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: An officer responded to a hit and run. A report was taken on the incident. 220621029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : El Dorado Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:41 Time Completed : 14:42 Synopsis: 220621030 Background Ivestigation Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: D5 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 17:22 Synopsis: A Detective completed a business license background investigation for a Mobile Food Vendor License for the City of Mesquite Business Licensing Division. 220621031 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:45 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 14:57 Synopsis: 220621032 TPO/Restraining Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 15:03 Time Arrived : 15:03 Time Completed : 16:16 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 14:48 Time Dispatched: 15:39 Time Arrived : 15:43 Time Completed : 15:46 Synopsis: 220621033 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:34 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621034 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 15:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220621036 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:40 Time Arrived : 16:40 Time Completed : 16:49 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:35 Time Dispatched: 16:40 Time Arrived : 16:43 Time Completed : 17:04 Synopsis: 220621038 Civil Matter Incident Address : Riverside Rd # 10G Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: E1 Time Reported: 16:37 Time Dispatched: 16:49 Time Arrived : 16:52 Time Completed : 17:31 Synopsis: 220621039 Alarm Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:52 Time Dispatched: 16:59 Time Arrived : 16:59 Time Completed : 17:00 Synopsis: 220621040 Welfare Check Incident Address : Autumn Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: S Vent, M Diaz Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B1 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:14 Time Completed : 17:20 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:53 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:07 Synopsis: 220621041 Animal complaint Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Vent, R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: 17:03 Time Arrived : 17:03 Time Completed : 17:24 Unit: R1 Time Reported: 16:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:07 Time Completed : 17:21 Synopsis: 220621043 Alarm Incident Address : Palmer Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 17:48 Time Arrived : 17:51 Time Completed : 17:54 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 17:45 Time Dispatched: 17:48 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:54 Synopsis: 220621044 Lost Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:18 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 18:25 Time Completed : 18:46 Synopsis: Officers took a report of lost property. 220621045 Threatening Incident Address : Joshua Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart, J Stout Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:50 Time Completed : 19:00 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:53 Time Completed : 18:57 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 18:44 Time Dispatched: 18:46 Time Arrived : 18:51 Time Completed : 18:51 Synopsis: 220621046 Keep The Peace Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd #232 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:53 Synopsis: 220621047 Traffic Accident w/ Injuries Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : 20:01 Time Completed : 20:03 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:05 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 20:05 Time Completed : 20:28 Unit: RES12 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 20:00 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:00 Unit: RES31 Time Reported: 19:49 Time Dispatched: 19:56 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 20:05 Synopsis: 220621048 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R2 Time Reported: 20:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:35 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 220621049 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: 21:03 Time Arrived : 21:05 Time Completed : 21:06 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:03 Time Completed : 21:06 Synopsis: 220621050 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:30 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: 21:15 Time Arrived : 21:20 Time Completed : 21:29 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:14 Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220621051 Civil Matter Incident Address : Tucson St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, M Magadan, L Stewart, J Stout, D Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:30 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:30 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:39 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : 21:33 Time Completed : 21:36 Unit: S2 Time Reported: 21:22 Time Dispatched: 21:29 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 21:30 Synopsis: 220621052 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 22:17 Synopsis: 220621053 Welfare Check Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:47 Time Completed : 22:58 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:50 Time Completed : 22:59 Unit: C2 Time Reported: 22:42 Time Dispatched: 22:45 Time Arrived : 22:51 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: 220622001 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C2 Time Reported: 00:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:01 Time Completed : 00:07 Synopsis: 220622002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:36 Time Completed : 00:44 Synopsis: 220622003 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:44 Time Completed : 01:28 Synopsis: 220622004 Unsecure Premise Incident Address : Valley View Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:27 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:28 Time Completed : 01:31 Synopsis: 220622005 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 01:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:37 Time Completed : 01:57 Synopsis: 220622006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MESA Blvd & E PIONEER Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 06:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:42 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: 220622007 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 06:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622008 Records Dissemination Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622009 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : MARILYN Pkwy & CHAPARRAL Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 07:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:20 Time Completed : 07:28 Synopsis: 220622010 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Outpost View & Dreamcatcher Bluff Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 08:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:07 Synopsis: 220622011 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:28 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622012 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 09:30 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622013 Fingerprints Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622014 Traffic Stop Incident Address : W PIONEER Blvd & TURTLEBACK Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: 11:01 Time Arrived : 11:01 Time Completed : 11:19 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 10:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:00 Time Completed : 11:24 Synopsis: 220622015 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: 11:12 Time Arrived : 11:19 Time Completed : 11:44 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:45 Synopsis: 220622016 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:36 Time Dispatched: 13:30 Time Arrived : 11:36 Time Completed : 11:42 Synopsis: 220622017 Suspicious/Pers Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: 11:41 Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:55 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:42 Time Completed : 11:53 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:41 Time Completed : 12:02 Synopsis: 220622018 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622019 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622020 Scope/General Background Req Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: Time Reported: 11:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : Synopsis: 220622021 Fraud Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln # 3211 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : ADF Active, Dead File Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:45 Time Dispatched: 11:55 Time Arrived : 11:55 Time Completed : 12:02 Synopsis: Officers responded to a fraud call and a report was taken. 220622022 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 SB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: 11:58 Time Arrived : 11:58 Time Completed : 13:06 Unit: P2 Time Reported: 11:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:57 Time Completed : 13:06 Synopsis: 220622023 Suicidal Person Incident Address : N Willow St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, T Bundy, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:01 Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 14:12 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:02 Time Arrived : 12:07 Time Completed : 13:03 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:02 Time Arrived : 12:09 Time Completed : 13:07 Unit: S4 Time Reported: 11:58 Time Dispatched: 12:02 Time Arrived : 12:05 Time Completed : 12:43 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a suicidal subject. One male was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. 220622024 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Bertha Howe Ave Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 13:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:11 Time Completed : 13:14 Synopsis: 220622025 Welfare Check Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: CANCELLED Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: CANCELLED Time Reported: 13:21 Time Dispatched: 14:02 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 14:03 Synopsis: 220622026 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 14:33 Time Dispatched: 14:55 Time Arrived : 14:55 Time Completed : 14:56 Synopsis: 220622027 Found Property Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 14:54 Time Dispatched: 15:12 Time Arrived : 16:06 Time Completed : 16:06 Synopsis: An officer responded to a found property incident. The property was booked for safekeeping. 220622028 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:19 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:20 Time Completed : 15:25 Synopsis: 220622029 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:25 Time Completed : 15:27 Synopsis: 220622030 Found Property Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R3 Time Reported: 15:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 15:31 Time Completed : 16:14 Synopsis: An officer located a cell phone at a restaurant and was unable to locate the owner. The cell phone was booked for safekeeping. 220622031 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood, R Longman, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 17:01 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:05 Time Completed : 17:19 Unit: B3 Time Reported: 17:01 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:08 Time Completed : 17:22 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 17:01 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : 17:09 Time Completed : 17:12 Synopsis: 22ACO1921 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:56 Time Completed : 06:56 Synopsis: 22ACO1922 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:57 Time Completed : 06:57 Synopsis: 22ACO1923 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 07:07 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:07 Time Completed : 07:07 Synopsis: 22ACO1924 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:11 Time Completed : 07:11 Synopsis: 22ACO1925 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 07:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:11 Time Completed : 07:12 Synopsis: 22ACO1926 Animal Bailed Out Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:13 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:13 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22ACO1927 Animal Pickup Incident Address : World Champion Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:00 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:00 Time Completed : 09:00 Synopsis: 22ACO1928 Animal Turned Over to Owner Incident Address : Buffalo Run Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 09:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:01 Time Completed : 09:01 Synopsis: 22ACO1929 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:37 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 22ACO1930 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:37 Synopsis: 22ACO1931 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:38 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO1932 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:39 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:39 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO1933 Animal Medical Event Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 06:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:40 Time Completed : 06:40 Synopsis: 22ACO1934 Feed Animals @ ACO Shelter Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 06:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:47 Time Completed : 06:48 Synopsis: 22ACO1935 Animal complaint Incident Address : Lisa Lane Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:42 Time Completed : 08:43 Synopsis: 22ACO1936 Animal complaint Incident Address : Flat Top Mesa & Conestoga Camp Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 08:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:55 Time Completed : 08:56 Synopsis: 22ACO1937 Animal Pickup Incident Address : Leavitt Lane Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:11 Time Completed : 10:12 Synopsis: 22ACO1938 ACO Bunkerville Assist Incident Address : Vrigin St & Middle Lane Responding Officers: E Andrade Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 22MCC2079 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:25 Time Completed : 07:26 Synopsis: 22MCC2080 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 07:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:26 Time Completed : 07:51 Synopsis: 22MCC2081 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 07:59 Time Dispatched: 08:01 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 08:02 Synopsis: 22MCC2082 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:04 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:05 Time Completed : 08:14 Synopsis: 22MCC2083 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 08:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:16 Time Completed : 08:52 Synopsis: 22MCC2084 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 09:05 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2085 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:01 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:02 Time Completed : 10:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2086 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:02 Time Completed : 13:22 Synopsis: 22MCC2087 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 13:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 13:41 Time Completed : 14:09 Synopsis: 22MCC2088 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:16 Time Completed : 16:18 Synopsis: 22MCC2089 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Jody Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 17:03 Time Dispatched: 17:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 17:06 Synopsis: 22MCC2090 Keep The Peace Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd #232 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:29 Time Completed : 19:56 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:19 Time Dispatched: 19:25 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:53 Synopsis: 22MCC2091 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:05 Time Completed : 22:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2092 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Indian Wells Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:14 Time Completed : 22:15 Synopsis: 22MCC2093 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Fawson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6208 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:37 Time Completed : 23:30 Synopsis: 22MCC2094 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:55 Time Completed : 06:58 Synopsis: 22MCC2095 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 06:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:58 Time Completed : 08:46 Synopsis: 22MCC2096 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Second South St Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 09:04 Time Dispatched: 09:06 Time Arrived : 09:06 Time Completed : 09:06 Synopsis: 22MCC2097 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 10:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:14 Time Completed : 10:26 Synopsis: 22MCC2098 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 22MCC2099 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:14 Time Completed : 12:40 Synopsis: 22MCC2100 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 12:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:41 Time Completed : 12:50 Synopsis: 22MCC2101 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 14:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:45 Time Completed : 15:30 Synopsis: 22MCC2102 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:04 Time Dispatched: 16:05 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 16:05 Synopsis: 22MCC2103 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:06 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:07 Time Completed : 16:08 Synopsis: 22MCC2104 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Roberts Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6195 Time Reported: 16:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:08 Time Completed : 16:57 Synopsis: 22MCC2105 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 16:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:38 Time Completed : 17:25 Synopsis: 22MCC2106 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 17:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:25 Time Completed : 17:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0807 Security Check Incident Address : W Hafen Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Mike Robertson, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: BP1 Time Reported: 06:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:22 Time Completed : 06:24 Synopsis: 22MCE0808 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:26 Time Completed : 16:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0809 Citizen Assist Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 16:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 16:39 Time Completed : 17:02 Synopsis: 22MCE0810 Parking Problem Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Butler, Michael Otero Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 17:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 17:41 Time Completed : 17:49 Synopsis: 22MCE0811 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Vista Del Sol Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:03 Time Dispatched: 08:12 Time Arrived : 08:22 Time Completed : 08:29 Synopsis: 22MCE0812 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Hardy Way # 51 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:14 Time Dispatched: 08:29 Time Arrived : 08:36 Time Completed : 08:42 Synopsis: 22MCE0813 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:53 Time Completed : 08:58 Synopsis: 22MCE0814 Vacation Check Incident Address : Prominence Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 08:59 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:59 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 22MCE0815 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Bay Hill Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:02 Time Dispatched: 09:03 Time Arrived : 09:17 Time Completed : 09:22 Synopsis: 22MCE0816 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:38 Time Completed : 09:40 Synopsis: 22MCE0817 Vacation Check Incident Address : Heritage Trl Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:41 Time Completed : 09:44 Synopsis: 22MCE0818 Vacation Check Incident Address : Timber Ln Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:50 Time Completed : 09:53 Synopsis: 22MCE0819 Vacation Check Incident Address : Serenity Ridge Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 09:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 09:56 Time Completed : 10:00 Synopsis: 22MCE0820 Vacation Check Incident Address : Hidden Crest Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:03 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:03 Time Completed : 10:05 Synopsis: 22MCE0821 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:08 Time Completed : 10:10 Synopsis: 22MCE0822 Vacation Check Incident Address : Terrapin Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:11 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:12 Time Completed : 10:15 Synopsis: 22MCE0823 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:17 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:17 Time Completed : 10:23 Synopsis: 22MCE0824 Vacation Check Incident Address : Tortoise Rdg Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:24 Time Completed : 10:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0825 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Myrtle Ct Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 10:24 Time Dispatched: 10:27 Time Arrived : 10:38 Time Completed : 10:45 Synopsis: 22MCE0826 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:08 Time Completed : 11:11 Synopsis: 22MCE0827 Vacation Check Incident Address : Majestic Vw Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:12 Time Completed : 11:16 Synopsis: 22MCE0828 VIN Number Inspection Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:14 Time Dispatched: 11:16 Time Arrived : 11:23 Time Completed : 11:27 Synopsis: 22MCE0829 VIN OHV Number Inspection Incident Address : Turtleback Rd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:15 Time Dispatched: 11:27 Time Arrived : 11:31 Time Completed : 11:36 Synopsis: 22MCE0830 Vacation Check Incident Address : Wheelwright Ct Mesquite NV 89034 Responding Officers: Shari Hoover, C Smith Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: V1 Time Reported: 11:46 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 11:46 Time Completed : 11:48 Synopsis: 22MDC0323 Inmate Rule Violation Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias, D Shumway, C Thornley Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 06:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:44 Time Completed : 06:54 Synopsis: Officer observed inmate violate a Detention Center rule. 22MDC0324 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 07:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 07:50 Time Completed : 08:08 Synopsis: Officer arrested subject on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0325 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J8 Time Reported: 08:08 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 08:08 Time Completed : 08:39 Synopsis: Officer arrested subject on Mesquite Municipal Court warrant. 22MDC0326 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 10:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 10:57 Time Completed : 11:47 Synopsis: Officer took a male into custody who was remanded by court. 22MDC0327 Transport Incident Address : S Casino Center Blvd Las Vegas NV Responding Officers: B Swanson Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J2 Time Reported: 11:47 Time Dispatched: 11:51 Time Arrived : 12:56 Time Completed : 15:40 Synopsis: Officer transported one male subject to the Clark County Detention Center. 22MDC0328 Wanted Person Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Shumway Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J9 Time Reported: 12:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 12:39 Time Completed : 12:48 Synopsis: Wanted male taken into custody without incident. 22MDC0329 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J8 Time Reported: 14:12 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 14:12 Time Completed : 14:13 Synopsis: Officer booked in female subject on a court remand. For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `06:00:00 06/21/22` and `18:00:00 06/22/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies