SUNDAY, JULY 3

Movie Matinee for adults: 1-4:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join in for the movie TBA at the library. Info: 702-507-4080.

MONDAY, JULY 4

Library closed: All day for Independence Day..

July 4th Golf, Party & Dancing: 7:30 a.m. Oasis Signature Palmer Course. Golf tournament, barbecue dinner and live music. This is an “adults only affair.” Email thomasflys@me.com to register or for additional details.

Rockets Over the Red Mesa: 9 p.m. Eureka Hotel Casino. Fireworks will be launched from the mesa behind the casino. A patriotic playlist will accompany the fireworks and will be broadcast on 88.1 FM. Check EurekaMesquite.com for details.