Republican gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert, who trailed front-runner Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the primary by nearly 26,000 votes or 11 percentage points, announced plans to contest the election and reiterated that he will not concede the race.

Gilbert, a Reno attorney, laid out a list of nine grievances in a press release on Thursday, alleging that signature verification did not take place in some cases, officials violated rules regarding election observers, and nonpartisan voters were disenfranchised by technical issues at the DMV that defaulted them to nonpartisan status if they did not proactively specify another party.

“You can’t run on a platform of integrity and fighting against corruption, and turn your back on this election and pretend no disingenuous activity occurred that absolutely affected this election,” he said in the statement.

In a follow-up email, campaign spokesman Paul White said that Gilbert “100% believes he received the most votes” and is working through all possible legal channels with the goal of overturning the results.

Gilbert also said that more than a dozen candidates plan to contest the primaries, although he did not name them. While Gilbert’s press release quoted a statement that Republican secretary of state primary winner Jim Marchant gave to the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week, Marchant issued a clarification through his campaign team that he is not involved in Gilbert’s efforts.

