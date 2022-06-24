FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Family Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

D.I.Y. Craft for Adults: 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join us for a fun experience with a different craft each month. Call 702-507-4080.

Teen Open Mic: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Grab the mic and tell us a story, a joke or your favorite poetry. Call 702-507-4080.

SATURDAY, JUNE 25

First Responders Charity Golf Tournament: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conestoga Golf Club, 1499 Falcon Ridge Parkway. Eagle’s Landing presents the 2nd Annual First Responder’s Charity Golf Tournament. Call Tyler at 435-261-9828 or Kenny at .775-385-5925.

Fratello Marionettes Spooktacular: 11 – 11:30 a.m. Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. The Fratello Marionettes are back with a Spooktacular? The show features happy ghosts, Frankenstein, the Purple People Eaters, a not-so-scary spider and more. Of course, no spooky show would be complete without a witch! Special care is taken to make this production a kid-friendly experience. Ages 4-11. Program is free. Call 702-507-4080.