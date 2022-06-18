On June 17, U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) visited Mesquite and joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Nevada State Convention, where she thanked Nevada veterans for their service and outlined her longstanding commitment to supporting the Silver State’s veteran communities. She also highlighted the recent passage of the PACT Act, which she helped pass through the Senate with bipartisan support this week.

“Nevada’s veterans have given so much to this country and I’ll always stand up for them,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I was proud to help pass monumental legislation this week to ensure toxic-exposed veterans get the benefits they deserve, and I’m going to continue to work to honor and repay the commitment all Nevada veterans made to defend this country and protect our freedoms.”

Senator Cortez Masto is a champion in the Senate advocating for our veterans and their families. This past week, she helped pass the bipartisan PACT Act through the Senate, which will ensure that veterans exposed to toxins during their service to our country get access to health care and treatment they’re entitled to at U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) facilities. In December, her legislation to protect VA benefits for student veterans was signed into law.

She recently introduced bipartisan legislation to make it easier for veterans who have a service-related medical condition to get the benefits they are owed. Cortez Masto has passed legislation through the annual National Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA) to help veterans exposed to Agent Orange get the treatment they need. As part of the NDAA of 2021, she secured measures to improve mental health services for members of the National Guard and Reserves, support Navy members in getting the retirement benefits owed to them, and increase the transparency and efficiency of the Department of Defense’s TRICARE medical billing practices.