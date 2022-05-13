The Virgin Valley High baseball team has beaten Moapa Valley four times this season. The Bulldogs will have to beat them for a fifth time on Friday if they want to win the 3A Southern Region championship.

Moapa Valley won it’s way back into today’s championship game on Thursday be defeating Boulder City, 10-7. Earlier in the day, Boulder City had beaten Pahrump Valley, 4-2.

On Wednesday, Virgin Valley sent Moapa Valley into the loser’s bracket by defeating the Pirates 10-2. It was the fourth time that the Bulldogs had beaten Moapa Valley this season.

If Virgin Valley wins, they will be the 3A Southern Division champion. If Moapa Valley wins the first game, the two teams will meet again immediately afterwards for a second game to determine the champion.

Both Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley have earned their way into the state championship tournament, with begins next week in Fernley.