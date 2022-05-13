Almost exactly two years ago, Nevadans in towns and cities across the state hunkered down, unaware that a global pandemic would render them largely homebound for such a long period of time.

Like so many other Americans, Nevadans were affected by anxiety – worry about the coronavirus itself, the economic repercussions and what the future may look like in a post-pandemic world. As is the case in more normal times, when people feel stressed or depressed, they reach for the bottle in what they perceive to be a short-term solution.

As the pandemic well and truly set in, two things happened: people began to consume more alcohol, and they spent more time on social media – their primary channel with the outside world. In 2020, while Nevada passed no statewide measure, individual cities such as Reno and Las Vegas introduced a crowd-pleasing salve: a temporary legalization of to-go alcoholic drinks from bars and restaurants.

As the months progressed, the term ‘Quarantini’ entered our mainstream lexicon, becoming a catch-all term for any cocktail made during lockdown, and soon social media was flooded with alcohol-related content. In one study, Nevadans’ favorite homemade cocktail during the pandemic was found to be a Shirley Temple.

National rehab directory, Rehabs.com, commissioned a study in which the 100 largest towns and cities in The Silver State were ranked for their number of alcohol-related Instagram posts over the course of the pandemic.

The researchers analyzed 5,000 Instagram posts starting from March 2020 – the unofficial start of lockdowns for most states – to identify how many were related to alcohol or being drunk. The results reveal which town/cities posted about it the most, which could possibly indicate a problematic relationship with alcohol.

Rehabs.com made some interesting discoveries: the first being that Alamo, which has a population of 1,142, came in the number one spot with 398 alcohol-related Instagram posts (per 5,000 posts) during the pandemic.

This represents 7.96% of all Instagram posts in that city during that period. This might not be all that surprising when you consider that Alamo is in Lincoln County, which has among the highest amount of excessive drinkers in the state at 23%, according to County Health Rankings. This places it in the top 10th percentile of the whole country and is higher than the average excessive drinking rate in Nevada of 18 percent.

In 22nd place came Mesquite, in which there were 310 Instagram posts related to alcohol or being drunk. This represents 6.20% of all posts of its 19,087 residents.

Coming mid-table was Kingsbury with 204 alcohol/drunk-related posts representing 4.08% of all posts during that time. And, positively saintly in last place, was the community of Dyer, which has a population of 305. It clocked up just 12 alcohol/drunk-related posts equalling a minimal figure of just 0.24 percent.

This is surprising given Dyer is located in Esmerelda County which, according to the County Health Rankings, has an excessive drinking rate of 19 percent – above the state average.

Infographic ranking Nevada’s towns and cities by their alcohol-related social media posts

While the term “alcoholism” is clinically ambiguous and out of use, Rehabs.com have included below some signs to be aware of that that are indicative of problematic relationship with alcohol: