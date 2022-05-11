The Virgin Valley High baseball team won Tuesday’s 3A Southern Region playoff game in dramatic fashion, with an 8-7 walk-off victory over Pahrump Valley Varsity Trojans. The game was tied at seven with the Bulldogs batting in the bottom of the ninth when Stratton Waite drew a walk, scoring one run.

The Bulldogs will play today in the winner’s bracket at home against Moapa Valley. The winner of today’s game will advance to the 3A Southern Region championship game on Friday. The loser will play Thursday with a chance to reach the finals.

Virgin Valley earned the victory despite allowing Pahrump Valley to score four runs in the fifth inning. Kyle McDaniel and Zack Cuellar each had RBIs in the frame for the Trojans.

Pahrump Valley opened up scoring in the first inning. McDaniel tripled on a 3-2 count, driving in a run.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Virgin Valley tied things up at seven. Henry Amaya threw a wild pitch, allowing one run across the plate for the Bulldogs.

Virgin Valley put up four runs in the sixth inning. Virgin Valley’s big bats were led by Jared Jensen, Chandon Jensen, Drake Wakefield, and Bryce Intagliata, all driving in runs in the inning.

Waite was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs. Waite surrendered four runs on three hits over five innings, striking out three.

Amaya took the loss for Pahrump Valley. The Trojan went two and a third innings, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out three.

McDaniel started the game for Pahrump Valley. The hurler surrendered two runs on two hits over five innings, striking out nine. Intagliata started the game for Virgin Valley. The southpaw lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out eight

Intagliata led the Bulldogs with two hits in four at-bats.

Pahrump Valley tallied seven hits in the game. McDaniel and Cuellar all collected multiple hits for the Trojans. McDaniel went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead Pahrump Valley.