Two Virgin Valley Pitchers team up to shut out Moapa Valley in 1-0 win in regular season finale

The pitching was strong on both sides. Virgin Valley baseball pitchers struck out seven, while Moapa Valley pitchers sat down 11. In the end, however, the Bulldogs came away with a 1-0 victory to finish off a 10-0 run through the 3A South Division for the league crown.

Virgin Valley will start 3A division playoffs on Monday at home against Western (7-13 overall, 4-7 in conference))

Bryce Intagliata started the game for the Bulldogs (19-5 overall). The shifty left-hander hurler allowed seven hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out six. Rylan Evans started the game for the Pirates. The righthander allowed three hits and zero runs over five and a third innings, striking out nine.

Kyler Sudweeks was the winning pitcher for Virgin Valley. The lefthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out one.