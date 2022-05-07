Two Virgin Valley Pitchers team up to shut out Moapa Valley in 1-0 win in regular season finale
The pitching was strong on both sides. Virgin Valley baseball pitchers struck out seven, while Moapa Valley pitchers sat down 11. In the end, however, the Bulldogs came away with a 1-0 victory to finish off a 10-0 run through the 3A South Division for the league crown.
Virgin Valley will start 3A division playoffs on Monday at home against Western (7-13 overall, 4-7 in conference))
Bryce Intagliata started the game for the Bulldogs (19-5 overall). The shifty left-hander hurler allowed seven hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out six. Rylan Evans started the game for the Pirates. The righthander allowed three hits and zero runs over five and a third innings, striking out nine.
Kyler Sudweeks was the winning pitcher for Virgin Valley. The lefthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out one.
The Bulldogs totaled six hits. Intagliata and Jared Jensen each managed multiple hits for Virgin Valley. Jensen and Intagliata each collected two hits to lead the Bulldog team.
The go-ahead run came in the top of the seventh inning. Jared Jensen had a base hit and was on first as Aden Litzenberger came up and dropped a bunt to move the runne, but Jensen was put out on a fielder’s choice at second.
Drake Wakefield was the next Bulldog batter and he hit a blooper into right field. A fielding error in right allowed Litzenberger scored from first base.
Sudweeks induced a double-play line drive to second baseman Litzenberger, who then made a quick toss to shortstop Mason Montoya for the double play ball to finish off the game in dramatic style.