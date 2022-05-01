MONDAY, MAY 2

Ukulele Storytime for ages 0-5 years: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for stories, songs, rhymes and activities. For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Call 702-507-4080.

Coloring for Adults: 1-2 p.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Join for a relaxing session of coloring intricate and meditative designs of various artists. Info: 702-507-4080.

Tween Gaming: 4 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Kids between ages 8-12 can come in and play the Wii. Info: 702-507-4080.

Bereavement Group: 5-6:30 p.m. Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. St. This is a group headed by Mesa View/Virgin Valley Hospice. For more information, call 702-346-5224.

TUESDAY, MAY 3

COVID-19 mobile testing: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Jimmy Hughes Campus, 150 N. Yucca St. Administrated by Curative. Tests are free. Walk-ups welcome, appointments can be made at https://curative.com/.

Toddler Storytime: 10-11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 160 W. 1st. N. St. Toddlers enjoy songs, nursery rhymes, stories and finger plays. Call 702-507-4080.

Adult Book Club: 11 a.m., Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Join in a fun and exciting discussion of the monthly reading selection. Ask for the current book selection at the Customer Service Desk and read it prior to the meeting. Info: 702-507-4080.

Brown Bag Lecture: noon-1 p.m. Mesquite Fine Arts Gallery, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd. Artists of all media are invited to give a presentation. Members of the community are also welcome to bring a sack lunch and enjoy the lecture. Call 702-346-1338.

Rotary Club: Noon, Mesquite Library, 121 W. 1st N St. Email questions to lindakgault@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/MesquiteNVRotary/.

Mesquite City Technical Review Meeting: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Arts Council Meeting: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. Mesquite Arts Council Office, 150 N. Yucca St., Room 23. The public is welcome to attend. Anyone wishing to volunteer or join the Mesquite Arts Council are encouraged to attend. Info call 702-346-2787.